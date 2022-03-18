April / May 2022

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores – No Swimming by Mike Mikulich
April showers bring … “Wavezilla,” says this photographer about the rush of water barreling down along the Duluth Ship Canal.
Up and Down the Creeks by Angelo Gentile
Duluth has been shaped by Lake Superior, but also by the dozens creeks, streams or rivers that journey down its steep slopes.
Ice Out, Spring In by Various Photographers
A small taste of pending beauty from all four shores of the Big Lake as we enter the season of open waters and warming waves.
Lakestyle
Home: Bathroom Break by Konnie LeMay
A Luxury Makeover in a Northwoods Cabin
Garden: Beyond Pretty Flowers by Claire Duquette
More Gardeners Landscape for Eco-systems
Wellness: Get Away by Felicia Schneiderhan
Use the Shoulder Season for a Wellness Retreat
Recipe Box: A Wake Up Call by Beth Dooley
Even with Coffee, Local Makes It Better
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake: A Crazy, Mixed-up Season by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Wintering Over, Lake Levels & Big Lake Funnies
Books: Local Authors Reviewed by Felicia Schneiderhan & A Writer’s Ride by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Journal: Surviving the Tempest by Dave Myers
Heritage: Opening the Gate to Madeline by Marina Lachecki
Travel & Events: by Felicia Schneiderhan & Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Gushing Gooseberry Falls by Paul Sundberg
On the Cover:
Hurricane River, Michigan Photo by John Alexander Kay
I hail from the area around Butte Montana where we call the pastry povitica. My grandmother and mot
Jenny Butorovich Given | Potica on the Plate (“po-teet-sah”)
Great article! Don't forget to keep Copper Peak in the U.P. in mind summer or winter--it is specta
Gary R Ilminen | You're Gonna Love Winter
I loved your tributes to both of these places. An ancestor of mine lived there for a time in about
donna Creamore | Lake Superior Journal: The Vanishing Act at Pebble Beach
In 1976, I married my wife and we took a camping honeymoon. We started out going to Canada, it wa
Mr. David Lovell | From Dishwasher to President: Brian Daugherty of Grandma’s Restaurants
