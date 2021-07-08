Around the Circle This Week: July 9, 2021

Dangerous Waters: A 20-year-old Twin Cities woman had a close call Wednesday evening after struggling with a rip current on Park Point in Duluth. According to a report by Dan Hanger of Fox21, the woman had gone out into the

water to help her sister, who was floundering in the current. She got her sister to safety, but was torn back into deep water by the rip current. The Duluth Fire Department, which responded to the 7 p.m. rescue call along with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, the Duluth Police and a Mayo ambulance, posted that by the time crews arrived, others on shore had thrown the woman a life ring and pulled her to safety. She was taken to the hospital. The sandy shore had been flagged (as seen in this photo) as having dangerous swimming conditions that evening, but its seemingly shallow descent can be deceptive with quick drop offs.

Swim Safe: Thanks to what appears to be a good conclusion to the close call Wednesday at Park Point, Lake Superior has remained without drownings so far this year. That is not the case for the lower Great Lakes, where the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project has noted 34 drownings compared to 25 this time last year. In Lake Michigan alone, there have been 16 drownings; it is consistently the most likely lake for such deaths. GLSRP has a video explaining rip currents. The National Weather Service has a webpage with advice on safely navigating a rip current (and this graphic shown here). You can check rip current and wave height conditions, as well as bacteria monitoring at popular beaches, through links on the Lake Superior Magazine page.

Save Our Tug: As the 125th anniversary celebration approaches for the historic and heroic Edna G tug in Two

Harbors, the Friends of the Edna G are gearing up their fundraising to support its needed repairs and maintenance. You can purchase T-shirts with varying designs in white or the tug's signature colors (youth and adult sizes). The group is sponsoring an art contest and a writing contest in which the tug must play a prominent role. Plus they are searching for vendors, artists and crafters to be part of the outdoor celebration Aug. 28-29.

Returning Shoreline: The state of Minnesota may return a nearly 2 acre parcel of Lake Superior shore to the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, according to a story by Shawn Perich for Northern Wilds. The beach had been used for gravel by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, but is no longer being used. The state was looking to sell off the property, a popular beach for local folk. The band's tribal government has requested the land, once part of an Indigenous community called "Chippewa City," be returned and placed into trust. Shawn reports the Cook County Board, Grand Marais City Council and Cook County Historical Society unanimously support the request.

Solving Cold Cases: The team at Lakehead University's Paleo-DNA Laboratory in Thunder Bay has been called on to aid in unsolved cases, including one of the oldest crime mysteries in Vancouver, B.C. – the murder of two boys found in Stanley Park on January 14, 1953. Labeled the "Babes in the Wood murders," the identities of the boys remains unknown. A groundskeeper found their skeletal remains along with a picnic basket with petrified food. They likely were ages 7 and 8 and determined to be brothers through 1998 DNA testing. It's also believed their bodies remained hidden in the thick underbrush for four or five years before discovery. The Paleo-DNA Lab originally was set up for uncovering ancient history, but, says the lab's technical manager Stephen Fratpietro, “Lakehead’s DNA lab was initially created on the premise of being able to acquire DNA from ancient and degraded material. Over the years we have optimized our methods to become very successful at this.” He adds that while many laboratories can extract DNA, it takes specific knowledge along with the proper facility to work with ancient or degraded material that has been heavily handled, such as in the Babes in the Woods case. With DNA extracted from the children's bones, Stephen hopes their identities can be found and perhaps, eventually, their killer. Read more about the Babes in the Woods mystery online. Read more about the Paleo-DNA Lab in a 2014 story done by Konnie LeMay for Lake Superior Magazine.

Leaving a Loved Legacy: Gordy Lundquist probably didn't realize he was creating a beloved legacy when he and his wife, Marilyn, started a burger joint in Cloquet, Minn., in 1960. But Gordy's Hi-Hat has become a celebrated sign

of spring when it opens (usually in March) and must-stop for visitors, especially those traveling between the Twin Cities and the North Shore all summer long. We mourn with the Lundquist family at with the passing of Gordy, age 93, on July 6. Marilyn, who has been married to Gordy for 71 years, was at his side. Announcement of Gordy's death on the Gordy's Hi-Hat Facebook page garnered nearly 2,000 shares and 1,000 comments and condolences. Heather Bryant, in her note to Gordy, probably summed up the thoughts best: "It was a pleasure to have you take my order and you were always so happy and detailed and proud. Wonderful tradition you created and a wonderful life you had. You will be missed by so many." In 2010, Bob Berg did a story about the restaurant for Lake Superior Magazine and chatted with Gordy on the 50th anniversary of his business. (The photo at the counter is of Dan Lundquist, Gordy and Marilyn's son, along with the founding couple at the time of the anniversary.) Back then, Gordy, who would still pop into work, told Bob, "It's been an enjoyable business for Marilyn and I. We've enjoyed every day of it."

Lots & Lots: The Chamber of Superior-Douglas County in Wisconsin has launched an aggressive "Lots of Jobs; Lots of Living" campaign to attract more workers and more residents to the area. The new LiveSuperiorWI.com features an 84-page relocation guide, links for job searches, real estate agents and education, among other information. According to a story in BusinessNorth, the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce business group reports that 9 out of 10 businesses in the state note a lack of workers. “It’s not just businesses competing with one another for employees,” said Superior-Douglas County Chamber President and CEO Taylor Pedersen, in an official statement. “Communities are also competing with other communities to emphasize quality of life aspects beyond the jobs. As people begin to reenter the workforce, The Chamber wants to make sure they have the advantages of Superior and Douglas County area on their radar. … “We’re not going to get every worker to move here for an excellent job, and it’s not going to happen today, but those who value living and working among the great outdoors and countless recreational activities will find Superior and Douglas County to be a perfect fit.”

Photo & graphic credits: Duluth Fire Department; National Weather Service; Don J. Olson/Friends of the Edna G; Lakehead University; Bob Berg; Gordy's Hi-Hat; Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce

Around the Circle This Week editor: Konnie LeMay

This roundup is also posted every Friday at LakeSuperior.com.