April / May 2024

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Touches of Light by Neil Weaver

This image at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was taken on a breezy spring evening, the setting sun lit up the treetops along the cliff where Miners River flows out into Lake Superior.

Rockin’ the Shore by Felicia Schneiderhan

The platinum anniversary – 70th – of the Institute on Lake Superior Geology gathers geology profs to beach-combing rockhounds.

Eye on the Lake, Eye on the Land by Jay Kerr

Dividing time between a big city and a Big Lake hones the skills of a photographer and brings him a more balanced life of wonders.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Logged In by Konnie LeMay

A family moves their log home’s kitchen from cabiny to modern.

Gardens: Waiting on Water by Michele Kemp Helbacka

As some shores face thirsty gardens, these plants make the cut.

Recipe Box: Consider the Egg by Beth Dooley

Look for locally produced eggs, then elevate them to dinner magic.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake The Winter that Wasn’t by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Salamander Tunnels

Books Indigenous Voices

Lake Superior Journal A Good Eye – Jerry Bielicki by Jack Deo

Outdoors Trail Ride by Christopher Pascone

Maritime Lake Superior Gave Up Her Dead by Michael Savage

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point Shipshape Sunrise by Stephanie Irwin

ON THE COVER

“Obimiwidoon mashkikii a’aw ajijiaak / The Crane Carries Medicine” Artwork by Sam Zimmerman