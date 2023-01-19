Around the Circle This Week: January 19, 2023

Peak Interest: Copper Peak, the only ski flying hill outside of Europe, is on the path to reopening after a promise of $20 million from the state of Michigan toward the $26 million needed to reopen as a ski flying facility, reports MLive and the Detroit Free Press. According to Matthew Miller of MLive, "ski flying is a lot like ski jumping, but the distances are longer and harnessing the wind plays a bigger role." As Marina Johnson explains for the Free Press, "Copper Peak's 469-foot jump is larger than most ski jumping hills seen in the Olympics. For Olympic competitions, they range between 120 and 140 meters, while Copper Peak is 180." Our friend, the late Donn Larson, did a story about creation of Copper Peak for Lake Superior Magazine in 2014. "Above It All at Copper Peak, Where My Friend's Work Still Towers" about the design by architect Lauren Larsen that created the amazing jump on steroids. The last actual jump was in 1994 and the facility has been closed to ski activity since then. It has been a popular site for climbing in all season for a spectacular view. Bob Jacquart, owner of Jacquart Fabric Products Inc. that does Stormy Kromer caps in Ironwood, Mich., is a promoter and organizer of the reopening. “Our goal is to be jumping the first weekend of October 2024,” he told Matthew. “That’s penciled in.”

One Season Starts: The Thunder Bay Autosport Club racing season started last weekend. Imagine Films did a heart-pounding 2017 video of the races, which take place on Lake Superior near Chippewa Park. We love the description of the video: "This is Thunder Bay. Usually when it snows we're told to slow down and adjust to the driving conditions. Not here. We race cars … in winter … on ice … on a big lake. The biggest freshwater lake in the world to be exact." Speed waivers must be signed ... for the racers' cars, not the spectators' hearts.

One Season Ends: The Soo Locks officially closed just after 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16, a few hours beyond the usual 11:59 p.m. Jan. 15 closure. The tug/barge Ashtabula/Defiance was the last through the Poe Lock for the 2022-2023 navigation season, carrying the season's final load with 24,680 long tons of taconite for Burns Harbor, Ind.

Book Notes: This Saturday (Jan. 21) northern Wisconsin author Carol Dunbar will be the guest (and presenter) at Book Club for Writers, sponsored by the Lake Superior Writers. Carol's book, The Net Beneath Us, came out in 2022. Carol will focus her talk on three areas: conception, completion and publication. She will share how she found the story, the most important skill she learned to complete the project, and what she has observed about the strengths and weaknesses of different publication options. Most importantly, since this is a book club, there will be plenty of time for questions. Carol has been an actor, playwright and coloratura soprano. Living off the grid, she works from her solar-powered office on the second floor of a former water tower. Her essays and stories have appeared in The New York Times, The South Carolina Review and Wisconsin Public Radio. One of her WPR essays about an encounter with a mother bear was turned into an animated video. This is Carol's first published book. She also announced this week the pending publication of her second novel, A Winter's Rime. Our editor, Konnie LeMay, will host Carol for event that begins at 1:30 p.m. in The Depot in Duluth. Limited numbers for in-person, unlimited for Zoom. The event is free, but registration in advance is required by sending an email to writers@lakesuperiorwriters.org. Mention whether you will attend in-person or on Zoom. Registration ends Friday (Jan. 20). Join Carol and Konnie to hear about the writing process. Books will be on sale there. Konnie will bring cookies.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today, Jan. 19: Heikinpäivä, the mid-winter celebration of Finnish heritage is today centered around Finlandia University in Hancock.

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21: Did the story above about Copper Peak make you want to watch some high-flying skiers right now? You're in luck! The 136th Annual Suicide Ski Hill Tournament is this Saturday at Ishpeming. As organizers say, "Come watch ski jumpers defy gravity as they soar off the historic 90m ski jump."

Saturday, Jan. 21: Raise the Woof Comedy Show at the Rozsa Center on the Michigan Tech campus in Houghton benefits the Copper Country Humane Society. The opening act, Rick Logan, who won "Funniest People Alive" awards, has opened for Carrot Top and performed stand-up on a Southwest Airlines flight to Vegas, becoming the only member of "The Mile High Club: Comedy Division." Headliner Jeff Pfoser is a charismatic family man whose stories take surprising twists and turns. He walks the likable vs. offensive tightrope with true panache, and, say organizers, "his material will make you laugh or cringe (sometimes both)." Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota

Today, Jan. 19: Tickets go on sale today at the NorShor Theatre for the April 6 musical fundraiser for AICHO's Dabinoo’Igan DV Shelter Expansion Project in Duluth. On the stage will be Keith Secola, Annie Humphrey, Erik Koskinen and Julian Kitto’s drum group. AICHO is the American Indian Community Housing Organization, which offers many Native programs and operates the Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center and the Indigenous First Art & Gift Shop.

Saturday, Jan. 21: Racing action begins this weekend for the Cook County Snowmobile Club-Ridge Riders. Snowmobile drag races continue weekends into March. This Saturday the club will be at Skyport Lodge & Raven Rock Grill with the action starting at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26: From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Donna Howard Community Connect will take place at the Damiano Center in Duluth. Community Connect offers a number of services for those in need all in the same place, including a hot meal, warrant resolution and driver diversion, hair trims, foot care, MN birth certificates, vaccines/shots/testing, STI testing and bags with essential resources and supplies. This event is organized through many community organizations including: CHUM, Damiano Center, Life House, Loaves & Fishes, Lutheran Social Services, Safe Haven, Salvation Army, and St. Louis County.

Wisconsin

Saturday, Jan. 21: Tour by Day-Race by Night! The Birkie Tour course is changing and a night race has been added. The Birkie Tour is kind of an American Birkebeiner sampler. For this event near Cable, folks can ski the Birkie Trail and revamped trails around Mt. Telemark at a relaxed pace during the day. Enjoy a nice meal, rest up, and then come back for racing under the stars. Do both events or choose just one, but register in advance.

Saturday, Jan. 21: Mt. Ashwabay Ski and Recreation Area in Bayfield hosts its Candlelight Snowshoe Hike and Nordic Ski from 6-8 p.m. Bring the family for a magical adventure to be guided by candlelit luminaries along about a 1-mile trail loop. Stay after to grab a bite to eat and warm up at the bonfire.

Ontario

Now: It might sound early, but tickets for the fall Agawa Canyon Tour out of Sault Ste. Marie have gone on sale and with limited tours, now might be the time to buy for those wanting to enjoy the incredible fall colours in the canyon and a journey through Algoma country by train. The season runs Aug. 3-Oct. 15.

Friday, Jan. 20: Comedian Darrin Rose brings his Drinking in Public Comedy Tour to Thunder Bay on the Atmos stage, where, say organizers, he will celebrate "our chance to drink in public again with new material about marriage, having a baby and getting sucker punched in Halifax." He's bringing guests Mark J Menei and Brandon Cordeiro with him for a night of mid-winter laughs.

Photo & graphic credits: Copper Peak; Imagine Films; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Carol Dunbar collection; Suicide Ski Hill Tournament/Cook County Snowmobile Club/American Birkebiener Ski Foundation/TBShows