Around the Circle This Week: May 12, 2017

× Expand City of Marquette Marquette Lighthouse The historic Marquette lighthouse.

The future of Marquette’s lighthouse

Marquette’s city commission approved a lease this week with the Marquette Maritime Museum so the organization can continue its tours of the historic light. The U.S. Coast Guard previously had an agreement with the museum but transferred the lighthouse to the city last year. Tours resume on May 16.

At a recent open house, community members discussed possible uses for the lighthouse and surrounding buildings now that they’re city-owned, the Mining Journal’s Mary Wardell reports. Ideas ranged from a bed-and-breakfast inn to an artist retreat.

Sanders and Czapski Associates, a Marquette-based architecture firm specializing in historic preservation, answered questions about the condition and possibilities for the iconic property, which is currently not open to the public. Sanders and Czapski was awarded a contract to conduct a land use plan for the lighthouse parcel in September.

Got a suggestion? Email Ken Czapski at ken@sanders-czapski.com.

+ WLUC-TV has a good story on plans for the Marquette waterfront.

Lutsen Mountains continues expansion plans

John Myers for the Duluth News Tribune:

Lutsen Mountains is getting a little closer to a long-planned expansion of the North Shore downhill ski resort. The U.S. Forest Service has accepted Lutsen's plan to expand ski runs onto Superior National Forest land. Lutsen wants to expand onto 400 acres of Superior National Forest land, allowing the ski area to nearly double the size of its downhill operations.

The resort is organizing two public informational meetings on June 1: 10 a.m. to noon at Lutsen’s Summit Chalet and 4 to 6 p.m. at Pier B Resort in Duluth.

More erosion at Pictured Rocks

A month after Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore announced that the Log Slide Overlook had slid 100 feet down the dune, park officials shared photos of more erosion in the Grand Sable Dunes area. An affected portion of the North Country National Scenic Trail will be rerouted.

It’s a good reminder that our shores are always changing. Lake Superior, timeless though it may seem, didn’t even exist until 10,000 years ago.

Great Lake, Great Ride: The Lake Superior Circle Tour earned a spot on Motorcycle.com’s “10 Great Motorcycle Rides in North America” alongside some impressive highways. (A little shout-out to our frequent partners in Ride Lake Superior for helping to get the word out to bikers about our beautiful Big Lake.)

In other two-wheeled news: Houghton, Michigan, is getting more friendly to bikes. Houghton Avenue was designated a bike boulevard in 2013. The next set of changes, following a paved route connector and lane markings, will be moving stop signs at some intersections to make it a better bike route, the Mining Gazette reports.

Add a row, feed those in need: “Avid Thunder Bay gardeners are being encouraged to plant a little extra this spring and donate carrots, cucumbers and other veggies to city agencies which provide free food and meals to the homeless and the working poor,” reports the Chronicle-Journal.

More fish, but less mercury: After a study revealed troubling levels of mercury in 10 percent of Minnesota North Shore newborns, a partnership of health organizations has made progress, reports Dan Kraker for Minnesota Public Radio.

First responders in action: The U.S. and Canada teamed up to rescue a pilot after his float plane overturned in the St. Marys River, SooToday reports.

Clash of the titans: That’s how Minnesota storyteller Kevin Kling describes this upcoming weekend, which brings both Mother’s Day and the state’s fishing opener. Listen to his classic “Mother’s Day” here. (Kevin’s mom, Dora Kling, lives in Washburn, by the by.)