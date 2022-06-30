Around the Circle This Week: June 30, 2022

× Expand Tourism Thunder Bay Jumping off a SailSuperior sailboat at Pie Island in Ontario.

Dive In, the Water's High(er): May was a good month if you like a lot of water coming into Lake Superior. The Big Lake rose 8.7 inches during the month of May; it usually rises about 4 inches, according to the International Lake Superior Board of Control. By the end of June, the Lake was at least 6 inches above its long-term average and about 1 inch higher than the same time last year, reversing the trend of declining compared to last year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also reports that Lakes Michigan and Huron saw rises of about 3.2 inches last month, while Lakes Erie and Ontario dropped 1 and 2 inches respectively. All of the lakes, though, are above their long-term water level averages. With all that water, we say feel free to dive into the Lake, like this fellow on a SailSuperior tour to Pie Island from Thunder Bay. He's diving, so we learned, off "the pulpit" of the sailboat (we believe that is the "railing").

Big Ship, Small Town: Air Fox Photography over on the Bayfield Peninsula captured this arrival at Bayfield of the cruise ship Viking Octantis, which dwarfs the ferry just ahead of it. Bayfield missed out on the first round of this cruise ship arriving in late May in because choppy conditions prevented an anchoring and transportation of passengers to shore. The arrival prompted a big small-town welcome, according to a news release from the Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau. "The ship carrying 334 passengers and about 200 crew members parked just beyond the Bayfield Harbor breakwall.

Tenders transported passengers to and from the 665-foot vessel to the Bayfield City Dock. The Red Cliff Drum and Dance Troupe welcomed visitors to shore at the Bayfield Lakeside Pavilion. Bayfield city, county, and state tourism representatives explored the state-of-the-art cruise ship and presented the captain with gifts representing Bayfield." Ted Dougherty, chair of the Bayfield Harbor Commission, said in the release, “We have been working to make this happen for about three years, so it’s great to see it come to fruition." In this photo, Michelle Shrider, left, holds a print "Voyage of the New World" and Bayfield County Tourism Director Mary Motiff, right, presents the Octanis captain with a poster by local artist (and Lake Superior Magazine contributor) Jamey Penney-Ritter. “Many passengers are going back to the ship with bags from local shops and I’ve heard positive comments about the good food…Several people said they would love to come back. This is great exposure for Bayfield,” Ruth Goetz, Dock Lead for the Great Lakes Excursion, Milwaukee Foods Group, said in the release. This ship is scheduled for five more visits to Bayfield (and Lake Superior) this summer.

Game On (& Under): A free online video game centered on Great Lakes shipwrecks earned an international award recently, Wisconsin Sea Grant reported in a press release. The Legend of the Lost Emerald, designed by Field Day Lab, PBS Wisconsin Education, Wisconsin Sea Grant and an

advisory group of Wisconsin educators, was one of nine educational games earning a a gold medal at the 2022 International Serious Play Awards Program in Orlando, Fla. The awards honor outstanding commercial and student products that incorporate game elements to use in education or training and entries are judged on meeting learning objectives, engagement, aesthetics and assessment goals. This game, intended for classroom use, provides learners in grades 4-6 the experience of using the same tools, practices and skills that maritime archaeologists use to locate and dive for shipwrecks on the Great Lakes and uncover the real treasure — the stories inspired by actual shipwrecks and Great Lakes history. The first story centers on Lake Superior and the shipwreck of the Emerald. “The entire collaborative team on this project did an incredible job connecting students to the rich maritime history of the Great Lakes watershed,” says Anne Moser, education coordinator for Wisconsin Sea Grant. “The goal of education at Sea Grant is to spark a passion for the Great Lakes, and I have seen how shipwreck stories do just that. We are excited to share this with the educators and youth we work with throughout Wisconsin.”

Before the Parade Passes By: The Fourth of July brings out some of the best parades in some of the smallest towns (and a few bigger ones). Check out the sampler here … and then plan to enjoy these community "roadside attractions" or check out your local listings.

Madeline Island hosts a grand parade each year at 10:30 a.m. with awards given for the floats, bands and other entries. After the parade, enjoy a full day of programs on the village green at the Madeline Island Museum. Expect a band, a choir, group singing of patriotic songs and speeches. Head back to the waterfront in the evening for the 9:45-ish fireworks. "The light show is synched to music, boats are out floating at anchor in the harbor, and the magic takes over," say organizers. (Keep the returning Madeline Island Ferry Line schedule in mind, though, because the last ferry off the island is 10:30 p.m.)

Another Fourth of July parade in a Wisconsin shoreside town also gets big kudos for community involvement and fun. Superior's parade, now in its 25th year, runs from Mertz Mortorelli Memorial Drive (behind the University of Wisconsin-Superior Football Field), west on Belknap Street, and concludes at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and 14th Street. The parade, a collaborative project of the city of Superior and Sterling Silver Studio, starts at 11 a.m. All afternoon on Tower Avenue, Belknap to Broadway, is the Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car & Motorcycle Show, plus live music, vendors and the Border Town Betties Pin Up Contest. At 6 p.m., everything packs up to Barker's Island for live music until the 10 p.m. fireworks over the Lake off a barge.

The parade in Cable, Wis., is just part of a packed day of celebrating. The 4th of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Kavanaugh Road near the Post Office, heads north and turns onto Spruce Street, traveling two blocks where the floats will turn south on Randysek Road, ending behind the Brick House. Expect clowns, floats, firetrucks, antique cars and boats, and a kiddie parade woven in there. But the full festivities run all day including a Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast, a run/walk fundraiser for C.A.R.E., a library book sale plus, at the town park, pies, ice cream, festival foods, bingo, dunk tank, kids inflatable obstacle course, and bounce house. Fireworks cap the evening.

Towns through out the Keweenaw Peninsula have celebrations, including Dollar Bay (plus a barbecue hosted by the volunteer fire department and emergency medical responders), Copper Harbor (along with fireworks at 11 p.m.) and Ahmeek Village, which holds a kids parade at 11 a.m. along with other events hosted by the volunteer fire and rescue department.

Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., has a 7 p.m. Independence Day parade leading up to the evening's fireworks. The route covers West 14th Avenue onto Ashmun Street and then north to Portage Avenue with a turn west onto Magazine Street. There is a quiet zone at the beginning of the parade route from 14th Avene to 12th Avenue with no noise, music, horns, alarms, etc. The parade is sponsored by the Sault Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tofte, Minn., puts on a full day of celebrating. It starts by 9 a.m. with the Tofte Trek wilderness walk/run at Birch Grove Community Center. Next everything opens at 11 a.m. in the Tofte Town Hall park with bouncy houses, minnow races, craft vendors, music by The Southpaws, beer garden, food vendors and more. Then at 1:30 pm people line up for the parade at the Tofte Ranger Station. The parade rolls out at 2 p.m. down Tofte Park Road. After the parade, the Citizen of the Year is announced at 3 p.m. and then folks can enjoy hot dogs and brats at Zoar Lutheran Church starting at 5 p.m. Head back to the park by 10 p.m. when the fireworks get underway.

Make Plans: It's a busy weekend of celebrations with both Canada Day (July 1) and U.S. Independence Day (July 4). There so much more than we could list … check your local cool stuff.

Michigan

Wednesdays, July 6-Aug. 17: The Lake Effect Bar & Grill in Copper Harbor launches its Lake Rattle & Roll series with great acts throughout July and August, culminating with the Lake Fanny Hooe-Down 2 Prize Party on Aug. 17 (a lead-in to the Lake Fanny Hooe-Down 2 on Aug. 26-27 featuring Joe Nichols & Ricky Scaggs with Kentucky Thunder). Next Wednesday starts with Adam Carpenter & the Upper Hand, an “original frostbitten country band” out of Marquette. Find the full schedule online.

Saturday-Monday, July 2-4: Marquette, like other regional cities, hosts a fine Independence Day parade, but the city celebrates for more than the Fourth. The Exchange Club’s Food Fest at Mattson Lower Harbor Park spans Saturday-Monday, featuring live music each day leading up to the fireworks on Monday night. The The Kiwanis Fourth of July Parade will be 2 p.m. Monday. The route will be down Washington from McClellan to Third Street, and then Third to Baraga. The 2022 themes are "Together – A New Beginning" and "The First 4th of July Parade in Marquette."

Minnesota

Friday, July 1: Start your Fourth of July weekend with some good country vibes at the Bayfront Country Jam in Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park. This year features Jake Owen with special guests Tyler Rich, George Birge and Rafe Carlson.

Saturday-Sunday, July 2-3: Hear a concert by and get to know the members of a choral group from South Africa in Duluth this weekend. They are here through the 29:11 International Exchange to facilitate hope and reconciliation through musical collaboration and are being hosted by St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church. On Saturday at 4 p.m., there is a workshop with the singers at St. Mark and then at 6:30 p.m. there is a concert and fundraiser at Peace United Church of Christ. On Sunday at noon, join the vocalists at a pot luck in St. Marks.

Monday, July 4: Grand Marais consistently has one of the best locales on its waterfront for the night-time light show. The town features activities all day, though, including Music in the Park on the harbor from noon-3 p.m.

Monday, July 4: Duluth is known for the largest fireworks show in the Upper Midwest, plus it all takes place over the Lake … and paired with those of Superior across the bay, it's something to see. But fireworks alone do not a celebration make and the city's Fourth Fest starts at 4:30 p.m. in Bayfront Festival Park with food and music until the 10 p.m. fireworks display.

Friday-Sunday, July 1-3: The DECC in Duluth decided to go big or go home with an invitation to a bevy of dinos at Jurassic Quest, which organizers call “The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America.”

Wisconsin

Today, June 30: Visit the Family Fun Day at the Old Firehouse & Police Museum in Superior this evening from 6-8 p.m. Boss Mama and Jebberhooch will provide live music sponsored by Superior Porchfest, the local grassroots, family-friendly community music event that connects the community. Superior Public Museums will do fundraising for new exhibits through a concession stand with food and cookies from Twisted Pastries. Visit with our local Police and Fire Department personnel, play family friendly games and take free tours of the 1898 historic firehouse.

Friday-Sunday, July 1-3: Plan a weekend of dancing, music and community at the 44th annual Red Cliff Pow Wow. The celebration theme is Water (Nibi) is Life and the event will be live streamed on Facebook. Better to be there in person, though, for all of the extra activities, including at Food Sovereignty Garden Gathering & Farm Tour on Friday. On Saturday there's a Water Walk/Run plus a Native Authors & Artists Meet n Greet at Ginanda Gikendaasomin Red Cliff Library and a Wicked Garden Live Concert at the Legendary Waters Resort & Casino.

Saturday-Tuesday, July 2-5: Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce has a long list of local Fourth of July celebrations that last through Tuesday evening. Events ranging from picnics to parades to fireworks are planned in Birchwood, Clam Lake, Chippewa Flowage, Exeland, Lake Namekagon, Moose Lake, Stone Lake and Nelson Lake - to name a few. Chippewa Flowage ends the long weekend with fireworks at The Landing at dusk on Tuesday. In Hayward, the Community Picnic and Fireworks hosted by the Hayward Civic Club and the Hayward Golf Club starts at 5 p.m. on the grounds behind the primary school.

Ontario

Today-Sunday, June 30-July 3: What better way to celebrate the Canada Day weekend than by celebrating Canada's unique and beloved food – the fries, cheese curds and gravy mix called poutine. The Poutine Feast near the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in Sault Ste. Marie is, according to organizers, "a collection of award-winning food professionals specializing in the greatest food ever invented in Canada, the poutine." Touted as the "world's largest touring poutine festival," this event is touring across Ontario this summer (kind of a "movable feast"). It brings over 50 variations and generous portions of poutine to sample, from vegans to meat lovers to those who go gluten-free. The festive atmosphere features music, entertainment, activities and, of course, poutine. Get the dish on the dish on today's Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site Facebook post about the poutine history.

Friday, July 1: Nipigon's Canada Day celebrations center around the Nipigon Pool with free swimming, games and fun from 2-4 p.m.

Friday, July 1: Schreiber and the Paagwasheeng First Nation team up for Canada Day activities from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Schreiber Ball Field. Enjoy an opening ceremony and blessing, senior center barbecue, bingo, kids games, cake and soap box racing.

Friday, July 1: Thunder Bay's Canada Day at the Waterfront is filled with live entertainment, food and family fun beside the Lake. Activities are throughout the day with various food vendors available from 5-11 p.m. so you can snack on your favourite foods before the evening fireworks. You'll enjoy dancers, singers, magicians and other local talents. Kids can be entertained by face painting, balloon animals and an inflatable playground. Free parking at the Court Street Parkade. Meanwhile, Fort William Historical Park celebrates the day with an Anishinaabe Encampment to explore and the historic Fort William to learn about and celebrate the nation’s diverse heritage. Plus check out other activities around the TBay on Friday, including Black Pirates Pub's 14th annual Canada Day Bash with tribute bands, starting at 10 p.m. and a Canada Day Country Dance Spectacular at The Foundry starting at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 1: Celebrate Canada Day by the water at the Roberta Bondar Park and Pavilion in Sault Ste. Marie. Family entertainment and children’s activities are planned throughout the day with fireworks at dusk. Opening ceremonies begin in the afternoon launching a mix of performances and entertainment.

