The 28th Annual Photo Contest Winners

GRAND PRIZE: Spring Joy! Knife River, Minn. David Berg, Lakeville, Minn.

The Winners

Somethings never change – and the quality and delightful variety of images for our annual Lake Superior photo contest are The photos you will find on these pages (and on the cover) represent the joy, the excitement and the stunning beauty of our Big Lake neighborhood. Perhaps nothing shows that surprise of Lake life better than the Grand Prize winner on this page. Who would have expected to witness a flurry of swans (and perhaps one confused duck) at Knife River, Minnesota? We hope you enjoy this "Big Lake family photo album" of Nature, Lake/Landscape, People/Humor, Artsy/Altered and Maritime winners and honorable mentions as much as our judges did. You can find additional finalists posted at LakeSuperior.com plus details about how to enter the next contest.

We can’t wait for the next round. Entries for the 28th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest must be received electronically by October 9, 2023.

Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $7.95 (includes shipping). Finalists are only featured online.

Nature

First Place, Nature

Jenny Miner, Au Train

First Place, Nature

Common Redpoll, Au Train, Mich.

Second Place, Nature

Corrin Thorson, Saint Francis, Minn.

Second Place, Nature

Sun-Basking Craw, Beaver Bay, Minn.

Honorable Mention, Nature

Miriam Pickens, Hancock

Honorable Mention, Nature

Spring Azure, Hancock, Mich.

Honorable Mention, Nature

Michelle Running, Duluth

Honorable Mention, Nature

Hey Tom, Duluth

Honorable Mention, Nature

Marina Christine Johnston, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention, Nature

Horned Grebe, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention, Nature

David Braithwaite, Ontonagon

Honorable Mention, Nature

Garden Hummer, Ontonagon, Mich.

Honorable Mention, Nature

Julia Inda, St Paul

Honorable Mention, Nature

Forest Friend, Bear and Bean Lakes trail, Silver Bay, Minn.

Honorable Mention, Nature

Fintan Lethert, Minneapolis

Honorable Mention, Nature

Winter, Little Marais, Minn.

Lake/Landscape

First Place, Lake &amp; Landscape

Dale Fehr, Hampton, Ill.

First Place, Lake & Landscape

Sunrise Cave, Grand Island, Mich.

Second Place, Lake &amp; Landscape

Molly Milroy, Duluth

Second Place, Lake & Landscape

Sunset Sail, Lakewalk, Duluth,

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Kathleen Pine, Kenosha, Wis

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Rainy Sunset, Munising, Mich.

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Glen Robertson, Richland Mich.

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Window to Lake Superior, Whitefish Point, Mich.

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Gerry Kaiser, Windsor, Ont.

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Magic Light, Crescent Moon over Lake Superior, Pukaskwa National Park, Ont.

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Peggy Carter, Chesterton, Ind.

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Devil's Island Skull, Bayfield, Wis.

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Tom Ala, Springfield, Ill.

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Dark sky stars and Milky Way, Brockway Mountain, Mich.

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Lori Warne, Newfolden, Minn.

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Peaceful Coexistence, Silver Bay, Minn.

Honorable Mention, Lake &amp; Landscape

Kevin Young, Devlin, Ont.

Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape

Fallen Giant, Thunder Bay

People/Humor

First Place, People &amp; Humor

Michelle Key, Gorham, Ont.

First Place, People & Humor

Ice skating on Lake Superior, Thunder Bay

Second Place, People &amp; Humor

Liz Welch, Minneapolis

Second Place, People & Humor

Shadow Dancer, Tettagouche, Minn.

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Debbie Hartmann, White Bear Lake, Minn.

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

Helping Hand, near Lutsen, Minn.

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Greg McDougall, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

Racing motorcycles with studded tires on Lake Superior ice, Wild Goose near Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Mike McGowan, Dayton, Minn.

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

Gone Fish’n, Sand Island Apostle Islands, Wis.

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Amy Hafeman, Glenwood City, Wis.

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

At Cornucopia, Wis.

Honorable Mention, People &amp; Humor

Heidi Mensch, Nisula, Mich.

Honorable Mention, People & Humor

Sunrise Fishing, Baraga, Mich.

Artsy/Altered

First Place, Artsy/Altered

Don Malcolm, Thunder Bay

First Place, Artsy/Altered

Confrontation, Mission Island, Thunder Bay | "I changed the background on a photo of an abandoned Cadillac to a forest then added a photo of a fawn I had taken earlier in the day on the same Island. I also changed added drama with a change of lighting."

Second Place, Artsy/Altered

Julia Convissor, Duluth

Second Place, Artsy/Altered

Left Behind, Wisconsin Point, Superior | While not altered, the creative capture of a lone feather earns the photo a place as "art," the judges decided.

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Brian Marquis, Coon Rapids, Minn.

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Winter Bliss, Canal Park, Duluth | Effects from Adobe Lightroom were used.

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

James L. Allen, Troy, Mich.

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Mellow Yellow, Munising, Mich. | The colors of this young maple in a pine forest were saturated individually in the HSL sliders and "intentional camera movement" used.

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Michelle Bragg, Eagan, Minn.

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Star Trails over Ellingson Island, Minn. | Taken near Split Rock, multiple long-exposure images were combined to create star trails.

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Adam Fleischhacker, Hugo, Minn.

Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered

Onward & Northward, Sugarloaf Cove, Schroeder, Minn. | Simply altered from color to monochrome using Adobe Lightroom.

Maritime

First Place, Maritime

Mark Ryan, Minneapolis

First Place, Maritime

Duluth Tug, Duluth Harbor

Second Place, Maritime

Greg McDougall, Thunder Bay

Second Place, Maritime

Ocean-going freighter ready to load grain, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Walt Huss, Coon Rapids, Minn.

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Tall Ship Passing, Two Harbors, Minn.

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, Ind.

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Retired Eagle, Cornucopia, Wis.

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Paul Ranelli, Duluth

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Greetings from American Integrity, Duluth Harbor

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Jim Hill, Riverside, Ill.

Honorable Mention, Maritime

Two Boyz, Bayfield, Wis.

Finalists

Finalist, Nature

Judy Trousdell, Rochester Minn.

Finalist, Nature

Determined fungus among us; it’s not going to let a stick get in its way.

Finalist, Nature

Kathleen Wolleat, Superior, Wis

Finalist, Nature

Icy Grip, Duluth

Finalist, Lake &amp; Landscape

Molly Milroy, Duluth

Finalist, Lake & Landscape

Morning Glory, Park Point, Duluth

Finalist, Lake &amp; Landscape

John M. Niska, Ontonagon, Mich.

Finalist, Lake & Landscape

Porkies Presentation, Lake in the Clouds, Porcupine Mountains State Park, Silver City, MI

Finalist, People &amp; Humor

Josh Bastianello, Cedarburg, Wis.

Finalist, People & Humor

Another World, Presque Isle River, Porcupine Mountains, Mich

Finalist, People &amp; Humor

Melissa Lauer, Janesville, Wis.

Finalist, People & Humor

Serenity, Wisconsin Point, Superior, Wis.

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

J. H. Arnold, Arbor Vitae, Wis.

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

Sand and Sandstone crossing paths 8 feet below the surface of Betsy Bay the Keweenaw

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

Dale Fehr, Hampton, IL

Finalist, Artsy/Altered

Black & White Lighthouse, Grand Island, Michigan in early March

Finalist, Maritime

Justin Hu, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Finalist, Maritime

State of Michigan approaching Munising

Finalist, Maritime

Peter Whitmore, Littleton, CO

Finalist, Maritime

Tidepools and Sailing, Grand Marais, Minn.

