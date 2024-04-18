The 29th Annual Photo Contest Winners

× Expand "Chandelier Room," Munising, Mich. • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, Wis.

GRAND PRIZE: "Chandelier Room," Munising, Mich. • Scott Pearson, Eagle River, Wis.

The Winners

Sculptor, playmate, mystic, mighty force – Lake Superior comes up with endless ways to amaze us, to amuse us … and, sometimes, to leave us speechless with awe. That is when words fail, but photos write volumes.

And that is why we so love inviting photographers – amateur and beyond – to send images each year to our Lake Superior Photo Contest.

This year's Grand Prize Winner from Scott Pearson of Eagle River, Wisconsin, shows a sea cave turned ice cave – or maybe ice creature – along the shores near Munising, Michigan. It wins the $200 prize.

On the cover, the sweep of the northern lights above the Minnesota shore earned Jim Schnortz of Hibbing, Minnesota, our Cover Winner honor and a $150 prize.

All First Place winners will receive one-year subscriptions and a 2024 Lake Superior Wall Calendar. Second Place receives a one-year subscription and a 2024 Lake Superior mini calendar. Honorable Mentions – as with all the winners – receive an award certificate.

Thanks to all who entered and made choices so difficult for the judges. Please enter your photos in the 30th Lake Superior Photo Contest via LakeSuperior.com. Entries for the 30th annual Lake Superior Photo Contest must be received electronically by October 14, 2024 .

Get it in print: Single copies of the Photo Contest issue – featuring the Grand Prize, First Place and Second Place winners plus Honorable Mentions – are available for $8.95 (includes shipping).

Nature

× 1 of 7 Expand FIRST PLACE "Coming Aboard for the Ride," Big Lake, Vilas County, Wis. • Robert Haase, Eldorado, Wis. × 2 of 7 Expand SECOND PLACE "Beauty of the Lupine," Green, Mich. • John M. Niska, Ontonagon, Mich. × 3 of 7 Expand Honorable Mention: • "April Aurora Showers," Danbury, Wis. Michelle • Bragg, Eagan, Minn. × 4 of 7 Expand Honorable Mention: "Shining Through the Stand," Nisula, Mich. • Heidi Mensch, Nisula, Mich. × 5 of 7 Expand Honorable Mention: "Love Bite," Thunder Bay • Christine Johnston, Thunder Bay × 6 of 7 Expand Honorable Mention: "It's Not Easy Being Green," Au Train, Mich. • Jenny Miner, AuTrain × 7 of 7 Expand Honorable Mention: "Rock Bathing," near Gooseberry Falls, Minn. • Kim Kittilson, Thornton, Colo. Prev Next

First Place: "Coming Aboard for the Ride," Big Lake, Vilas County, Wis. • Robert Haase, Eldorado, Wis.

Second Place: "Beauty of the Lupine," Green, Mich. • John M. Niska, Ontonagon, Mich.

Honorable Mention: "April Aurora Showers," Danbury, Wis. • Michelle Bragg, Eagan, Minn.

Honorable Mention: "Shining Through the Stand," Nisula, Mich. • Heidi Mensch, Nisula, Mich.

Honorable Mention: "Love Bite," Thunder Bay • Christine Johnston, Thunder Bay

Honorable Mention: "It's Not Easy Being Green," Au Train, Mich. • Jenny Miner, AuTrain

Honorable Mention: "Rock Bathing," near Gooseberry Falls, Minn. • Kim Kittilson, Thornton, Colo.

Lake/Landscape

× 1 of 9 Expand FIRST PLACE "Winter in Grand Marais, Minn." • Melanie Graves, Maplewood, Minn. × 2 of 9 Expand SECOND PLACE "Gulp," Au Train Falls, Munising, Mich. • James L. Allen, Troy, Mich. × 3 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Electric Sails," Bayfield, Wis. • Jim Peacock, Bayfield × 4 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Beneath the Surface," Bayfield • Eric Knaff, St. Paul × 5 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Evening at the Two Hearted River," Paradise, Mich. • Annette Boose, Westerville, Ohio × 6 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Radiant Sky," Herbster, Wis. • Rhiannon Oehlke, Cumberland, Wis. × 7 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Seahorse in the Wave," Two Harbors, Minn. • Roxanne Distad, Brimson, Minn. × 8 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Winter Sunrise at Hermit’s Cove," Keweenaw Peninsula • Kristi Kangas, Pelkie, Mich. × 9 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "God’s Beauty at Work," Tahquamenon Falls • Joni Voit, Maple Grove, Minn. Prev Next

First Place: "Winter in Grand Marais, Minn." • Melanie Graves, Maplewood, Minn.

Second Place: "Gulp," Au Train Falls, Munising, Mich. • James L. Allen, Troy, Mich.

Honorable Mention: "Electric Sails," Bayfield, Wis. • Jim Peacock, Bayfield

Honorable Mention: Beneath the Surface," Bayfield • Eric Knaff, St. Paul

Honorable Mention: "Evening at the Two Hearted River," Paradise, Mich. • Annette Boose, Westerville, Ohio

Honorable Mention: "Radiant Sky," Herbster, Wis. • Rhiannon Oehlke, Cumberland, Wis.

Honorable Mention: "Seahorse in the Wave," Two Harbors, Minn. • Roxanne Distad, Brimson, Minn.

Honorable Mention: "Winter Sunrise at Hermit’s Cove," Keweenaw Peninsula • Kristi Kangas, Pelkie, Mich.

Honorable Mention: "God’s Beauty at Work," Tahquamenon Falls • Joni Voit, Maple Grove, Minn.

People/Humor

× 1 of 9 Expand FIRST PLACE Kite Surfer, Wisconsin Point, Superior* • Paul Ostrum, Hayward, Wis. *(and need we say, please always be careful) × 2 of 9 Expand SECOND PLACE "Haakon with Wildflowers," Big Bay Town Park Campground, Madeline Island, Wis. • Abbe Turman, Minneapolis, Minn. × 3 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Tweeting the Winter Away," Nisula, Mich. • Heidi Mensch, Nisula × 4 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "It's a Cluck, not a Clique," Skandia, Mich. • Mikala Goldman, Wetmore, Mich. × 5 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Nature’s Visible Whisper," Hawk Ridge, Duluth • Thomas Johnson, Inver Grove Heights, Minn. × 6 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Kayak Adventure," Apostle Islands, Bayfield, Wis. • Deb O'Brien, Jewell, Iowa × 7 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Love Letters in the Sand," Crisp Point, Mich. • Jess Keller, Michigantown, Ind. × 8 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "A Winter Wonderland," John Beargrease Sled Dog Team, Two Harbors, Minn. • Walt Huss, Coon Rapids, Minn. × 9 of 9 Expand Honorable Mention: "Eagle Canyon Suspension Bridge," near Dorion, Ont. on Black Bay • Greg McDougall, Thunder Bay Prev Next

First Place: Kite Surfer, Wisconsin Point, Superior* • Paul Ostrum, Hayward, Wis. *(and need we say, please always be careful)

Second Place: "Haakon with Wildflowers," Big Bay Town Park Campground, Madeline Island, Wis. • Abbe Turman, Minneapolis, Minn.

Honorable Mention: • "Tweeting the Winter Away," Nisula, Mich. • Heidi Mensch, Nisula

Honorable Mention: "It's a Cluck, not a Clique," Skandia, Mich. • Mikala Goldman, Wetmore, Mich.

Honorable Mention: "Nature’s Visible Whisper," Hawk Ridge, Duluth • Thomas Johnson, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

Honorable Mention: "Kayak Adventure," Apostle Islands, Bayfield, Wis. • Deb O'Brien, Jewell, Iowa

Honorable Mention: "Love Letters in the Sand," Crisp Point, Mich. • Jess Keller, Michigantown, Ind.

Honorable Mention: "A Winter Wonderland," John Beargrease Sled Dog Team, Two Harbors, Minn. • Walt Huss, Coon Rapids, Minn.

Honorable Mention: "Eagle Canyon Suspension Bridge," near Dorion, Ont. on Black Bay • Greg McDougall, Thunder Bay

Artsy/Altered

× 1 of 8 Expand FIRST PLACE "Lovely Lupines," Grand Marais, Minn. • Glenda Mueller, Rochester, Minn. | Added the oil filter after doing basic processing. × 2 of 8 Expand SECOND PLACE "Enough Already," 8th Street, Duluth • Dan Vander Ark, Duluth | Flipped to black & white × 3 of 8 Expand Honorable Mention: "Lighthouse," Apostle Islands, Wis. • Jenna Martin, Ramsey, Minn. | Took the sky and lowered the exposure, increased texture and added yellow. I increased exposure on the land. × 4 of 8 Expand Honorable Mention: "Second Falls," Knife River, Minn. • Brian Rohland, Bloomer, Wis. | I adjusted the look of photo, saturating and adjusting the color profiles. × 5 of 8 Expand Honorable Mention: "Milky Way over Lake of the Clouds," Porcupine Mountains, Mich. • Robert Haase, Eldorado, Wis. | This is a panorama of images, taken at different times in a night, stitched together. × 6 of 8 Expand Honorable Mention: "Aerial Lift Bridge," Duluth • Matt Copland, Rockledge, Fla. | Turned black and white, darkened the sky and brought out the yellow color of the paint on the road × 7 of 8 Expand Honorable Mention: "Fall Reflections," Marquette • Bryan Lopac, Marquette | How perfect the reflection was when I rotated the photo. × 8 of 8 Expand Honorable Mention: "Leaf on Wood," near Presque Isle River, Mich. • Laurie Jacobson, South Bend, Ind. | I took this photo in black & white instead of color and used monochrome tones of black & white to convey the dramatic, yet beautiful essence of nature. Prev Next

First Place: "Lovely Lupines," Grand Marais, Minn. • Glenda Mueller, Rochester, Minn. | Added the oil filter after doing basic processing.

Second Place: "Enough Already," 8th Street, Duluth • Dan Vander Ark, Duluth | Flipped to black & white

Honorable Mention: "Lighthouse," Apostle Islands, Wis. • Jenna Martin, Ramsey, Minn. | Took the sky and lowered the exposure, increased texture and added yellow. I increased exposure on the land.

Honorable Mention: "Second Falls," Knife River, Minn. • Brian Rohland, Bloomer, Wis. | I adjusted the look of photo, saturating and adjusting the color profiles.

Honorable Mention: "Milky Way over Lake of the Clouds," Porcupine Mountains, Mich. • Robert Haase, Eldorado, Wis. | This is a panorama of images, taken at different times in a night, stitched together.

Honorable Mention: "Aerial Lift Bridge," Duluth • Matt Copland, Rockledge, Fla. | Turned black and white, darkened the sky and brought out the yellow color of the paint on the road

Honorable Mention: "Fall Reflections," Marquette, • Bryan Lopac, Marquette | How perfect the reflection was when I rotated the photo.

Honorable Mention: "Leaf on Wood," near Presque Isle River, Mich. • Laurie Jacobson, South Bend, Ind. | I took this photo in black & white instead of color and used monochrome tones of black & white to convey the dramatic, yet beautiful essence of nature.

Maritime

× 1 of 7 Expand FIRST PLACE "Wednesday Night, Race Night!" Duluth • Kenji Ogura, Duluth × 2 of 7 Expand SECOND PLACE "Leaving the Harbor, Herbert C. Jackson," Marquette • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette × 3 of 7 Expand Honorable Mention: "Superior Lighthouse, Lake Superior Entry," Superior • Karl Asp, Superior × 4 of 7 Expand Honorable Mention: "Ship Coming from a Red Sunrise," Duluth • Kevin Severson, Duluth × 5 of 7 Expand Honorable Mention: "Changing of the Guard" U.S. Coast Guard Station, Bayfield • Jan Wilcox, Bayfield × 6 of 7 Expand Honorable Mention: "Reflection, Federal Hudson," Duluth • Molly Milroy, Duluth × 7 of 7 Expand Honorable Mention: "Sunset Fog," Grand Marais, Minn. • Dina Her, St. Paul Prev Next

First Place: "Wednesday Night, Race Night!" Duluth • Kenji Ogura, Duluth

Second Place: "Leaving the Harbor, Herbert C. Jackson," Marquette • Diane Dahlstrom, Marquette

Honorable Mention: "Superior Lighthouse, Lake Superior Entry," Superior • Karl Asp, Superior

Honorable Mention: "Ship Coming from a Red Sunrise," Duluth • Kevin Severson, Duluth

Honorable Mention: "Changing of the Guard" U.S. Coast Guard Station, Bayfield • Jan Wilcox, Bayfield

Honorable Mention: "Reflection, Federal Hudson," Duluth • Molly Milroy, Duluth

Honorable Mention: "Sunset Fog," Grand Marais, Minn. • Dina Her, St. Paul