February / March 2024

FEATURES

Iona’s Beach in White by Ken Harmon

After a winter storm had dropped fresh snow overnight, the clearing skies of the next morning added color and winter

magic to Iona’s Beach on the Twin Points shoreline, up from Two Harbors, Minnesota.

Shipwreck & Rediscovery by Fred Stonehouse

Our well-known maritime historian retells the story of the Henry Steinbrenner, found beneath Lake Superior seven decades after its sinking and the lost of 17 of its 31 crew members.

29th Annual Lake Superior Photo Contest

From loon mom love to a spectacularly frozen wonderland within a wave-carved sea cave – we’ve got the winners.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Reviving Home, Building Community by Konnie LeMay

Restoring a historic brownstone complex with neighborly help.

Recipe Box: St. James Social by Beth Dooley

A new gathering spot in Bayfield gets raves from locals and visitors.

Weddings: When Weddings Go Wild by Bick Smith

Tips for planning ceremonies that could be a walk in a park.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Circling Back Around by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle A Wrap on Maritime

Books Winter Snuggles

Lake Superior Journal For the Love of a Light by Jan Reyers

Maritime Safe Passage by Felicia Schneiderhan

Travel & Events by Tony Bennett

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point Flying on Snow by Steve Brimm

ON THE COVER

“The Phoenix” Cover Photo Winner by Jim Schnortz