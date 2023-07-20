August / September 2023

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores Split Rock Creek Bay, Minnesota by Ken Harmon

The clear, calm water hugs the rocky shoreline at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park at early morning on a summer day.

Just Keep Swimming by Felicia Schneiderhan

1 Big Lake + 6 determined women = Years of friendly adventure.

Where the Trails Lead Us a photographic tour

Water trails almost encircle the Lake and welcome paddlers.

BRING IT HOME TO THE LAKE

Home Project: Aging Gracefully by Melissa Cox

‘Aging-in-place’ launches a trend in home improvement.

Home Market: Get Real

A snapshot of real estate in the Big Lake neighborhood.

Home Financing: Other Options by Konnie LeMay

Special funding opportunities for home buyers.

Home Outside: Fond Attachment by Felicia Schneiderhan

Build a deck on your home, and they will come … outside.

Home DIY: Wasting Not by Konnie LeMay

Big Lake Organics goes green in a dirty business.

LAKESTYLE

Recipe Box: Miijim by Beth Dooley

A new Madeline Island restaurant serves up Ojibwe tradition.

Makers: Meet jewelry creator Beth Millner

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Picture This … Then Send It to Us by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Preserving Trees & History

Books The Tale of a Trail

Lake Superior Journal In the (Not-so) Quiet Morn by Elena Eubank

Recreation Do the Beach Like a Pro by Konnie LeMay

Travel & Events by Tony Bennett

Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan &Wisconsin

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point An Underwater Trip to Bermuda by Julia & Paul Meyer

ON THE COVER

Hunter’s Point Park, Michigan. Photo by John McCormick