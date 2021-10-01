Around the Circle This Week: October 1, 2021

Downbound: In this U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' photo, Interlake Steamship Company's Paul R. Tregurtha makes its way downbound through the Soo Locks. Fun fact: At 1,013.5 feet, it is the longest ship on the Great Lakes and can carry up to 68,000 gross tons of taconite pellets or 71,000 net tons of coal. Downbound as well, apparently, are Lake Superior's water levels, which have taken a decided drop from the record highs of 2019. The U.S. Army Corps posted Lake Superior's levels today showing them as 1 inch below the long-term (about 100 years) average for this time of year and about 11 inches below the same time last year. The Lake hit average levels in August for the first time in seven years, as reported on by Danielle Kaeding of WPR earlier in September. Dry conditions throughout the summer no doubt added the declining water levels, with Duluth, for example, remaining about 3 inches below its average precipitation to date. "Despite recent rain events, October 1st levels are lower than a year ago on all lakes, except Lake Ontario, which is near its level from last year," the Corps posted. "These levels are also above their long-term average October levels on all lakes, besides Lake Superior. Over the next month, all lakes are forecast to continue their seasonal decline. Lakes Superior, Michigan-Huron, and Ontario are forecast to decline by 1 to 3 inches, while Lake Erie is forecast to decline by 6 inches."

Meanwhile … Earlier this week, anglers and other users of the St. Marys Rapids were advised by the International Lake Superior Board of Controls about possible disruptions as adjustments were made on the gate setting of the Compensating Works structure at the head of the St. Marys River rapids. The call also went out to "Les pêcheurs et autres usagers" and we've linked to the board's French version, just because we think it's cool.

Alllllllllmmmmoooosssttt There: It looked like new rules would allow border crossing of vaccinated Canadian citizens into the United States sooner rather than later … and then it was revised to later. As of now, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Canada, "land border restrictions for travel to the United States remain in effect through Oct. 21, 2021, and may be extended." That means "essential" travel only is permitted … even though everyone in our Big Lake neighborhood would view tourist visits as "essential" – just saying. Canada has also continued its current restrictions on U.S. citizens crossing into that country, allowing only vaccinated citizens who have gotten a COVID test within 72 hours of entry. These photos by Chris Artist in Thunder Bay, by the by, show what fun you can find on the Ontario shores when a kiteboader and a windsurfer share the waves ... until the former goes up, up and away.

Look Who's on Broadway: Duluth singer/songwriter, violinist and composer Gaelynn Lea made an exciting announcement on her Facebook page this week: "Yay! I can finally announce this publicly … I am creating the original music for a new production of Macbeth on Broadway this Spring! 🎭 Sam Gold directs, starring Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga - it's gonna be some spooooky music! 🎶👻🎶" The link is already up for tickets, should you be heading to New York. Gaelynn is no stranger to the national "stage," so to speak. She was the 2016 Tiny Desk Contest Winner for National Public Radio and came back for another NPR concert in 2018. She has a Patreon page to support her music. Chris Riemenschneider of the Star Tribune did a story about our "Minnesota music hero" and her Broadway endeavor.

Heavy Rotating: The people who bring you the Red Rock Folk Festival along the Ontario shore have a new gig coming up Oct. 16 & 17. Heavy Rotation, an outdoor fall live music rotation, will bring eight bands to the Red Rock Marina and to the Mount Baldy Ski Area in Shuniah for two days of gettin' down live. Ticket holders will see four bands one day and the other four bands the next, with the bands doing the traveling rather than the audiences. On stage will be Rodney Brown, Cassidy Houston, Mike Porcyshyn, Greenbank, Jamie Smith, Jordinlaine, Olivia Korkola plus Gibson, Martin and I. Advanced tickets only.

Keeper's (B)Log: Our frequent correspondents, Molly and Richard Hoeg, just completed their now annual stint as volunteer keepers at the Crisp Point Lighthouse. Molly did a series of stories about their most recent stay on her blog Superior Footprints. Check it out … and dream of being a lightkeeper someday.

New Chancellor: Lakehead University in Thunder Bay introduced its new chancellor today. Dr. Rita Shelton Deverell will be formally installed as Lakehead’s 10th chancellor at convocation in 2022. The chancellor is a titular position, conferring all degrees and diplomas, and representing Lakehead on other ceremonial occasions and participating in outreach and philanthropic initiatives. Rita has worked as an academic, broadcaster, television producer, journalist and theatre artist. She's received numerous awards, including two Gemini Awards (given by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television) and the Black Women’s Civic Engagement Network Leadership Award. She is the first person of colour to serve as Lakehead University’s chancellor. “I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me to be a worthy symbolic head of Lakehead University,” Rita says in today's announcement. “Symbols are important: some will see a Woman, following in the outstanding footsteps of ninth Chancellor Lyn McLeod and fifth Chancellor the Rev. Dr. The Hon. Lois Wilson. Others will see a Person of Colour. Still others will see an artist, a teacher, and a member of President McPherson’s Committee on Truth and Reconciliation. You can’t be what you can’t see, and I will do my best to represent Lakehead University to all its many past, present, and future communities and stakeholders.” President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Moira McPherson, who served as Chair of the University’s Chancellor Electoral Board, made the announcement.

One More to Share: Chris Artist (the same photographer who captured that kiteboarder take off) also came across another nice slice of life up in Thunder Bay recently. "Today I witnessed a very touching interaction between a very kind person and one of her many friends. I have talked to both parties involved, and it was OK to post some pictures. This skunk I have photographed before, and it never did anything to me that would make me think it was going to spray me. I walked slowly and talked to it in a calm voice and it would get close to me but never did the danger dance and put its tail up as if it was afraid. This Lady can been seen driving around looking for little critters and deer. If you know who she is, make sure to give her some room as you drive by and a friendly wave." By our observations, it's obvious from the patient waiting of both the cat and the skunk, she is a very kind Lady indeed.

