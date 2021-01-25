The 26th Annual Photo Contest Winners

Sarah Smith
Grand Prize
Froggy’s Picture Day, Wright Street Falls, Marquette • Sarah Smith, Madison Heights, MI
Grand Prize: Froggy’s Picture Day, Wright Street Falls, Marquette • Sarah Smith, Madison Heights, MI
A Beautiful Year (in Pictures)
T he fairy tale ends with the frog turning back into a prince, a welcome transformation in the story – though we are fond of the amphibians, too. Perhaps it’s appropriate, then, that the judges of the 26th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest found themselves fondly drawn to this image of a frankly fabulous frog. Like all the images here, it was submitted in 2020. Many of these image were taken last year, which will not go down in history as the most beautiful of our 12-month periods. Still, you look at the frank frog and realize outdoors, at least, it was a beautiful year.
The 26th edition of the photo contest drew hundreds of images with entrants from 11 states or provinces and one foreign country (India).
The Grand Prize earns $200, a 2021 Lake Superior Wall Calendar and a 1-year subscription to Lake Superior Magazine, along with a certificate and bragging rights. First-place winners earn the calendar and a subscription, and second-place winners also get a subscription along with a mini 2021 calendar. These prize winners, along with the honorable mentions seen here and the additional finalists posted online, all get certificates celebrating their skills.
We hope as you enjoy these picks, you will remember visits to a favorite setting and will relive the charm of the Big Lake neighborhood, where despite it all, every year can be beautiful.
Could your image win a Grand Prize? Start shooting now for the 27th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. The deadline is October 11, 2021.
Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $7.95 (includes shipping). Finalists are only featured online.
Nature
Ken Wiele,
First Place, Nature
Gentle Care, Beatons Lake in the Ottawa National Forest, MI • Ken Wiele, Kenosha, WI
Dan Lee Vander Ark
Second Place, Nature
Backyard Junco, Duluth • Dan Lee Vander Ark, Duluth
Dale Fehr
Honorable Mention, Nature
Lighted Mushroom in the Michigan’s U.P. • Dale Fehr, Hampton, IL
Scott Pearson
Honorable Mention, Nature
Crab Apple Cub at Colvill, MN • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, WI
David Dalquist
Honorable Mention, Nature
Loon Taking Flight in the Sylvania Wilderness, MI • David Dalquist, Traverse City, MI
Bruce Lambert
Honorable Mention, Nature
Tiny Snapper, Lake Owen, WI • Bruce Lambert, Washburn, WI
Tess Browning
Honorable Mention, Nature
Fuzzy in Ferns, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness, MI • Tess Browning, Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Brenda Anttila
Honorable Mention, Nature
Leaf Drops, Toivola, MI • Brenda Anttila, Toivola
Lake/Landscape
Holland Atkinson
First Place, Lake & Landscape
Ellingson Island, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, MN • Holland Atkinson, Willernie, MN
Jennifer Kritselis
Second Place, Lake & Landscape
Rough Waters, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Mosquito River • Jennifer Kritselis, Sault St. Marie, MI
Scott Pearson
Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape
Autumn Sunrise at Stoney Point, Knife River, MN • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, WI
Tom Ukai
Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape
Au Train Falls, MI • Tom Ukai, Commerce Charter Township, MI
John Keefover
Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape
Lost Creek Falls Reflection, Cornucopia, WI • John Keefover, Duluth
Sara Koivisto
Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape
Beach Stones, Little Girl’s Point County Park, MI • Sara Koivisto, Long Lake, MN
Michelle Bragg
Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape
Starry Night Skies, Lutsen MN • Michelle Bragg, Eagan, MN
James Brown
Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape
Autumn Colours of Mount MacKay, Thunder Bay • James Brown, Thunder Bay
People/Humor
Heidi Mensch
First Place, People & Humor
Riding the Waves, Baraga, MI • Heidi Mensch, Nisula, MI
Diane Dahlstrom
Second Place, People & Humor
Wishing On A Misty Morning, Lake Arfelin, Marquette County, MI • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette
Matthew Pastick
Honorable Mention, People & Humor
Little Guy Biking, Two Harbors, MN • Matthew Pastick, Two Harbors, MN
Jean Delegan
Honorable Mention, People & Humor
Leap of Faith at Ironwood, MI • Alyssa Jean Delegan, Mellen, WI
Jenny Stenehjem
Honorable Mention, People & Humor
Not a Care in the World, Grand Marais, MN • Jenny Stenehjem, Moorhead, MN
Kristi Kangas
Honorable Mention, People & Humor
Ollie at Sunrise, Hermit’s Cove in the Keweenaw Peninsula, MI • Kristi Kangas, Chicago, IL
Debra Carey
Honorable Mention, People & Humor
Lydia in the snow, Sawyer Lake, Dickinson County MI • Debra Carey, Bessemer, MI
Mike McGowan
Honorable Mention, People & Humor
A Little Too Close, Duluth • Mike McGowan, Dayton, MN
Artsy/Altered
Lamont Kraft
First Place, Artsy & Altered
Superior Colors, Grand Marias, MI • Lamont Kraft, Seymour, WI
Don Malcolm
Second Place, Artsy & Altered
In the Painting, Thunder Bay • Don Malcolm, Thunder Bay
Grace Burns
Honorable Mention, Artsy & Altered
Icicles at Glensheen, Duluth • Grace Burns, Superior
TJ Beaulier
Honorable Mention, Artsy & Altered
Minus 33 Degrees, Duluth • TJ Beaulier, Duluth
Sjoquist, Princeton
Honorable Mention, Artsy & Altered
Lightning at the Lighthouse, Duluth • Winnie Sjoquist, Princeton MN
Diane Michaud Lowry
Honorable Mention, Artsy & Altered
Abstract on Madeline Island • Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames, IA
Maritime
TJ Beaulier
First Place, Maritime
Blade Runner, Duluth • TJ Beaulier, Duluth
Peggy Carter
Second Place, Maritime
Harbor Sunset, Bayfield • Peggy Carter, Chesterton, IN
Don Malcolm
Honorable Mention, Maritime
On the Horizon, Duluth • Don Malcolm, Thunder Bay
James Brown
Honorable Mention, Maritime
Calm Waters, Thunder Bay • James Brown, Thunder Bay
Peter Markham
Honorable Mention, Maritime
MV Edgar B. Speer Departs After the Storm, Duluth • Peter Markham, Loretto, MN
Tracy Prissel
Honorable Mention, Maritime
The Love that is Duluth • Tracy Prissel, Spring Valley, WI
Jan Wilcox
Honorable Mention, Maritime
Tall Ship Niagra Full Sails, Apostle Islands • Jan Wilcox, Mayfield, WI
Shane Mossman
Honorable Mention, Maritime
American Integrity on the eve of Independence Day, Duluth • Shane Mossman, Maplewood, MN
Finalists
Jim Peacock
Finalist, Nature
Paint Me Bright, Red Cliff, WI • Jim Peacock, Bayfield
Miriam Pickens
Finalist, Nature
Flying Monarch, Hancock, MI • Miriam Pickens, Hancock, MI
Brian Rohland
Finalist, Nature
Cozy, Cave at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore • Brian Rohland, Bloomer, WI
Michelle Running
Finalist, Nature
Male Mallard Splashing in the Pond, Duluth • Michelle Running, Duluth
Kimlan Bell
Finalist, Lake & Landscape
Emerald Keyhole, Pictured Rocks, MI • Kimlan Bell, Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Steve Bensing
Finalist, Lake & Landscape
Devil's Island Lighthouse, Bayfield • Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, IN
Jodi Byers,
Finalist, Lake & Landscape
Quick Pop Up Rainstorm, Kitch-iti-kipi • Jodi Byers, Allegan, MI
Jenny Paltzer
Finalist, Lake & Landscape
Changing of the Season, Negaunee, MI • Jenny Paltzer, Negaunee, MI
AmberBeth VanNingen
Finalist, Lake & Landscape
Sea Lion Summer, Sleeping Giant Provincial Park • AmberBeth VanNingen, Ely, MN
Debra Carey
Finalist, People & Humor
Izzy and Lydia headed to the beach, Autrain MI • Debra Carey, Bessemer, MI
Kristi Evans
Finalist, People & Humor
Keyhole Kayak, Apostle Islands, Cornucopia • Kristi Evans, Marquette, MI
Karess Pastore
Finalist, People & Humor
Tranquility, Cornucopia, WI • Karess Pastore, Austin, TX
Cody Pulju
Finalist, People & Humor
Unison Makes a Whole, Park Point Beach, Duluth • Cody Pulju, Superior, WI
Jan Wilcox
Finalist, People & Humor
Blackhawk Marina at Bayfield, WI • Jan Wilcox, Mayfield, WI
Teresa Bruski
Finalist, Artsy & Altered
Forest Floor Mystery, Superior National Forest Gunflint Trail • Teresa Bruski, Woodbury, MN
Diane Michaud Lowry
Finalist, Artsy & Altered
Old Car on Madeline Island • Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames, IA
Tom Ala
Finalist, Maritime
Ranger III and Huron Jewel, Houghton, MI • Tom Ala, Springfield, IL
Steve Bensing
Finalist, Maritime
Glass Bottom Boat Shipwreck Tour, Munising, MI • Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, IN
Kelsey Borntrager
Finalist, Maritime
Sailing into the Sunset, Duluth, MN • Kelsey Borntrager, Trimont, MN
Laurie Jacobson
Finalist, Maritime
Minnesota Old Boat, Two Harbors, MN • Laurie Jacobson, South Bend, IN
Mohit Rana
Finalist, Maritime
Federal Champlain transiting Lake Superior • Mohit Rana, Delhi, India
