Give Us Your Best Shot - Contest Closed

Cari Povenz
Grand Prize: 22nd Annual Photo Contest
Grand Prize: “Shelf Cloud Storm Sunburst” in Munising, Michigan • Cari Povenz of Grandville, Michigan
23rd Annual Lake Superior Photo Contest
This year's contest is closed. Deadline October 16, 2017.
Lake Superior Magazine sponsors its annual Lake Superior Photography Contest honoring the best images submitted by our readers.
Winners will be published in Lake Superior Magazine’s February/March 2018 issue. Watch for the announcement on this website and in the printed magazine in mid-January. The new 24th Annual Lake Superior Photo Contest will also be announced in mid-January.
