Around the Circle This Week: May 8, 2020

Adding a Lock: Work on the new Soo Lock entered Phase 1 this week when Trade West Construction Inc. moved equipment through the locks to the site on Monday. There's a windy video of the equipment locking through. The company will begin deepening the upstream approach to the locks in the north canal within the next month. The phase is expected to be completed by November 2021. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, "The three major phases of the project remain on track with their timetables virtually unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic at this time. Phase 2 involves rehabilitation of the upstream approach walls, which will stabilize the existing approach walls to allow for modern vessels to tie up and wait their turn to pass through the new lock. The third phase, construction of the new lock chamber, will include rehabilitating downstream approach walls and is nearing its 70% design milestone." Word also came over from the Soo this week that the popular annual Engineers Day at the Soo Locks, when visitors can really get up close and see the operation, will be cancelled for this year. Not a surprise, given its June 26 date, but a big gosh darn nonetheless.

Roger, Ranger: The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center staff in Duluth decided that since they can't meet people in their building, it might be a good time to introduce themselves online. The center will be posting mini profiles of its ranger staff, many of them new. Kicking things off this week is Steven, who went from military service to working at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visitor center at the foot of the Aerial Lift Bridge. You can keep track of all the introductions through the Facebook page of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association, the non-profit supporter of the center and its exhibits. The profiles will appear every Monday … until they run out of rangers to introduce. The center is also doing virtual programs you can join online. Coming up: Ranger Scott reveals Harbor Happenings, an update on the 2020 shipping season at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CDT May 14 and Ranger Steven's take on how the Lake Superior basin was made 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CDT May 21.

Of Course: Lucie Lapovsky of Forbes magazine gave Northland College's faculty high praise for innovative and rapid collaborations after the shutdown in Wisconsin. "Led by four junior faculty, joined by 11 other faculty from a variety of disciplines including biology, sociology and music, a very unique virtual four-week course was developed as a part of the college’s May term: Pandemic! Northland Unites," Lucie wrote of the Ashland-based liberal arts college. The course is available free, if you register, with lectures and discussions and materials. It goes through May 22. "The course includes sections on the history of pandemics, epidemiology of infectious disease, public health principles, biology of viruses, cost benefit analysis of social isolation, philosophy of hope and despair, public land use and changing recreation patterns, and the poetry and music of pandemics." What was most impressive was that before the shutdown, there are no online offerings from Northland. It was a 0-to-60 experience in pulling everyone together.

Pitchman: Lakehead University student Robert Sanderson has a way with words … and with videos. The graduate student at the Thunder Bay university is finalist for the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada’s Storyteller competition. He's already received $3,000 for placing in the top 25 for his three-minute video on how to engage people in the climate change conversation. “When it comes down to it, climate change needs to be personal," Robert says in the video. "We need to tailor our messages and communications in a way that targets the values of the people we're talking to."

Monkey Business: Just in time for binge watching … Chico Bon Bon is finally coming to the little screen. The hero of Duluth author/artist Chris Monroe's Monkey with a Tool Belt children's book series become an animation in Silvergate Media's program that starts airing today on Netflix. You can learn a little more about Chris in our story from 2016 when we met up for her annual book signing at Marshall Hardware in Duluth. She was once a clerk there and it's where she became a toolbelt-inspired writer. Admittedly for lovers of Chris' version of this monkey business, the animated Chico Bon Bon doesn't exactly resemble her low-key, highly competent problem solver, but he is super cool and picked up some super friends, too. You can watch the trailer here … and get the books at any bookstore. Emma Quinn of KBJR6 did an interview with Chris about the new series.

Beep-Beep for Kaya: It's been two years since Kaya Mulek, then 3 years old, was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After two years of treatments, she endures her last round of chemo-therapy today and her family was really looking forward to celebrating the milestone in style. Sadly, as we all know only too well, getting together – close up, that is – for a celebration is not in the cards. So Kaya's parents, Jimmy and Leighellen, decided to organize a parade instead of a party with the help of Essentia Health's media department. The hospital system sent out a press release encouraging people to do a drive-by for Kaya, 5-6 p.m. today at Blackmer Park, 8406 Beverly St., in Morgan Park. (Honking optional; social distancing required.) Today "signifies that this girl, this amazing girl, who’s had to go through something so horrible that nobody should ever have to go through, that she’s done it,” her mom Leighellen said. “She’s done with this chapter. It’s hard to put into words what it will mean. There are so many emotions. She always has a smile on her face and never complains. She teaches us how to be happy and thankful, and how to smile. She so strong."

Deserves a 21 Tail-wagging Salute: It took awhile for Onyx to rise through the ranks, but this week the 13-year-old black Labrador mix stationed at the U.S. Coast Guard station in St. Ignace, Mich., advanced to Senior Chief Petty Pawfficer for her service as station mascot and morale dog. She got a pink pin for her collar and a raise in pay in the form of an extra treat. “We notified the headquarters in Washington, we went through the chain of command, and they said it’s well-deserved and due,” says the station’s Chief Petty Officer Tyler Benson. Besides her duties helping with safety education and lending emotional support for rescue crews, she was the role model for The Adventures of Onyx, a children's book series written by Tyler. “When the guys come back from a rescue case, she greets them at the door,” Tyler says in a story on military.com. “She’s keen at sensing when people are down or stressed, even during this COVID crisis. She’ll put her head on their lap or watch TV with them. … It’s neat to see her working through the ranks like the rest of us. She’s slowing down now in her older age, but she’s really good at just being there for the crew."

Is the Mall Still Closed?: Ryan Carlson, a security officer at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, took this photo – while wisely social distancing – of a mall patron apparently disappointed that the doors are still locked or else trying to figure out where to get curbside pick up. Ryan's friend Katie Altrichter Kaz posted his series of images, and Adam Uren of Bring Me The News wrote up a little story. We must say, it looks like hibernation was good to this bruin.

What's Wrong with This Picture?: Nothing, really, it's a fine looking moose, but there is something hidden here in this Thomas Spence photo from Minnesota's North Shore. Can you see it? Hint: It has to do with being a mom. Happy Mother's Day! And for your social distancing pleasure, one more moose measure to help meet those standards, courtesy Visit Cook County.

