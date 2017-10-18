Give Us Your Best Shot - Contest Closed

23rd Annual Lake Superior Photo Contest

This year's contest is closed. Deadline October 16, 2017.

Lake Superior Magazine sponsors its annual Lake Superior Photography Contest honoring the best images submitted by our readers.

Winners will be published in Lake Superior Magazine’s February/March 2018 issue. Watch for the announcement on this website and in the printed magazine in mid-January. The new 24th Annual Lake Superior Photo Contest will also be announced in mid-January.

Photo contest 2012?

I was wondering how I find out when the photo contest for 2012 will start. I missed the deadline for 2011.

Joni Mendyk-Bliss more than 5 years ago

RE: Notification

Thank you for your question, Marilynn. If you sent a stamped return postcard, you should have received that by now. We're working on judging and the results will be announced in the February/March issue.

Lake Superior Magazine more than 5 years ago

notification

Are you going to let those who entered know that you've received their photos again this year?

Marilynn Bachorik more than 5 years ago

Lk. Superior 17th Yr. Photo Contest

Anxiously awaiting the 2011 results and finalists ! ! ! KC from Chicago

Karen Yoder more than 5 years ago

Oct 18, 2011 photo

WOw..good job...this photo is amazing

Janet more than 5 years ago

