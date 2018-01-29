The 23rd Annual Photo Contest Winners - Award Winning Views

× Expand Gary McCormick Grand Prize: 23rd Annual Photo Contest Grand Prize: “Sunset on the Graveyard Coast” • Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore • Gary McCormick, Grand Marais, Michigan

A true sense of wonder – that is what many of the winners of our Lake Superior Photo Contest delivered, especially, as you will see, in the People/ Humor category where entries abounded with children interacting with the Lake. We had nearly 900 images entered.

Gary McCormick’s Grand Prize sunset view summarizes the awe that the right combination of water, sky and land inspires. The prize earns Gary $200, a one-year magazine subscription and a 2018 Lake Superior Wall Calendar.

Another inspirational combination came with the 1st Place Lake/Landscape winner Gerry Kaiser, whose image is on our cover. For his wins, Gerry gets $150, plus a calendar and subscription.

Prize winners all get a subscription and either a mini or wall calendar. The winner of the Maritime category also gets a year’s subscription to North Star Port magazine, thanks to our contest partner, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

Thanks to all who entered this 23rd annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. The winners represented in the magazine are shown first below and the, for the first time, the finalists, which are shown here only, are seen below. Great work everyone!

Could your image win a Grand Prize? Start shooting now for the 24th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. The deadline is October 15, 2018 .

Nature

First Place: “The Turtles Four” • Near Iron River, Wisconsin • Dan Vander Ark, Duluth

Second Place: “Great Grey Sunset” • Split Rock Lighthouse • Ryan Pennesi, Silver Bay, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: "White Fawn” • Boulder Junction, Wisconsin • Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, Indiana

Honorable Mention: “Posing Monarch” • Artists’ Point in Grand Marais, Minnesota • Judy Trousdell, Rochester, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: “Rainy Day Song Sparrow” • Au Train Lake, Alger County, Michigan Thomas E. Oliver, U.S. Army Garrison - Humphreys (South Korea)

Honorable Mention: “Fox Pose” • Pigeon River, Ontario • James Brown, Thunder Bay

Lake/Landscape

First Place: “Old Woman Bay from Nokomis Lookout” • Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario • Gerry Kaiser, Windsor, Ontario

Second Place: “Pancake Ice” • 5 Mile Point, Allouez Township, Michigan • Mark Upton, Allouez, Michigan

Honorable Mention: “Morning Hues” • Porcupine Mountains, Michigan • Matthew Lovell, Edgerton, Wisconsin

Honorable Mention: “Lake Rocks II”• Near Hurricane River, Michigan • Glen Mercier II, Fall River, Wisconsin

Honorable Mention: “Driftwood at Crisp Point Lighthouse” • Whitefish Point, Michigan • Keri Boothe, Flagstaff, Arizona

Honorable Mention: “Perfect Sunset for Love” • Duluth Lakewalk • Like He, Duluth

People/Humor

First Place: “Izzy on the Pond” • Northern Dickinson County, Michigan • Debra Carey, Bessemer, Michigan

Second Place: “The Journey” • On the Madeline Island Ferry from Bayfield to Madeline Island • Laura Carroll, Hugo, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: “Toes in the Sand” • Sedar Bay, Keweenaw County, Michigan • Brad J. Uren, Pinckney, Michigan

Honorable Mention: “Madeline Island Inn Pier” • Madeline Island, Wisconsin • Andrea Candlin, Minneapolis

Honorable Mention: “Bride and Groom” • Cedar Cliff Retreat, Tofte, Minnesota • Cordelia Haugen, Big Lake, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: “Cascade River” • Cascade River State Park, Minnesota • Scott Benson, Lutsen, Minnesota

Artsy/Altered

First Place: “Minnesota Moose” • Superior National Forest, Minnesota • Kelly Doyle, Edina, Minnesota, used Photoshop techniques to combine photos of a moose and Junco Lake

Second Place: “From Red River Road and High Street” • Thunder Bay • Don Malcolm, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention: “Bicycle Blizzard” • Bayfield, Wisconsin • Diane Wolff, DeForest, Wisconsin

Honorable Mention: “Treasures from Mother Superior” • Ten Mile Bay, Ontonagon, Michigan • Sherry Huske, Minocqua, Wisconsin

Honorable Mention: “Brothers at Black River Harbor” • Gogebic County, Michigan • Kirt E. Carter, Ironwood, Michigan

Maritime

First Place: “Frosty Morning on the Lake” • Two Harbors, Minnesota • Jodi Nelson, Richfield, Minnesota

Second Place: “From Aboard the Paul R. Tregurtha” • Whitefish Bay, Michigan • Jason Kahler, Superior

Honorable Mention: “Herbert’s Home!” • Canal Park, Duluth • Craig Jacquart, Woodbury, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: “That’s a Lot of Bread” • Thunder Bay • Bruce Symington, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention: “Sunrise Silhouette” • Duluth • Yvette Schneider Little, Duluth

Finalists

Nature:

“Loon with iris” • Sylvania, Ottowa National Forestt • David Braithwaite of Ontonagon, Michigan

"Snowshoe Shenanigans" • Isle Royale National Park, Windigo • Elaine Marple, Buffalo, Minnesota

“On the Sly” • Rainbow Cove, Isle Royale National Park • Jennifer Ruby-Durst, Eagle River, Wisconsin

Lake/Landscape:

“Sunset At Agate Beach” • Agate Beach, Toivola MI • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette

“Beach Bliss“ • Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore • Shannon Hart, Williamston, Michigan

“Morning Walk“ • Park Point, Duluth • Nance Knauer, Minneapolis, Minnesota

“White Horse“ • Seeley, Wisconsin • Tommy Nigbor, Hayward, Wisconsin

People/Humor:

“Fishing The Big Lake“ • Toivola, Michigan • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette

“Untitled“ • Park Point, Duluth • Meredith Swibaker, Duluth

“Stone Face“ • Keweenaw Bay, Michigan • Ila Turgeon, Rhinelander, Wisconsin

Artsy/Altered:

“Capturing The Moment“ • Sea caves on main land • David Edwards, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

“Inukshuk“ • Mountain Bay • Connie Larson, Nipigon, Ontario

“Stepping Into Pure Beauty“ • Ontonagon, Michigan • Heidi Mensch, Nisula, Michigan

Maritime:

“Algosteel under the lift bridge lights“ • Duluth • Kevin LaMar, Superior, Wisconsin

“Digging My Job“ • Duluth • Lonnie D. Olson, Elbow Lake, Minnesota

“Tug!“ • Duluth • Dan Vander Ark, Duluth, Minnesota