The 28th Annual Photo Contest Winners

GRAND PRIZE: Spring Joy! Knife River, Minn. David Berg, Lakeville, Minn.

The Winners

Somethings never change – and the quality and delightful variety of images for our annual Lake Superior photo contest are The photos you will find on these pages (and on the cover) represent the joy, the excitement and the stunning beauty of our Big Lake neighborhood. Perhaps nothing shows that surprise of Lake life better than the Grand Prize winner on this page. Who would have expected to witness a flurry of swans (and perhaps one confused duck) at Knife River, Minnesota? We hope you enjoy this "Big Lake family photo album" of Nature, Lake/Landscape, People/Humor, Artsy/Altered and Maritime winners and honorable mentions as much as our judges did. You can find additional finalists posted at LakeSuperior.com plus details about how to enter the next contest.

We can’t wait for the next round. Entries for the 28th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest must be received electronically by October 9, 2023 .

Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $7.95 (includes shipping). Finalists are only featured online.

Nature

× 1 of 8 Expand Jenny Miner, Au Train First Place, Nature Common Redpoll, Au Train, Mich. × 2 of 8 Expand Corrin Thorson, Saint Francis, Minn. Second Place, Nature Sun-Basking Craw, Beaver Bay, Minn. × 3 of 8 Expand Miriam Pickens, Hancock Honorable Mention, Nature Spring Azure, Hancock, Mich. × 4 of 8 Expand Michelle Running, Duluth Honorable Mention, Nature Hey Tom, Duluth × 5 of 8 Expand Marina Christine Johnston, Thunder Bay Honorable Mention, Nature Horned Grebe, Thunder Bay × 6 of 8 Expand David Braithwaite, Ontonagon Honorable Mention, Nature Garden Hummer, Ontonagon, Mich. × 7 of 8 Expand Julia Inda, St Paul Honorable Mention, Nature Forest Friend, Bear and Bean Lakes trail, Silver Bay, Minn. × 8 of 8 Expand Fintan Lethert, Minneapolis Honorable Mention, Nature Winter, Little Marais, Minn. Prev Next

First Place: Common Redpoll, Au Train, Mich. • Jenny Miner, Au Train

Second Place: Sun-Basking Craw, Beaver Bay, Minn. • Corrin Thorson, Saint Francis, Minn.

Honorable Mention: Spring Azure, Hancock, Mich. • Miriam Pickens, Hancock

Honorable Mention: Hey Tom, Duluth • Michelle Running, Duluth

Honorable Mention: Horned Grebe, Thunder Bay Marina • Christine Johnston, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention: Garden Hummer, Ontonagon, Mich. • David Braithwaite, Ontonagon

Honorable Mention: Forest Friend, Bear and Bean Lakes trail, Silver Bay, Minn. • Julia Inda, St Paul

Honorable Mention: Winter, Little Marais, Minn. • Fintan Lethert, Minneapolis

Lake/Landscape

× 1 of 9 Expand Dale Fehr, Hampton, Ill. First Place, Lake & Landscape Sunrise Cave, Grand Island, Mich. × 2 of 9 Expand Molly Milroy, Duluth Second Place, Lake & Landscape Sunset Sail, Lakewalk, Duluth, × 3 of 9 Expand Kathleen Pine, Kenosha, Wis Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape Rainy Sunset, Munising, Mich. × 4 of 9 Expand Glen Robertson, Richland Mich. Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape Window to Lake Superior, Whitefish Point, Mich. × 5 of 9 Expand Gerry Kaiser, Windsor, Ont. Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape Magic Light, Crescent Moon over Lake Superior, Pukaskwa National Park, Ont. × 6 of 9 Expand Peggy Carter, Chesterton, Ind. Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape Devil's Island Skull, Bayfield, Wis. × 7 of 9 Expand Tom Ala, Springfield, Ill. Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape Dark sky stars and Milky Way, Brockway Mountain, Mich. × 8 of 9 Expand Lori Warne, Newfolden, Minn. Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape Peaceful Coexistence, Silver Bay, Minn. × 9 of 9 Expand Kevin Young, Devlin, Ont. Honorable Mention, Lake & Landscape Fallen Giant, Thunder Bay Prev Next

First Place: Sunrise Cave, Grand Island, Mich. • Dale Fehr, Hampton, Ill.

Second Place: Sunset Sail, Lakewalk, Duluth • Molly Milroy, Duluth

Honorable Mention: Rainy Sunset, Munising, Mich. • Kathleen Pine, Kenosha, Wis

Honorable Mention: Window to Lake Superior, Whitefish Point, Mich. • Glen Robertson, Richland Mich

Honorable Mention: Magic Light, Crescent Moon over Lake Superior, Pukaskwa National Park, Ont. • Gerry Kaiser, Windsor, Ont

Honorable Mention: Devil's Island Skull, Bayfield, Wis. • Peggy Carter, Chesterton, Ind.

Honorable Mention: Dark sky stars and Milky Way, Brockway Mountain, Mich. • Tom Ala, Springfield, Ill.

Honorable Mention: Peaceful Coexistence, Silver Bay, Minn. • Lori Warne, Newfolden, Minn.

Honorable Mention: Fallen Giant, Thunder Bay • Kevin Young, Devlin, Ont.

People/Humor

× 1 of 7 Expand Michelle Key, Gorham, Ont. First Place, People & Humor Ice skating on Lake Superior, Thunder Bay × 2 of 7 Expand Liz Welch, Minneapolis Second Place, People & Humor Shadow Dancer, Tettagouche, Minn. × 3 of 7 Expand Debbie Hartmann, White Bear Lake, Minn. Honorable Mention, People & Humor Helping Hand, near Lutsen, Minn. × 4 of 7 Expand Greg McDougall, Thunder Bay Honorable Mention, People & Humor Racing motorcycles with studded tires on Lake Superior ice, Wild Goose near Thunder Bay × 5 of 7 Expand Mike McGowan, Dayton, Minn. Honorable Mention, People & Humor Gone Fish’n, Sand Island Apostle Islands, Wis. × 6 of 7 Expand Amy Hafeman, Glenwood City, Wis. Honorable Mention, People & Humor At Cornucopia, Wis. × 7 of 7 Expand Heidi Mensch, Nisula, Mich. Honorable Mention, People & Humor Sunrise Fishing, Baraga, Mich. Prev Next

First Place: Ice skating on Lake Superior, Thunder Bay • Michelle Key, Gorham, Ont.

Second Place: Shadow Dancer, Tettagouche, Minn. • Liz Welch, Minneapolis

Honorable Mention: Helping Hand, near Lutsen, Minn. • Debbie Hartmann, White Bear Lake, Minn.

Honorable Mention: Racing motorcycles with studded tires on Lake Superior ice, Wild Goose near Thunder Bay • Greg McDougall, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention: Gone Fish’n, Sand Island Apostle Islands, Wis. • Mike McGowan, Dayton, Minn.

Honorable Mention: At Cornucopia, Wis. • Amy Hafeman, Glenwood City, Wis.

Honorable Mention: Sunrise Fishing, Baraga, Mich. • Heidi Mensch, Nisula, Mich.

Artsy/Altered

× 1 of 6 Expand Don Malcolm, Thunder Bay First Place, Artsy/Altered Confrontation, Mission Island, Thunder Bay | "I changed the background on a photo of an abandoned Cadillac to a forest then added a photo of a fawn I had taken earlier in the day on the same Island. I also changed added drama with a change of lighting." × 2 of 6 Expand Julia Convissor, Duluth Second Place, Artsy/Altered Left Behind, Wisconsin Point, Superior | While not altered, the creative capture of a lone feather earns the photo a place as "art," the judges decided. × 3 of 6 Expand Brian Marquis, Coon Rapids, Minn. Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Winter Bliss, Canal Park, Duluth | Effects from Adobe Lightroom were used. × 4 of 6 Expand James L. Allen, Troy, Mich. Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Mellow Yellow, Munising, Mich. | The colors of this young maple in a pine forest were saturated individually in the HSL sliders and "intentional camera movement" used. × 5 of 6 Expand Michelle Bragg, Eagan, Minn. Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Star Trails over Ellingson Island, Minn. | Taken near Split Rock, multiple long-exposure images were combined to create star trails. × 6 of 6 Expand Adam Fleischhacker, Hugo, Minn. Honorable Mention, Artsy/Altered Onward & Northward, Sugarloaf Cove, Schroeder, Minn. | Simply altered from color to monochrome using Adobe Lightroom. Prev Next

First Place: Confrontation, Mission Island, Thunder Bay • Don Malcolm, Thunder Bay | "I changed the background on a photo of an abandoned Cadillac to a forest then added a photo of a fawn I had taken earlier in the day on the same Island. I also changed added drama with a change of lighting."

Second Place: Left Behind, Wisconsin Point, Superior • Julia Convissor, Duluth | While not altered, the creative capture of a lone feather earns the photo a place as "art," the judges decided.

Honorable Mention: Winter Bliss, Canal Park, Duluth • Brian Marquis, Coon Rapids, Minn. | Effects from Adobe Lightroom were used.

Honorable Mention: Mellow Yellow, Munising, Mich. • James L. Allen, Troy, Mich. | The colors of this young maple in a pine forest were saturated individually in the HSL sliders and "intentional camera movement" used.

Honorable Mention: Star Trails over Ellingson Island, Minn. • Michelle Bragg, Eagan, Minn. | Taken near Split Rock, multiple long-exposure images were combined to create star trails.

Honorable Mention: Onward & Northward, Sugarloaf Cove, Schroeder, Minn. • Adam Fleischhacker, Hugo, Minn. | Simply altered from color to monochrome using Adobe Lightroom.

Maritime

× 1 of 6 Expand Mark Ryan, Minneapolis First Place, Maritime Duluth Tug, Duluth Harbor × 2 of 6 Expand Greg McDougall, Thunder Bay Second Place, Maritime Ocean-going freighter ready to load grain, Thunder Bay × 3 of 6 Expand Walt Huss, Coon Rapids, Minn. Honorable Mention, Maritime Tall Ship Passing, Two Harbors, Minn. × 4 of 6 Expand Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, Ind. Honorable Mention, Maritime Retired Eagle, Cornucopia, Wis. × 5 of 6 Expand Paul Ranelli, Duluth Honorable Mention, Maritime Greetings from American Integrity, Duluth Harbor × 6 of 6 Expand Jim Hill, Riverside, Ill. Honorable Mention, Maritime Two Boyz, Bayfield, Wis. Prev Next

First Place: Duluth Tug, Duluth Harbor

Mark Ryan, Minneapolis

Second Place: Ocean-going freighter ready to load grain, Thunder Bay • Greg McDougall, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention: Tall Ship Passing, Two Harbors, Minn. • Walt Huss, Coon Rapids, Minn.

Honorable Mention: Retired Eagle, Cornucopia, Wis. • Steve Bensing, Valparaiso, Ind.

Honorable Mention: Greetings from American Integrity, Duluth Harbor • Paul Ranelli, Duluth

Honorable Mention: Two Boyz, Bayfield, Wis. • Jim Hill, Riverside, Ill.

Finalists

× 1 of 10 Expand Judy Trousdell, Rochester Minn. Finalist, Nature Determined fungus among us; it’s not going to let a stick get in its way. × 2 of 10 Expand Kathleen Wolleat, Superior, Wis Finalist, Nature Icy Grip, Duluth × 3 of 10 Expand Molly Milroy, Duluth Finalist, Lake & Landscape Morning Glory, Park Point, Duluth × 4 of 10 Expand John M. Niska, Ontonagon, Mich. Finalist, Lake & Landscape Porkies Presentation, Lake in the Clouds, Porcupine Mountains State Park, Silver City, MI × 5 of 10 Expand Josh Bastianello, Cedarburg, Wis. Finalist, People & Humor Another World, Presque Isle River, Porcupine Mountains, Mich × 6 of 10 Expand Melissa Lauer, Janesville, Wis. Finalist, People & Humor Serenity, Wisconsin Point, Superior, Wis. × 7 of 10 Expand J. H. Arnold, Arbor Vitae, Wis. Finalist, Artsy/Altered Sand and Sandstone crossing paths 8 feet below the surface of Betsy Bay the Keweenaw × 8 of 10 Expand Dale Fehr, Hampton, IL Finalist, Artsy/Altered Black & White Lighthouse, Grand Island, Michigan in early March × 9 of 10 Expand Justin Hu, Ann Arbor, Mich. Finalist, Maritime State of Michigan approaching Munising × 10 of 10 Expand Peter Whitmore, Littleton, CO Finalist, Maritime Tidepools and Sailing, Grand Marais, Minn. Prev Next

Nature:

Determined fungus among us, it’s not going to let a stick get in its way • Judy Trousdell, Rochester Minn.

Icy Grip, Duluth • Kathleen Wolleat, Superior, Wis

Lake/Landscape:

Morning Glory, Park Point, Duluth • Molly Milroy, Duluth

Porkies Presentation, Lake in the Clouds, Porcupine Mountains State Park, Silver City, MI • John M. Niska, Ontonagon, Mich.

People/Humor:

Another World, Presque Isle River, Porcupine Mountains, Mich • Josh Bastianello, Cedarburg, Wis.

Serenity, Wisconsin Point, Superior, Wis. • Melissa Lauer, Janesville, Wis.

Artsy/Altered:

Sand and Sandstone crossing paths 8 feet below the surface of Betsy Bay the Keweenaw • J. H. Arnold, Arbor Vitae, Wis.

Black & White Lighthouse, Grand Island, Michigan in early March • Dale Fehr, Hampton, IL

Maritime:

State of Michigan approaching Munising • Justin Hu, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Tidepools and Sailing, Grand Marais, Minn. • Peter Whitmore, Littleton, CO