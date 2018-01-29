The 23rd Annual Photo Contest Winners - Award Winning Views

Gary McCormick
Grand Prize: 23rd Annual Photo Contest
Grand Prize: “Sunset on the Graveyard Coast” • Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore • Gary McCormick, Grand Marais, Michigan
A true sense of wonder – that is what many of the winners of our Lake Superior Photo Contest delivered, especially, as you will see, in the People/ Humor category where entries abounded with children interacting with the Lake. We had nearly 900 images entered.
Gary McCormick’s Grand Prize sunset view summarizes the awe that the right combination of water, sky and land inspires. The prize earns Gary $200, a one-year magazine subscription and a 2018 Lake Superior Wall Calendar.
Another inspirational combination came with the 1st Place Lake/Landscape winner Gerry Kaiser, whose image is on our cover. For his wins, Gerry gets $150, plus a calendar and subscription.
Prize winners all get a subscription and either a mini or wall calendar. The winner of the Maritime category also gets a year’s subscription to North Star Port magazine, thanks to our contest partner, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.
Thanks to all who entered this 23rd annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. The winners represented in the magazine are shown first below and the, for the first time, the finalists, which are shown here only, are seen below. Great work everyone!
Could your image win a Grand Prize? Start shooting now for the 24th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. The deadline is October 15, 2018.
Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $7.95 (includes shipping). Finalists are only featured online.
Nature
Dan Vander Ark
First place, Nature
“The Turtles Four” • Near Iron River, Wisconsin • Dan Vander Ark, Duluth
Ryan Pennesi
Second Place, Nature
“Great Grey Sunset” • Split Rock Lighthouse • Ryan Pennesi, Silver Bay, Minnesota
Steve Bensing
Honorable Mention, Nature
“White Fawn” • Boulder Junction, Wisconsin • Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, Indiana
Judy Trousdell
Honorable Mention, Nature
“Posing Monarch” • Artists’ Point in Grand Marais, Minnesota • Judy Trousdell, Rochester, Minnesota
Thomas E. Oliver
Honorable Mention, Nature
“Rainy Day Song Sparrow” • Au Train Lake, Alger County, Michigan • Thomas E. Oliver, U.S. Army Garrison - Humphreys (South Korea)
James Brown
Honorable Mention, Nature
“Fox Pose” • Pigeon River, Ontario • James Brown, Thunder Bay
Lake/Landscape
Gerry Kaiser
Cover Prize/First Place
“Old Woman Bay from Nokomis Lookout” • Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario • Gerry Kaiser, Windsor, Ontario
Mark Upton
Second Place, Lake/Landscape
“Pancake Ice” • 5 Mile Point, Allouez Township, Michigan • Mark Upton, Allouez, Michigan
Matthew Lovell
Honorable Mention - Lake/Landscape
“Morning Hues” • Porcupine Mountains, Michigan • Matthew Lovell, Edgerton, Wisconsin
Glen Mercier II
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
“Lake Rocks II”• Near Hurricane River, Michigan • Glen Mercier II, Fall River, Wisconsin
Keri Boothe
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
“Driftwood at Crisp Point Lighthouse” • Whitefish Point, Michigan • Keri Boothe, Flagstaff, Arizona
Like He
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
“Perfect Sunset for Love” • Duluth Lakewalk • Like He, Duluth
People/Humor
Debra Carey
First Place, People/Humor
“Izzy on the Pond” • Northern Dickinson County, Michigan • Debra Carey, Bessemer, Michigan
Laura Carroll, Hugo
Second Place, People/Humor
“The Journey” • On the Madeline Island Ferry from Bayfield to Madeline Island • Laura Carroll, Hugo, Minnesota
Brad J. Uren
Honorable Mention, People/Humor
“Toes in the Sand” • Sedar Bay, Keweenaw County, Michigan • Brad J. Uren, Pinckney, Michigan
Andrea Candlin
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
“Madeline Island Inn Pier” • Madeline Island, Wisconsin • Andrea Candlin, Minneapolis
Scott Benson
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
“Cascade River” • Cascade River State Park, Minnesota • Scott Benson, Lutsen, Minnesota
Cordelia Haugen
Honorable Mention, Lake/Landscape
“Bride and Groom” • Cedar Cliff Retreat, Tofte, Minnesota • Cordelia Haugen, Big Lake, Minnesota
Artsy/Altered
Kelly Doyle
First Place, Artsy/Altered
“Minnesota Moose” • Superior National Forest, Minnesota • Kelly Doyle, Edina, Minnesota, used Photoshop techniques to combine photos of a moose and Junco Lake
Don Malcolm
Second Place, Artsy/Altered
“From Red River Road and High Street” • Thunder Bay • Don Malcolm, Thunder Bay
Diane Wolff
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
“Bicycle Blizzard” • Bayfield, Wisconsin • Diane Wolff, DeForest, Wisc
Sherry Huske,
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
“Treasures from Mother Superior” • Ten Mile Bay, Ontonagon, Michigan • Sherry Huske, Minocqua, Wisconsin
Kirt E. Carter
Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered
“Brothers at Black River Harbor” • Gogebic County, Michigan • Kirt E. Carter, Ironwood, Michigan
Maritime
Jodi Nelson
First Place, Maritime
“Frosty Morning on the Lake” • Two Harbors, Minnesota • Jodi Nelson, Richfield, Minnesota
Jason Kahler
Second Place, Maritime
“From Aboard the Paul R. Tregurtha” • Whitefish Bay, Michigan • Jason Kahler, Superior
Craig Jacquart
Honorable Mention, Maritime
Herbert’s Home!” • Canal Park, Duluth • Craig Jacquart, Woodbury, Minnesota
Bruce Symington
Honorable Mention, Maritime
“That’s a Lot of Bread” • Thunder Bay • Bruce Symington, Superior
Yvette Schneider Little
Honorable Mention, Maritime
“Sunrise Silhouette” • Duluth • Yvette Schneider Little, Duluth
Finalists
David Braithwaite
Finalist, Nature
“Loon with iris” • Sylvania, Ottowa National Forest • David Braithwaite of Ontonagon, Michigan
Elaine Marple
Finalist, Nature
“Snowshoe Shenanigans“ • Isle Royale National Park, Windigo • Elaine Marple, Buffalo, Minnesota
Jennifer Ruby-Durst
Finalist, Nature
“On the Sly” • Rainbow Cove, Isle Royale National Park • Jennifer Ruby-Durst, Eagle River, Wisconsin
Diane Dahlstrom
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
“Sunset At Agate Beach” • Agate Beach, Toivola MI • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette
Shannon Hart
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
“Beach Bliss“ • Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore • Shannon Hart, Williamston, Michigan
Nance Knauer
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
“Morning Walk“ • Park Point, Duluth • Nance Knauer, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Tommy Nigbor
Finalist, Lake/Landscape
“White Horse“ • Seeley, Wisconsin • Tommy Nigbor, Hayward, Wisconsin
Diane Dahlstrom
Finalist, People/Humor
“Fishing The Big Lake“ • Toivola, Michigan • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette
Ila Turgeon
Finalist, People/Humor
“Stone Face“ • Keweenaw Bay, Michigan • Ila Turgeon, Rhinelander, Wisconsin
Finalist, Artsy/Altered
“Capturing The Moment“ • Sea caves on main land • David Edwards, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Connie Larson
Finalist, Artsy/Altered
“Inukshuk“ • Mountain Bay • Connie Larson, Nipigon, Ontario
Heidi Mensch
Finalist, Artsy/Altered
“Stepping Into Pure Beauty“ • Ontonagon, Michigan • Heidi Mensch, Nisula, Michigan
Kevin LaMar
Finalist, Maritime
“Algosteel under the lift bridge lights“ • Duluth • Kevin LaMar, Superior, Wisconsin
Lonnie D. Olson
Finalist, Maritime
“Digging My Job“ • Duluth • Lonnie D. Olson, Elbow Lake, Minnesota
Dan Vander Ark
Finalist, Maritime
“Tug!“ • Duluth • Dan Vander Ark, Duluth, Minnesota
Meredith Swibaker
Finalist, People/Humor
“One with the Beach“ • Park Point, Duluth • Meredith Swibaker, Duluth
