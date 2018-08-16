Cityscapes & Shorelines,The Photography of Jan Swart

× Expand The architecture of historic structures on Duluth’s Central Hillside often attracts Jan’s photographic eye.

JANE HERRICK 402photo1 Jan Swart

During her years as a North Shore expatriate in the Twin Cities, Jan Swart, a Two Harbors, Minnesota, native, loved using photos of Lake Superior as her computer’s desktop image to remind her of home. Now that she’s retired from her human resources work and moved back to Two Harbors, she hears from plenty of people who are now using her photos in the same way.

“People tell me all the time on my Facebook pages, ‘You really make my day go so much better in my office.’ … ‘Your pictures bring me sanity,’ one woman actually told me,” says Jan.

But while many photographers focus only on the natural beauty, Jan finds charm in town, too. “What I really love are the cityscapes of Duluth. I started doing those, and something clicked inside me. Being gone from this area for 40 years, and then coming back, gives you a whole different view – the majesty and the beauty of the North Shore that, quite honestly, I don’t know that I would have seen had I not moved to a big city.”