Around the Circle This Week: September 4, 2020

Splish-Splash:Taking a bath in the Devils Wash Tub near Mohawk, Mich., would have been a challenge on Thursday, as a short video by photographer Steve Brimm shows. High waves and a storm warning had been predicted for Thursday, with flood advisories in effect for the Keweenaw Peninsula and warnings of waves up to 20 feet on the Lake, according to reports by MLive. Meanwhile, in news out of Marquette, the U.S. Coast Guard Station there trained for rescue work with the Air Station Traverse City, though the Marquette Station safety training dogs, Thor and Loki, were not allowed to join in. "For this week's #TrainingTuesday with Thor and Loki, we had to break the news to the Third Class puppers that they weren’t qualified to be Coast Guard Rescue Swimmers," reports USCG Station Marquette on its Facebook page. "… they had mixed feelings about the news...🐕🚁🐕 However... our qualified and break in crews had the opportunity to work below and train with Air Station Traverse City while underway! It is important for us to always maintain proficencies in every aspect of our job. Thank you, Traverse City, for arranging the times to work/train with us!"

Keeping Level: Heading into fall and a time of usually high Lake agitation, the water levels in Lake Superior remain high and the shorelines remain at risk for shoreline erosion, lakeshore flooding and coastal damages, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the International Lake Superior Board of Control reminded residents in its monthly review released this week. According to the release, "Lake Superior generally remained stable over the course of the month (of August), which is typical for this time of year. … At the beginning of September, Lake Superior is 6 cm. (2.4 in.) below the record-high beginning-of-month level set in 1950. The level is currently 26 cm. (10 in.) above average (1918-2019)." Down lakes, Lakes Michigan and Huron declined 4 cm. (1.6 in.) over the course of the month, which is the average water level decline in August. Like Lake Superior, Lakes Michigan and Huron are 2.4 in. above their previous record-high beginning-of-September level set in 1986. Those lakes' levels, though, are currently 86 cm (34 in) above their long-term average. "Water levels are expected to remain high over at least the next few months and further record highs are possible if wet conditions continue," the release noted. "The International Lake Superior Board of Control advises all those that may be affected to prepare for potentially severe coastal impacts, especially during periods of strong winds and high waves."

Bridge Nerds: We all know about – and many of us are – boatnerds, but we're pretty sure there are lots of bridge nerds, too. For those intrigued by spectacular spans, the Lake Superior region features quite a lot of love. There are the well-known lifts of the 115-year-old Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge (here's a Duluth Harbor Cam video of the full moon rising above it) and the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock (this four-screen UP Adventure video tracks the Algoma Compass down the waterway and under the bridge). We have the expansive 14,784 feet (that's 2.8 miles) of International Bridge between Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. This video by David Kaye (a still from it seen here) from late in July caught our attention because it shows the movements of the rare, double-leaf Bascule Bridge accommodating trains between the Saults. Plus if you're coming up to the Upper Peninsula from the Lower Peninsula, you must cross the Mackinac Bridge, the the longest suspension bridge between anchorages in the Western Hemisphere at 26,372 feet (almost 5 miles). We were sad earlier this year that because of COVID restrictions, the Mighty Mac had to suspend its most civilized "driver assistance program" found on its website under "What if I'm not comfortable about driving across the bridge?" Under the program, timid drivers could ask a seasoned volunteer to drive their vehicle across the imposing span while they either gawked from the passenger seat or hid their eyes from the heights. Ah, the good old days … from just last year.

Update on the Vista: In the last issue of Around the Circle This Week, we told you about the collapsed roof on the historic Vista Theater in Negaunee, Mich. The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council, which owns and operates the building, posted this photo by Paul Olson along with an update and a place to help donate for repairs. "We are so thankful for the outpouring of concern and kindness regarding the unfortunate collapse of the theater roof," the PAAC folk wrote. "We have received messages and comments from many of you looking to generously make a donation towards clean-up and repair costs. While we must wait on an assessment from qualified professionals before we can decide our best course of action moving forward, we will graciously accept any and all donations. We are waiting to create a GoFundMe page (or other crowdfunding source) because we are currently looking into an MEDC program which would match those donations dollar for dollar up to $50,000. As we wait to hear whether the Vista project fits the MEDC guidelines and you wish to donate at this time, please submit donations to www.vistatheater.org/donate. Thank you for your continuous support!"

Colourful Gatherings: While many celebrations have been cancelled, two festivals in Thunder Bay will still take place over this Labour Day weekend. The 11th Annual Festival of India-Thunder Bay will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. in the Superstore parking lot with a car parade to the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds. The cultural music and dancing can be enjoyed, drive-in style, from your car. The CLE grounds holds 500 vehicles. The next day, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, the Festival of Colours will still include the Colour Throw, but people again are encouraged to remain by their cars. Both days, you'll be able to listen to the music on the car radio. Both events are organized by Vedic Cultural Centre.

Home Again, Home Again: "Growing up, you don't know what's out there. You're not grateful for what you have already. So coming back, this is paradise," Arthur Fiedler reflects in "Here and Now," the first in a series of videos from Tourism Thunder Bay. This episode tells the stories of Arthur, a yoga instructor, and Victoria Wilen, an artist, both of whom grew up in Thunder Bay, moved away to find opportunities and returned to the city with a new appreciation for the beauty and wonder of the city and of Lake Superior. The video touts the region as a place where you can earn a living with the Lake always nearby. "Just growing up near the water, it influenced what inspires me," says Victoria (whose painting is seen here), "and obviously the Lake is a big part of my inspiration. It is so unique and so wild, and as an artist, I want to try to capture that."

A Swinging Place: The newly launched Madeline Island Market Place page on Facebook showcases the art, the artists and the hospitality charms awaiting visitors to Lake Superior's only island with year-round residents. On that page this week also is a link to a story by Dennis McCann, retired from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, published in Golftime Midwest. Dennis extols the two golf course – Apostle Highlands Golf Course on the mainland and the island's Madeline Island Golf Club. The wordsmith also gets in a few good shots about the island's great attributes off the course.

North by Northeast: Videographer and Big Lake lover Andy Kaknevicius released the second leg of his Lake Superior Circle Tour documentary taking us from Sault Ste. Marie up to Wawa in Ontario. The half-hour section might be the longest in the documentary series, and it's packed with travel info and places to pull over and stop. (We're actually jealous of how many places into which Andy gets to meander on his multiple-year Circle Tour.) Once again we note what a great traveling companion Andy is on this tour, and we love the feeling of the endless shore the road portions convey. We asked Andy to name just a few of his favorites on this leg of the tour. "Aaaah," he reminisced, "Lake Superior Provincial Park, Agawa Pictograph trail and paintings, Old Woman Bay, there is sooo much more to explore and film in that park. Chippewa Falls is beautiful and easy access … going to drone film it in a couple weeks. The apple fritters at the Voyageur's!"

Photo & graphic credits: Steve Brimm; USCG Station Marquette; International Lake Superior Board of Control; David Kaye; Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council; Festival of India-Thunder Bay; Tourism Thunder Bay; Madeline Island Market Place; Andy Kaknevicius