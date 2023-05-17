Around the Circle This Week: May 18, 2023

Smoke Over the Waters: Fires in Alberta, Canada, sent smoke across some of the Big Lake neighborhood this week and lit the Sun with an unearthly (can you say "unearthly" about the Sun?) red glow. Wet weather was expected at least on the western shores today, which may help the smoke situation. Air quality concerns were raised across the region. On Tuesday, TBnewswatch reported "Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements for parts of Northwestern Ontario as a result of smoke drifting east from forest fires in Alberta." These images from Joan Berezowski show that red sun over Boulevard Lake in Thunder Bay. Astro Bob King in Duluth gave us insights on why the Sun goes red ... and why you shouldn't stare at it when it does: "You might be tempted to look at the fire-filtered sun but don't. While smoke reduces dangerous ultraviolet (UV) light, enough still makes it through to cause eye damage." The National Weather Service in Duluth posted a satellite image on Tuesday showing the smoke distribution.

Blossoming Business: We've mentioned earlier openings that reflect the start of spring. Perhaps these openings this week mean summer is on the doorstep. Apostle Islands Cruises in Bayfield, Wis., kicked off its season on Mom's Day weekend with special deals on the Grand Tours. World's Best Donuts in Grand Marais, Minn., doesn't officially open until a week from today (May 25), but it has a few warm-up days this weekend (and also opened for Mother's Day). There have been some building updates, too, as the shop posts: A new addition on the front is enclosed with new windows, painted, and the interior flooring installed. A & Dubs Drive-in in Duluth opened this week for its summer season with owners Sandy and Syl Hantz (in photo) still at the helm and carhops are still part of the charm. Spring at Last Greenhouse in Duluth is a business that mimics those here-and-gone blossoms of summer. The greenhouse opened last week, beginning of May, and usually closes by the Fourth of July – lasting about as long as the planting cycle.

Fight the Bite: The season of sunny days and shortsleeve shirts is also the season of things that fly, crawl and bite, the Wisconsin DNR reminds us. Bites on people and pets from all three of the region's ticks – the deer (black-legged) tick, the wood (dog) tick and the less common lone-star tick – can make you sick, the DNR warns. It adds that not all of the 50+ species of mosquitoes in Wisconsin (and we assume in our other Big Lake states) bite people, but many that do can spread disease. The DNR site goes on to list insect-borne illnesses along with the less unnerving advice on how to avoid getting nicked by a tick in the first place. Does anyone else feel itchy all of a sudden?

Soft Aground: The Mark W. Barker, newest U.S.-built freighter, had a few hours aground in the Detroit River on Wednesday (May 17) due to an electronics malfunction, the U.S. Coast Guard reported. The 639-foot Barker ran aground about 8 a.m. and was successfully refloated and freed by about 12:30 p.m., the USCG reported. There were no threats to the people or the environment during the incident, the Coast Guard noted, though the Barker was carrying 21,000 metric tons of salt and 105,000 gallons of diesel fuel. On its Facebook page, the freighter's owner, Interlake Steamship Company, posted before the vessel was freed, "At approximately 0735 local time this morning, the M/V Mark W. Barker was transiting upbound in the Detroit River passing Belle Isle with a cargo of salt from Cleveland bound for Milwaukee, Wisconsin when it experienced a loss of power and maneuverability. The vessel turned to port unexpectedly and the Captain dropped the anchor before the bow grounded on the soft bank of the channel. No one was injured in the incident nor does there appear to be any risk of pollution or damage to the vessel."

Pod Options: There are ear-worthy podcasts available that related to our Big Lake region. We're suggesting just a few; send your suggestions to edit@lakesuperior.com.

• Points North, a podcast out of Interlochen Public Radio in Michigan that often reaches out to our northern region, recent offtered a conversation with Jon Martin, a forestry prof at Northland College in Ashland, Wis. We'll let Points North pitchman Daniel Wanschura take the lead: "One night in northern Wisconsin, Jon Martin was walking in the woods behind his house with a blacklight in hand. He was looking for biofluorescence: a hidden glow, invisible to the naked human eye. But what Martin saw that night was something he never expected. … 'I hear that high pitched chirp in the woods,' Martin said. 'And I just instinctively shine the light on it, and a flash of pink just goes off into the trees.' … He’d caught the first known glimpse of a biofluorescent mammal: the southern flying squirrel." Imagine a biofluorescent squirrel holding a Yooperlite. Now that would be something to see … in the dark.

• The Peter White Public Library in Marquette offers its weekly Library Nerds with Words, encourging you to "get ready, get set, get nerdy." Different staff members and others bring their insights and their recommendations. As example, one session with Amanda Blumer, treasurer of the U.P. Poet Laureate Foundation, talks poetry, Pulitzer Prizes and dystopian literature.

• Real Talk on Women's Health is a new bimonthly podcast sponsored by Essentia Health in Duluth and hosted by Lauren Wells from B105 and MIX 108 radio. Topics will vary, but will always focus on women’s health — obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, nutrition, cardiology and others. The first one features Essentia pediatrician Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, who dives into a variety of topics, from breastfeeding to using screen time as babysitters to raising teenagers.

• Native Bidaské, a podcast produced by Native News Online, has featured guests from our Big Lake expanded neighborhood. This week Assistant Secretary of the Interior Bryan Newland of the Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan joined in a discussion of the recently released Volume 1 of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report. Last year, Kristen Lilya, Bois Forte Ojibwe, joined Neely Bardwell, a descendant of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indian, to give reflections of Gen Zers on learning the tragic history of boarding schools and how that past continues to affect Native communities today.

• We've mentioned this one before, but it's worth a reminder. The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation offers the weekly Lake Superior Podcast featuring conversations with researchers, ship captains, mushers, filmmakers and, of course, National Park Service folk from around the Big Lake.

Also Audio: WTIP, the community radio in Grand Marais, Minn., won a prestigious Edward R. Murrow award for its series "It Happens Here: The Roots of Racial Inequity on the North Shore," produced by Staci Drouillard. The award was in the category of Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. For the youngsters among us, Edward R. Murrow was a highly respected broadcast journalist and war correspondent mainly in the 1930s-50s.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Friday-Sunday, May 19-21: Ontonagon's Lake Trout Classic is now in its 19th year. The first classic was held in 2005 with 40 teams, and it has been growing in popularity ever since. All proceeds from the event are donated to the Ontonagon County Cancer Association. Donations are also made to the families of sick children in the area.

Saturday, May 20: The Big Bay Relay brings together teams that conquer a course that stretches from Marquette to Big Bay (about 26 miles). Teams are five adult runners or up to seven youth runners; they pass a baton after every mile, resting up then taking the baton later on the course.

Next Saturday-Sunday, May 27-28: The 3rd annual Back 9 Endurance Run on Memorial Day Weekend in Copper Harbor features a 12- or 24-hour race for individuals or teams of 2- or 4-members and takes place in the North Woods, around a resort that is on the National Register of Historic Places (Keweenaw Mountain Lodge) and is an International Dark Sky Park.

Minnesota

Tonight, May 18: Mark Munger, former Duluth District Court judge, columnist for the Finnish American Reporter, and the author of the Finnish American Trilogy, will speak at 5 p.m. at Kenwood Lutheran Church in Duluth. Mark will talk about his latest works, about his publishing journey and will sign books. "An Evening with Mark Munger" is hosted by the Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society.

Saturday, May 20: Meet & Greet with author/poet Linda LeGarde Grover, reading from her newest work, The Sky Watched: Poems of Ojibwe Lives. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, May 20: Superior Spring Trail Races 50k, 25k and 12.5k are extremely hilly, rugged and technical trail-races that traverse the Sawtooth Mountain Range via the Superior Hiking Trail near the Minnesota shore. The 50KM and 25KM races are run out and back, starting and finishing at Caribou Highlands Lodge in Lutsen Minnesota and the 12.5K is point to point, finishing at Caribou Highlands Lodge.

Saturday, May 20: Charlie Parr will be the headliner among a packed few hours of music and family-fun activities for Bent Paddle Brewing Co.'s 10th anniversary celebration. During its first decade, the craft brewery has grown from the four co-founders to 47 employees, crafted over 250 unique beers, supported over 600 non-profits, and won over 65 beer and business awards. “It’s been a wild ride over the last 10 years,” says Bent Paddle co-founder Karen Tonnis. “Now we are so excited to be celebrating it all with all the Paddlers who have supported us along this journey with Festiversary." The Festiversary (which is an annual event) runs 2-8 p.m. at the brewery site in Duluth's Lincoln Park district. The music line-up, performing on two stages, features Woodblind with special guests; The Gemstones honoring AfroGeode; Feeding Leroy; Charlie Parr; New Salty Dog; Big Wave Dave & The Ripples.

Wednesday, May 24: Here's something to howl about … the International Wolf Center in Ely will celebrate 30 years with a

special event starting at 7:30 p.m. in the State Theater in Ely. After an introduction by the center Executive Director Grant Spickelmier, Greg Stanley and Anthony Souffle from the Star Tribune will share findings and information from a key series they worked on together in 2022 called State of Wolves. Following that presentation, the Center’s founder, Dr. L. David Mech, will discuss his research in northern Minnesota and how that work led to the creation of the International Wolf Center. “We’re so excited to have this great program in Ely,” Grant says. “I’ve seen the presentation from Anthony and Greg, and it really highlights the special place that wolves occupy in Minnesota and Ely and the unique group of people that work with and study them. The story of how the International Wolf Center came to be, which Dave will talk about, is a fascinating one. Together, the two presentations will be both interesting and informative. We really hope we can fill the theater for this special event.” The event is free, but registration is required with limited seating.

Wisconsin

Saturday, May 20: There's still time to sign up to run or volunteer at the Madeline Island Marathon and Half Marathon, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Courses will be point to point with one section of out and back in each race. Courses are mostly pavement with a section of packed gravel road in each race. The courses are both USATF certified and the full is a Boston Qualifier.

Saturday, May 20: The Bayfield Carnegie Library holds its annual Thrift Sale fundraiser, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lakeside Pavilion. Fun stuff and good cause.

Tuesday, May 23: Chequamegon Food Co-op in Ashland offers a Spring Foraging Walk, 5-7 p.m., with instructor Axel Peterman. Participants will learn to identify, harvest, and eat a variety of wild plants in a safe and sustainable (and fun!) way. This class will take place outdoors and on the move.

Ontario

Friday, May 19: Just one more day to enter Fort William Historical Park's Golden Ticket Art Competition, part of the park's 50th Anniversary celebrations. This competition is open to everyone. Using any media and language of your choice, you are invited to create a new, original, art piece that shows what Fort William Historical Park means to you. Tons of categories … and some young winners will be able to bring their whole classroom to the Great Rendezvous from July 8-16.

Monday, May 22: Victoria Day in Canada honors Queen Victoria's birthday, May 24, 1819, now on the nearest Monday to the date. Government offices and many services are closed.

Save the dates: BizKids through the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre provides youth (ages 9-12) the opportunity to learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur at camps in Thunder Bay. The budding business folk will generate ideas and plans, develop marketing and financial materials, and gain other important business skills as they discover what it takes to be a real entrepreneur. At the end of the week, the campers will host a market day and earn cold hard cash. Registration now open. Camps are July 31-Aug. 4 and Aug. 14-18.

Photo & graphic credits: Joan Berezowski; National Weather Service Duluth; Apostle Islands Cruises; A & Dubs; World's Best Donuts; Wisconsin DNR; U.S. Coast Guard; Jon Martin; Edward R. Murrow Awards; Back 9 Endurance Races/Bent Paddle Festiversary/International Wolf Center/Bayfield Carnegie Library/Bizkids