Around the Circle This Week: May 20, 2022

Launching a Career: The Twin Ports are abuzz this week in advance of the formal commissioning at10 a.m. Saturday for the U.S. Navy's Minneapolis-Saint Paul. Several thousand people are expected to attend the ceremony, mostly by invitation or by advance registration. People can live stream the ceremony online; drones are not permitted. The LCS-21 (Littoral Combat Ship) class vessel will be homeported in Mayport, Fla. The LCS class, according to the Navy, "LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation." Authorized in April 2015, it was built at Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wis., which is where it was launched and christened in 2019. The plan always had been to do the commissioning in Duluth, but COVID restrictions long delayed the event. It is believed to be the first time a U.S. Navy vessel has been commissioned in Duluth, although

the Twin Ports were seats of shipbuilding during World War II. "To have a ship commission in Minnesota. Words can't really describe how significant that is," says Jodi Greene, a Northfield, Minn., native and former deputy under secretary of the Navy who is also the ship's sponsor. The 387.6-foot-long ship has an impressive speed of more than 40 knots (more than 46 mph). It's relatively shallow draft is a little more than 14 feet (draft for many Great Lakes freighters is about 26 feet) and its beam is 57.7 feet. The core crew size is about 110 or more. The captain of the highly maneuverable vessel is Cmdr. Alfonza Octtavas White, a native of Milwaukee. He enlisted as a submariner electrician's mate on a nuclear sub in 1995 and did his initial Division Office Tour on another Minnesota-connected ship, the USS Duluth. Prior to getting this commission on the Minneapolis-Saint Paul, he earned a Master's Arts in Defense and Strategy and will wear his five Navy

and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, seven Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal as well as various unit and campaign honors. His ship will participate in wide range of missions. Saturday's impressive commissioning ceremony, which will be outside at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority's Clure Terminal, culminates with the ship's sponsor commanding the crew to "Man our ship and bring her to life!" At that point, the crew members, who have been on the ceremony grounds, will walk onto the Minneapolis-Saint Paul and line the deck railings, decorated in this photo by Bob Berg in red, white and blue. The ship will also been festooned with "bunts" or flags (from which we understand came the word bunting). Once impressively all on board, the ship will indeed come to life and its official service will be under way.

There are a variety of videos posted of the ship's arrival in Duluth. This video of its entry into the Duluth Ship Canal is by Steve Sola. The Navy's time-lapse video shows its arrival and other activity in the city.

On a side note – we personally think the ship's motto is very Minnesotan and indicative of the can-do spirit of the whole Big Lake neighborhood: "Aut Viam Inveniam Aut Faciam" or "I will either find a way or make one."

A Word from the Sponsor: As Jodi Greene describes it, being the "sponsor" of a U.S. Navy vessel is a lifelong responsibility, much like an adoption. Jodi, a native of Northfield, Minn., now living in Annapolis, Md., says she was surprised and overwhelmed by the announcement in 2015 that she would be the sponsor of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul. (From what we understand, her impressive work as the deputy under secretary of the Navy likely influenced the final naming of the new vessel, too.) The announcement of both the name and the sponsor came during a staff meeting with then-U.S. Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus. As Jodi describes it, she was elated when the secretary announced the ship name and then "shocked" to hear her own name as sponsor. "I was shocked. Words can't describe … it was such an honor." Naming a sponsor of a ship goes back to a British tradition of the mid-1800s, she believes. The sponsor, by tradition, is always a woman and is

considered the "protector" of the ship. In modern times, Jodi would add that her role also serves as a bridge between the crew and ship and her home state, helping them to understand "what it means to be Minnesotan." Indeed, as sponsor her name is a part of the ship itself. Jodi engraved her initials with the help of the senior welder of the shipbuilding operation into a plate set into the keel, or spine, of the vessel (as seen in these photos by Roger Reinert, a former state senator from Duluth and now a public affairs officer with the Navy). Some crew members are Minnesotans and the ship, of course, has steel made from the mining of the state's Iron Range. She can remind the rotating crew members of such things. Though she began her military career with the U.S. Air Force right out of high school (after graduating a year early), she has also served in the U.S. Navy. "I understand

what the crew goes through," Jodi says. Among her many high-level government positions, Jodi served as senior director for both Russia (2003-2008) and Korea (1997-2003) under the secretary of Defense. She watches with interest, she says, the current unfolding events in those regions. She ended her government career when she left as deputy under secretary in 2021, having served under both President Obama and President Trump. In that role, she was charged with policy strategy, intelligence, security as well as COVID protocols for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. Jodi continues as a principal in the Mabus Group operated by Ray Mabus. Her role as sponsor of Minneapolis-Saint Paul, though, will continue to grow with the ship soon in full commissioned service. She has long worked to advocate for more Minnesotans to enter the Navy, something her new role only enhances. "It's a great way to showcase Minnesota to the Navy and the Navy to Minnesota." As sponsor, Jodi also has named her "matrons of honor," who will help in her sponsorship mission and continue it should she not be available. Her seconds are her nieces – Nicole Sundberg of Edina and Carly Olson of Eden Prairie. Jodi looks forward to many more years of service as sponsor, supporting the crew and ship in ways as simple as encouraging notes to as complex as perhaps helping to negotiate needs with her political savvy. For Saturday, though, she anticipates with clear delight her ability to ignite the spark of life on the Minneapolis-Saint Paul when as sponsor, she gets to direct the crew to "bring our ship to life."

Bridge Out: Both historic red bridges at Lutsen Resort were damaged by floodwaters last weekend. Thomas Spence captured of video of the bridge under water siege from the swollen Cascade River. "The bridges themselves were extremely well built; however there is no match for the full grown trees that were washed away and barreled down the river towards the bridges," the Lutsen Resort posted. "We are thankful that key pieces are still intact and remain hopeful that enough critical infrastructure has not been damaged so we can repair both bridges that are so very much an important part of Lutsen's history, a part of the most historic resort in Minnesota. Lutsen would not be the same without them and ownership is committed to preserving all that is Lutsen, no matter the cost!" The post generated hundreds of comments, many with images of the Iconic bridges and memories of the resort. Just before the deluge, the resort posted a video taken from one of the bridges showing the rising waters.

A Man of Merit: Grant Merritt was steeped in northern Minnesota and committed to the preservation of its land and water. He died unexpectedly in his New Hope, Minn., home Wednesday at the age of 88. A descendant of those who founded iron mining in Minnesota, he is best known as the attorney who battled to end Reserve Mining's dumping of taconite tailings into Lake Superior at Silver Bay. He started that confrontation first as a private attorney and later as head of the relatively new Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, during which time he sued the company. A ruling by Judge Miles Lord required Reserve to find an alternative to the dumping operation. Grant was born in Duluth on Feb. 27, 1934. Minnesota filmmaker and activist John Kaul posted a lengthy remembrance of Grant. Just two days before Grant's passing, John had interviewed him and taken his portrait for an upcoming exhibit of notable Minnesotans. "We met at his home in New Hope. He looked great, was sharp and energetic," John wrote. Perhaps one of our favorites among the tributes to Grant on various posts and stories comes from the Isle Royale Friends and Family Association, of which Grant was a member because of his family history there, including ownership of Merritt Island. The association called Grant's passing "A devastating loss for the Isle Royale community," and added, "We just had a board meeting with him on Sunday and he was his usual feisty self. Everyone that enjoys the pristine clear waters of Lake Superior has him to thank. Rest in power Grant. Heaven has no idea what it is in for with your arrival. But we are sure you will make it a better place for all of those lucky enough to join you." A transcript of an interview with Grant, done by Stephanie Hemphill for the Minnesota Foundational Environmental Laws Oral History Project is online. "I was always interested in Lake Superior because I grew up in Duluth and also we have property up at Isle Royale National Park – due to my grandfather, 160 years ago – so we were grandfathered in on an island and cottages. So, I’ve grown up on Lake Superior," Grant told Stephanie. He explained his interest in the tailings issue came from an uncle living in Beaver Bay and concerned about the practice. He said it spurred his involvement in politics as well as resolutions through the court. Information about a memorial service or remembrance for Grant has not yet been posted. We will miss Grant and miss his notes with story tips and suggested course corrections, as one would expect and appreciate from such a man of strong convictions.

Need We Say More?: Had to share this post from Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula – "Another reason to love the UP: You can still cool off in a snow pile on a 90 degree day in May." We appreciate that ranger who volunteered to hug the snow. Shout out, too, to the Whitefish Township Community Schools students who raised salmon in their school this year and released 239 of them at the Rivermouth Campground earlier this month. Nice work! Plus, of course, because it is spring – despite the left over snow – a video of 34,275 gallons of water per second going over the Upper Falls.

Screen Time: Northland Casting out of Chisholm is seeking help for a production in Duluth … so thought we'd give all you would-be "background" actors a heads up. (We're told you can expect to see some crews on Superior Street soon.) We'll have a chat with producer Mandy June Turpin in next week's ATCTW issue to learn more.

Meanwhile … A movie set in Chisholm grew into a business partnership, reports Marie Tolonen of the Mesabi Tribune. According to Marie, Robert Enriquez, a producer/director from Los Angeles and Lloyd Show, a union laborer in Chisholm, recently bought the former Black Bear Bakery and plan to reopen it as the Black Bear Bakery and Cafe in the next few months. "The now business partners met while working on a set for "Cash for Gold," a feature film shot in Chisholm and surrounding area back in February, and struck up a conversation about their shared aspirations for starting up a bakery and coffee shop," Marie writes. The two were there when Iona Lutt, the bakery’s former owner, announced she had to close the bakery after a cancer diagnosis. Robert and Lloyd, who both had expressed interesting in operating a bakery/cafe, decided it was a sign to keep the bakery open and honor Iona's recipes.

Make Plans: Here are a few events coming up soon to put on a fun-do list:

Michigan

Today, May 20: Tonight is the night. It's Ladies Night Out in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, with great deals, fun and, for those who wish, maybe a cocktail. More than two dozen businesses are participating and you can pick up a Monocle Jewelers grab bag with passport and champagne flute at Domino's Pizza, where the party starts at 4 p.m. It ends with turning in your passport for a chance to win prizes at Moloney's Alley by 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 21: The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market launches its outdoor season at 9 a.m. with local farmers, growers, food producers and artisans. The Wednesday market opens June 15.

Wednesday, May 25: Learn about spelunking at Pictured Rocks in a free talk by Michigan Sierra Club guides Michael Neiger and Todd Theoret at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. Limited to 125 people, the presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Thru May 27: The Children's Exhibition runs through next Friday at DeVos Art Museum on the Northern Michigan University campus in Marquette. The exhibit celebrates art teachers and their students and this year highlights artwork from AuTrain-Onota Public Schools, Father Marquette Catholic Academy, Gwinn Area Community Schools, Marquette Area Public Schools, Negaunee Public Schools, NICE Comunity School District, North Star Montessori Academy and Powell Township School.

Minnesota

Upcoming: Split Rock Lighthouse has a number of fun activities planned. Next Thursday (May 26), North Shore Community Night enjoy free admission plus plus a chance to see the lighthouse beacon lit for the first time in 2022. Grab a picture with a lighthouse keeper, explore the light station and grounds after hours. Take in the live music of two local favorite, acoustic soloists; Hannah Rey and John Cron. Enjoy beverages from Bellisio’s and food from Na-cho Bizness. Don’t miss the “Story of Split Rock Lighthouse” film at the visitor center. Or join the monthly “Photography at the Rock,” a rotating photo show featuring landscape and wildlife photographers of the areas. On June 12, meet Sam Zimmerman and Thomas Peacock, the author and artist of the new book, Following my Spirit Home.

Today-Sunday, May 20-22: Encore Performing Arts Center & Art Gallery in Cloquet continues performances of "Suite Surrender," a comedy about a legendary feud between two 1942 Hollywood divas who find themselves stuck in the same suite. It's on stage at the County Seat Theater.

Saturday, May 21: For the 9th year, Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth will throw its Festiversary outdoor block party with family fun from 2-8 p.m. The party celebrates the company's anniversary with live music, food and vendors, games and family friendly activities. Admission includes a commemorative glass for the first 2,500 through the gates.

Today-Saturday, May 20-21: The Minneapolis premiere of "Freshwater," a documentary shot on Minnesota's North Shore, will be in the at the newly renovated MSP Film at The Main at 7 p.m. both evenings. On Saturday after the showing, there will be a presentation by the filmmakers and crew. Proceeds of the ticket sales go to the National Parks for Lake Superior Foundation.

Sunday, May 22: The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth starts its free art show of members' work from noon-2 p.m. with an open house featuring 30 artists ranging in ages from 10 to 80. See art from painters, jewelers, photographers, potters, fabric artists, and three-dimensional art. Food and beverages provided. For those interested, Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 25: Join the St. Louis River Alliance in welcoming local historians and researchers Heidi Bakk-Hansen and Gina Temple-Rhodes as part of the Water Wednesdays series. They will tell about the history of the St. Louis River estuary. The Zoom event is free, but you must register.

Wisconsin

Thru June 5: Eat Drink Washburn lets you sample area restaurants and pubs while earning a chance to win $50 in Bay Bucks. Pick up a passport at the Washburn Area Chamber office, at participating businesses or online and then spend $10 or more to earn stamps.

Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22: This weekend, the Hayward Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries hosts its 35th event assisting 120-150 anglers with various disabilities to enjoy a weekend of fishing. Hundreds of volunteers support the event with boats, pontoons, hands-on and other help. A fundraising raffle is also under way.

Ontario

Sunday, May 22: Rescheduled from last year, Queen: It's a Kinda Magic will be on stage at 7 p.m. at the Sault Community Theatre Centre. The tribute band from Australia, touring Canada, will immerse fans in the spectacle, grandeur and extravagance of Queen and Freddie Mercury.

Sunday, May 22: The Foundry in Thunder Bay hosts a DJ Dance Party to kick off the long holiday weekend, hosted by DJ Big D. Starts at 10 p.m.

Monday, May 23: The nationally celebrated Victoria Day may affect services and businesses.

