April / May 2022

FEATURES

By the Shores – No Swimming by Mike Mikulich

April showers bring … “Wavezilla,” says this photographer about the rush of water barreling down along the Duluth Ship Canal.

Up and Down the Creeks by Angelo Gentile

Duluth has been shaped by Lake Superior, but also by the dozens creeks, streams or rivers that journey down its steep slopes.

Ice Out, Spring In by Various Photographers

A small taste of pending beauty from all four shores of the Big Lake as we enter the season of open waters and warming waves.

Lakestyle

Home: Bathroom Break by Konnie LeMay

A Luxury Makeover in a Northwoods Cabin

Garden: Beyond Pretty Flowers by Claire Duquette

More Gardeners Landscape for Eco-systems

Wellness: Get Away by Felicia Schneiderhan

Use the Shoulder Season for a Wellness Retreat

Recipe Box: A Wake Up Call by Beth Dooley

Even with Coffee, Local Makes It Better

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake: A Crazy, Mixed-up Season by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Wintering Over, Lake Levels & Big Lake Funnies

Books: Local Authors Reviewed by Felicia Schneiderhan & A Writer’s Ride by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Journal: Surviving the Tempest by Dave Myers

Heritage: Opening the Gate to Madeline by Marina Lachecki

Travel & Events: by Felicia Schneiderhan & Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Gushing Gooseberry Falls by Paul Sundberg

On the Cover:

Hurricane River, Michigan Photo by John Alexander Kay