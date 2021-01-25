The 26th Annual Photo Contest Winners

Grand Prize: Froggy’s Picture Day, Wright Street Falls, Marquette • Sarah Smith, Madison Heights, MI

A Beautiful Year (in Pictures)

T he fairy tale ends with the frog turning back into a prince, a welcome transformation in the story – though we are fond of the amphibians, too. Perhaps it’s appropriate, then, that the judges of the 26th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest found themselves fondly drawn to this image of a frankly fabulous frog. Like all the images here, it was submitted in 2020. Many of these image were taken last year, which will not go down in history as the most beautiful of our 12-month periods. Still, you look at the frank frog and realize outdoors, at least, it was a beautiful year.

The 26th edition of the photo contest drew hundreds of images with entrants from 11 states or provinces and one foreign country (India).

The Grand Prize earns $200, a 2021 Lake Superior Wall Calendar and a 1-year subscription to Lake Superior Magazine, along with a certificate and bragging rights. First-place winners earn the calendar and a subscription, and second-place winners also get a subscription along with a mini 2021 calendar. These prize winners, along with the honorable mentions seen here and the additional finalists posted online, all get certificates celebrating their skills.

We hope as you enjoy these picks, you will remember visits to a favorite setting and will relive the charm of the Big Lake neighborhood, where despite it all, every year can be beautiful.

Could your image win a Grand Prize? Start shooting now for the 27th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. The deadline is October 11, 2021.

Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $7.95 (includes shipping). Finalists are only featured online.

Nature

First Place, Nature

Ken Wiele,

First Place, Nature

Gentle Care, Beatons Lake in the Ottawa National Forest, MI • Ken Wiele, Kenosha, WI

Second Place, Nature

Dan Lee Vander Ark

Second Place, Nature

Backyard Junco, Duluth • Dan Lee Vander Ark, Duluth

Honorable Mention, Nature

Dale Fehr

Honorable Mention, Nature

Lighted Mushroom in the Michigan’s U.P. • Dale Fehr, Hampton, IL

Honorable Mention, Nature

Scott Pearson

Honorable Mention, Nature

Crab Apple Cub at Colvill, MN • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, WI

Honorable Mention, Nature

David Dalquist

Honorable Mention, Nature

Loon Taking Flight in the Sylvania Wilderness, MI • David Dalquist, Traverse City, MI

Honorable Mention, Nature

Bruce Lambert

Honorable Mention, Nature

Tiny Snapper, Lake Owen, WI • Bruce Lambert, Washburn, WI

Honorable Mention, Nature

Tess Browning

Honorable Mention, Nature

Fuzzy in Ferns, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness, MI • Tess Browning, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Honorable Mention, Nature

Brenda Anttila

Honorable Mention, Nature

Leaf Drops, Toivola, MI • Brenda Anttila, Toivola

Lake/Landscape

First Place, Lake &amp; Landscape

Holland Atkinson

First Place, Lake & Landscape

Ellingson Island, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, MN • Holland Atkinson, Willernie, MN

Second Place, Lake &amp; Landscape

Jennifer Kritselis

Second Place, Lake & Landscape

Rough Waters, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Mosquito River • Jennifer Kritselis, Sault St. Marie, MI

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Scott Pearson

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Autumn Sunrise at Stoney Point, Knife River, MN • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, WI

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Tom Ukai

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Au Train Falls, MI • Tom Ukai, Commerce Charter Township, MI

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

John Keefover

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Lost Creek Falls Reflection, Cornucopia, WI • John Keefover, Duluth

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Sara Koivisto

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Beach Stones, Little Girl’s Point County Park, MI • Sara Koivisto, Long Lake, MN

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Michelle Bragg

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Starry Night Skies, Lutsen MN • Michelle Bragg, Eagan, MN

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

James Brown

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Autumn Colours of Mount MacKay, Thunder Bay • James Brown, Thunder Bay

People/Humor

First Place, People &amp; Humor

Heidi Mensch

First Place, People & Humor

Riding the Waves, Baraga, MI • Heidi Mensch, Nisula, MI

Second Place, People &amp; Humor

Diane Dahlstrom

Second Place, People & Humor

Wishing On A Misty Morning, Lake Arfelin, Marquette County, MI • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Matthew Pastick

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

Little Guy Biking, Two Harbors, MN • Matthew Pastick, Two Harbors, MN

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Jean Delegan

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

Leap of Faith at Ironwood, MI • Alyssa Jean Delegan, Mellen, WI

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Jenny Stenehjem

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

Not a Care in the World, Grand Marais, MN • Jenny Stenehjem, Moorhead, MN

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Kristi Kangas

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

Ollie at Sunrise, Hermit’s Cove in the Keweenaw Peninsula, MI • Kristi Kangas, Chicago, IL

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Debra Carey

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

Lydia in the snow, Sawyer Lake, Dickinson County MI • Debra Carey, Bessemer, MI

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Mike McGowan

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

A Little Too Close, Duluth • Mike McGowan, Dayton, MN

Artsy/Altered

First Place, Artsy &amp; Altered

Lamont Kraft

First Place, Artsy & Altered

Superior Colors, Grand Marias, MI • Lamont Kraft, Seymour, WI

Second Place, Artsy &amp; Altered

Don Malcolm

Second Place, Artsy & Altered

In the Painting, Thunder Bay • Don Malcolm, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention, Artsy &amp; Altered

Grace Burns

Honorable Mention, Artsy & Altered

Icicles at Glensheen, Duluth • Grace Burns, Superior

Honorable Mention, Artsy &amp; Altered

TJ Beaulier

Honorable Mention, Artsy & Altered

Minus 33 Degrees, Duluth • TJ Beaulier, Duluth

Honorable Mention, Artsy &amp; Altered

Sjoquist, Princeton

Honorable Mention, Artsy & Altered

Lightning at the Lighthouse, Duluth • Winnie Sjoquist, Princeton MN

Honorable Mention, Artsy &amp; Altered

Diane Michaud Lowry

Honorable Mention, Artsy & Altered

Abstract on Madeline Island • Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames, IA

Maritime

First Place, Maritime

TJ Beaulier

First Place, Maritime

Blade Runner, Duluth • TJ Beaulier, Duluth

Second Place, Maritime

Peggy Carter

Second Place, Maritime

Harbor Sunset, Bayfield • Peggy Carter, Chesterton, IN

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Don Malcolm

Honorable Mention, Maritime

On the Horizon, Duluth • Don Malcolm, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention, Maritime

James Brown

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Calm Waters, Thunder Bay • James Brown, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Peter Markham

Honorable Mention, Maritime

MV Edgar B. Speer Departs After the Storm, Duluth • Peter Markham, Loretto, MN

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Tracy Prissel

Honorable Mention, Maritime

The Love that is Duluth • Tracy Prissel, Spring Valley, WI

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Jan Wilcox

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Tall Ship Niagra Full Sails, Apostle Islands • Jan Wilcox, Mayfield, WI

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Shane Mossman

Honorable Mention, Maritime

American Integrity on the eve of Independence Day, Duluth • Shane Mossman, Maplewood, MN

Finalists

Finalist, Nature

Jim Peacock

Finalist, Nature

Paint Me Bright, Red Cliff, WI • Jim Peacock, Bayfield

Finalist, Nature

Miriam Pickens

Finalist, Nature

Flying Monarch, Hancock, MI • Miriam Pickens, Hancock, MI

Finalist, Nature

Brian Rohland

Finalist, Nature

Cozy, Cave at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore • Brian Rohland, Bloomer, WI

Finalist, Nature

Michelle Running

Finalist, Nature

Male Mallard Splashing in the Pond, Duluth • Michelle Running, Duluth

Finalist, Lake &amp; Landscape

Kimlan Bell

Finalist, Lake & Landscape

Emerald Keyhole, Pictured Rocks, MI • Kimlan Bell, Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Finalist, Lake &amp; Landscape

Steve Bensing

Finalist, Lake & Landscape

Devil's Island Lighthouse, Bayfield • Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, IN

Finalist, Lake &amp; Landscape

Jodi Byers,

Finalist, Lake & Landscape

Quick Pop Up Rainstorm, Kitch-iti-kipi • Jodi Byers, Allegan, MI

Finalist, Lake &amp; Landscape

Jenny Paltzer

Finalist, Lake & Landscape

Changing of the Season, Negaunee, MI • Jenny Paltzer, Negaunee, MI

Finalist, Lake &amp; Landscape

AmberBeth VanNingen

Finalist, Lake & Landscape

Sea Lion Summer, Sleeping Giant Provincial Park • AmberBeth VanNingen, Ely, MN

Finalist, People &amp; Humor

Debra Carey

Finalist, People & Humor

Izzy and Lydia headed to the beach, Autrain MI • Debra Carey, Bessemer, MI

Finalist, People &amp; Humor

Kristi Evans

Finalist, People & Humor

Keyhole Kayak, Apostle Islands, Cornucopia • Kristi Evans, Marquette, MI

Finalist, People &amp; Humor

Karess Pastore

Finalist, People & Humor

Tranquility, Cornucopia, WI • Karess Pastore, Austin, TX

Finalist, People &amp; Humor

Cody Pulju

Finalist, People & Humor

Unison Makes a Whole, Park Point Beach, Duluth • Cody Pulju, Superior, WI

Finalist, People &amp; Humor

Jan Wilcox

Finalist, People & Humor

Blackhawk Marina at Bayfield, WI • Jan Wilcox, Mayfield, WI

Finalist, Artsy &amp; Altered

Teresa Bruski

Finalist, Artsy & Altered

Forest Floor Mystery, Superior National Forest Gunflint Trail • Teresa Bruski, Woodbury, MN

Finalist, Artsy &amp; Altered

Diane Michaud Lowry

Finalist, Artsy & Altered

Old Car on Madeline Island • Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames, IA

Finalist, Maritime

Tom Ala

Finalist, Maritime

Ranger III and Huron Jewel, Houghton, MI • Tom Ala, Springfield, IL

Finalist, Maritime

Steve Bensing

Finalist, Maritime

Glass Bottom Boat Shipwreck Tour, Munising, MI • Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, IN

Finalist, Maritime

Kelsey Borntrager

Finalist, Maritime

Sailing into the Sunset, Duluth, MN • Kelsey Borntrager, Trimont, MN

Finalist, Maritime

Laurie Jacobson

Finalist, Maritime

Minnesota Old Boat, Two Harbors, MN • Laurie Jacobson, South Bend, IN

Finalist, Maritime

Mohit Rana

Finalist, Maritime

Federal Champlain transiting Lake Superior • Mohit Rana, Delhi, India

