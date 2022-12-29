Around the Circle This Week: December 29, 2022

Snow Lemons: What’s the phrase? “When life gives you lemons …” Well up in Schreiber, Ont., life gives folks snow and local artist Kim Asmussen knows just what to do with it. He straps on his snowshoes and makes art. In a CBC Radio interview, Kim says, “I'm an outdoors type of person. I kind of like, a lot of them are geometric shapes. So that part of my brain seems to operate quite well. I like just designing stuff and seeing if I can do it.” In a CBC News story by Olivia Levesque, Kim, a retired school principal, said he was inspired to give the activity a try last winter when he saw the work of internationally acclaimed snow artist Simon Beck online. The open space of Lake Superior and the surrounding area give plenty of “canvas” for the work. Kim has plans for a celebration of winter and snowshoe art in the future. "It's just a matter of when we can open it up. What I'd really like to do some day is to have a snowshoe art festival where maybe we can get a whole bunch of people together … all along the fields around Dorion in through Nipigon, Terrace Bay, Schreiber all the little lakes and fields and whatnot where you could have snowshoe art displayed." You can watch videos of his work – including the new Nativity – on his YouTube channel.

'Good' for a Great: Lake Superior was one of two Great Lakes to get a "good" ecological rating in the triennial report on the Lakes' health by the International Joint Commission. In the report, cited by Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), Lake Superior ranked "Good and Unchanging – Forested watershed and coastal wetlands help maintain water quality and a healthy aquatic ecosystem." Lake Huron also got "Good and Unchanging" adding "Remains healthy despite nearshore algal blooms and a reduction in offshore nutrients by invasive filter-feeding mussels. Its status is upgraded from 'Fair' in the 2019 report." Lake Michigan is "Fair and Unchanging" and Lake Ontario "Fair and Unchanging to Improving" while Lake Erie rated "Poor and Unchanging – Despite a productive walleye fishery, elevated nutrient concentrations and algal blooms are persistent problems." The information – and the graphic here – come from the State of the Great Lakes 2022 Report by the Michigan EGLE, which you can read in full online. The IJC's triennial assessment of progress for 2022 also can be read online.

A Podcast Pause: Podcasts have exploded as great entertainment, political analysis and even bedtime stories. If you're looking for a little downtime this weekend, we'd like to suggest a couple podcast to tap into (and maybe even to follow). Daniel Wanschura of Interlochen Public Radio continues to build his "Points North" podcast. This week he addressed "What To Do With The Big Bad Wolf" about gray wolf management plans around the Great Lakes. He also has aired "The Trail Less Traveled" about the 4,800-mile North Country Trail that fewer than 20 people have ever completely hiked. The story focuses on Joan Young, a 74-year-old hiking a portion of the trail in Duluth. Or you can check out what Daniel calls a "sound-rich episode" hanging out with some freshwater surfers and storm photographers on Lake Michigan. The father-son photographers are Todd and Brad Reed, of whom we've spoken in the past. Todd's gorgeous recent coffee table book, Todd Reed 50 Years Seeing: Michigan through a Lens features nearly two dozen Lake Superior images among other regional shots. Another podcast we've mentioned in the past, Lake Superior Podcast, is hosted by Walt Lindala and Frida Waara for the Lake Superior National Parks Foundation. It's recent stories include interviews with Seth Stein, a professor of earth and planetary sciences; Aaron Pesenaire, captain of the National Park Service's Ranger III and Vanessa Pierce, assistant manager of Apostle Island Cruises.

Anchors Away!: Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., knows how to make New Year's Eve its own Big Lake celebration – by dropping anchor at midnight. Downtown Sault Ste. Marie and the Downtown Development Authority, Soo Co-Op Credit Union and the Sault Convention and Visitors Bureau will present a full night of fun. Several restaurants plan specials for the evening, then from 6-8 pm, a number of family-friendly events start. Scott Cook and Sovereign Communications will be broadcasting live beginning at 7 p.m. ET. At 8 pm, enjoy the kid's anchor drop at the intersection of Portage and Ashmun with equipment rented from Alta Equipment and hauled by Bonacci Contracting. There are craft projects, a storyteller, s'more stations and a juggler. Also at 8 pm, is the farmer's market corner, where you can register for a cornhole tournament. (Must be 21 to enter and there is a fee, though a 100% cash payout will go to the top three teams.) Other prizes will be awarded throughout the night. In the farmer's market, scoot to the beer tent for a celebratory beverage. For grown-ups, there's a 0.5k "marathon" at 11:30 p.m. There will be bonfires going at several locations and live music. The midnight anchor drop will be at … and from there it's onto the night of celebrations and specials in local bars! Participants are advised to "Dress warm and in your best 'Yooper' attire."

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list. Remember, many government and some business offices (like ours here at Lake Superior Magazine) will be closed Monday for the New Year holiday:

Michigan

Saturday, Dec. 31: Parkview Lodge & Grill in Toivola will host Tom Katalin at its New Year's Eve celebration. Starts and 9 and goes past midnight.

Saturday, Dec. 31: When Marquette "drops the ball," it's a great thing. Downtown Marquette, Double Trouble Entertainment, Travel Marquette and The Fire Station host the annual Ball Drop Bash that starts 10 p.m. until midnight at the W. 100 Block of Washington. Much more is going on before 10 p.m., though, with parties at local restaurants and bars before and after the drop.

Minnesota

Saturday, Dec. 31: The Dubh Linn Brew Pub in Duluth will be a hot ticket for New Year's Eve with hypnotist-comedian Doug MacCraw headlining the evening along with a DJ Dance and a countdown to midnight. Down a few blocks on Superior Street, another pub, Carmody Irish Pub, will host its own celebration with food truck specials from Galley by Chow Haul along with music by Water Cat, P.O.P. and DJ Soundg8. Carmody was a main locale in the recent Christmas movie, Merry Kiss Cam on Hulu, and Dan Hanger of Fox21 interviewed lead actor Katie Lowes who kindly admitted, "I love Duluth. We were all, the entire cast and crew, were all like, 'We're going to buy homes here. How can we make a Merry Kiss Cam II?'"

Saturday, Dec. 31: Papa Charlie's in Lutsen will host a New Year's Eve bash with live music by local musician Timmy Haus following the 8 p.m. fireworks. If you're looking to do a little skiing, though, Lutsen Mountains has been reaching capacity for the last few days ... so book online.

Sunday, Jan. 1: Start the new year right with the Gitchi Going, a do-it-your-way New Year's Day Run started by folks on Minnesota's North Shore. You can run inside or outside, on a treadmill, track, trail or road. "Participate wherever you want or wherever you live. Just map out your own route. Grab your friends and family and all those who look forward to crushing 2023 and let's GET IT GOING!!!" urge organizers." The run, which can be the 23-mile Gitchi Going, the 11.5-mile Gitchi Half Going or the 2.3-mile Gitchi Kinda Going, must be completed on Jan. 1. There's no charge to register.

Sunday-Saturday, Jan. 1-7: The Norpine Fat Bike Classic returns to Lutsen starting Sunday for a full week of bike-related activities. On Friday is the CRAZY Pine Criterium and Fat Bike Expo hosted at the North Shore Winery starting 2 p.m. Friday. The CRAZY Pine Criterium is an all-ages family friendly quarter-mile course. The Fat Bike Expo will feature live music, fat bike demos, vendors and hot mulled wine. Friday ends with The Full Moon Tour. All bike activity is on the Norpine Cross-Country Ski Trails, which take riders through stands of old growth cedars on Pisten Bully-groomed trails while overlooking Lake Superior. The Norpine Fat Bike Classic races themselves will be Saturday, with a 25-mile long race and a 14-mile short race followed by an awards ceremony and after-race party at Cascade Restaurant & Pub.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Dec. 31: The New Year's Eve bash at Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Red Cliff features a surf-and-turf buffet, cash prizes, free champagne and free live music by Free N Easy.

Saturday, Dec. 31: Lakewoods Resort at Cable will host a New Year's Eve celebration with dining specials, festive drinks and live music by Jeff Loven. At Tom-n-Jerry's, also in Cable, you can enjoy a buffet of roast beef, meatballs, parsley potatoes and more, plus free champagne at midnight and party favors. Dance to the music of Former Strangers. Then come back the next day to watch the Packers-Vikings game with friends.

Ontario

Saturday, Dec. 31: Help Fort William Historical Park launch its 50th year at its New Year's Eve Family Frolic. Enjoy an evening filled with a variety of fun indoor and outdoor activities. Fireworks will start at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1: Get a hardy and healthy start to 2023 with a 8K round-trip snowshoe hike at Algoma Highlands Conservancy in Goulais River. Meet at 10:45 am at Robertson Creek Trailhead. Pack a lunch, tea/water, snowshoes, poles and, of course, bring layered clothing. Must register in advance online.

Photo & graphic credits: Kim Asmussen; Michigan EGLE; Points North; Lake Superior Podcast; Todd Reed; Downtown Sault Ste. Marie; Travel Marquette/Norpine Fat Bike Classic/Tom-n-Jerry's/Algoma Highlands Conservancy