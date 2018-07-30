Learning to See, Surprise Yourself with New Ways to View the Shore

× Expand BRYAN HANSEL During a night sky session at the breakwater along the harbor in Grand Marais, Minnesota, photographer Bryan Hansel teaches participants how to capture images of the stars, northern lights and the Milky Way in an area that has one of the darkest night skies east of the Mississippi River.

by Konnie LeMay

Savvy photographers know that a camera can be your passport to exploring the world.

And photo workshops or excursions can be your guided tours of places you thought you already knew well.

It’s not a surprise that Lake Superior spawns a plethora of photography workshop options on all four shores. Besides the beautiful scenery that this region offers any camera nut, it also draws an amazing number of professional and extremely talented amateurs who supplement their incomes by teaching others about what they know technically to create better images and what they know through experience about where and when to make those photos.

But landscape photographers, professionally engaged in what could be called a solitary trade, also enjoy the interaction that their photography workshops bring them.

James Smedley is a photographer and outdoor writer from Wawa, Ontario, who is doing a Superior Woods & Waters photo workshop at the end of May.

“Even as a pro, I’m always amazed at the talent that comes to the workshops. I’m always amazed when a dozen photographers head out on the same landscape and come back with such a broad and varied bunch of images. Even though I am the ‘instructor,’ it’s always a learning experience for me.”

Pro photographer Bryan Hansel of Grand Marais, Minnesota, offers multiple workshops throughout the year and around the country.

“It’s hard to narrow down what I like best because there are so many aspects of running photography workshops that I enjoy. The workshops themselves bring together a group of people from diverse backgrounds, and they are there to learn, improve their skills, immerse themselves into nature, and while it might not be at the top of their minds when they sign up for a workshop, have fun.

“For me,” Bryan continues, “that creates a meaningful learning environment that’s easy to teach to and the trust they place in me to not only help them improve their skills but to keep them safe, show them the sights and make sure they have fun is humbling.”

Lake Superior area photo workshops draw participants from around the country and the world. They also can be great ways for local people to either meaningfully visit another shore of the Big Lake or to better learn about their own shore.

Workshops can be large or small, expensive or modest in price. A day session or a full weekend with a single professional leading it could run $300 to $500, lodging not included. Some lodges actually organize workshops and the stay is included in the package. Some organizations, like the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, offer multiple photo classes or workshops.

The Frozen Photographers, a loosely organized group of shooters centered on a Facebook page by that name, annually holds a Frozen Photographers Winter Gathering with several days of presentations, discussions, excursions and one or two potlucks to keep the costs reasonable (around $50).

When you choose a workshop to attend, you should first decide what you hope to get out of it.

If technical skills truly are your main goal, inquire about the details. If you’re just beginning to learn about your camera, will there be time and instruction at your level? If you already are quite familiar with the technical, but want to learn the technique, will the workshop be at a high enough level to keep you learning?

But perhaps what you really want is a guided chance to view (and photographically capture) the night sky or a Lake Superior gale or a trip to a Big Lake island. Such excursions exist. Workshops also span the seasons, with options all year long.

Bryan, who often conducts workshops in national parks, advises that there is something else you should research besides your photographer’s credentials or the location and details of the training.

“Permits are required to run workshops on any federal lands and some state lands,” Bryan says. “I hold permits to run workshops in every national forest, wildlife refuge and national park that I use. In Wisconsin, state parks also require permits.”

If your photo workshop is on federal land, Bryan suggests asking workshop leaders if they hold the proper permits. “I’ve heard horror stories of workshops ending mid-workshop when a ranger asked for a permit and one wasn’t held. I do know that several photographers who run workshops around the Great Lakes don’t bother with permits.”

Ultimately, what you learn, what you see, and how much fun you have doing both of those is what will make a photo workshop or safari worth the price and the time.

“What I like best is when I can help a fellow photographer, either creatively or technically, to reach that ‘Eureka!’ moment when they get the image they are looking for,” James says.

Bryan was recently humbled to learn how much his guided photo tours can mean to participants. “I

recently had a student tell me that one of my workshops changed his life, and, on another, that I helped make a life dream happen for someone who was fighting cancer. He passed away shortly after the workshop. His wife emailed me and told me that the workshop helped him enjoy the last months of his life. It’s people like that who inspire me to continue leading workshops.”

What follows, in chronological order, is a small sampling of coming workshops. They fill up very quickly, so reserve a slot early. Almost every area around the Lake has photo workshop options. Check with local arts groups, visitor centers and state, provincial and national parks to see what else might be available.

North Shore Landscapes, and Waterfalls, May 18-20, based in Silver Bay, Minnesota, and led by Don Tredinnick of Frozen Hiker Photography. Sunrise shooting, hikes to waterfalls and classroom sessions. Cost $225 (lodging not included, but sessions are at the AmericInn Silver Bay.)

Superior Waters & Woods, May 31-June 2, is led by outdoor writer/photographer James Smedley and centered at the Rock Island Lodge in Wawa, Ontario. The sessions take place in the lodge and one-on-one along the trails nearby. Kayaking and canoeing also are possibilities. There are multiple package options, running from $495 (CAD) for workshop only up to $1,235 for two participants in a shared lodge room. Details at jamessmedleyoutdoors.com. The lodge also offers workshop opportunities with other photographers. Check www.rockislandlodge.ca.

Fine Art Flower Photography on Madeline Island, June 11-15, led by Kathleen Clemons, an award-winning photographer from Maine. Cost $1,095, not including lodging. The class is at Madeline Island School of the Arts, which has several photography classes all summer and fall including Iphone Artistry (June 25-29) and Summer and Autumn Landscapes (July 2-6 & Oct. 1-5).

Exploring the Shore, June 22-24, through John Gregor’s Cold Snap Photography, but hosted by local photographer Christian Dalbec. Excursions outward from Two Harbors, Minnesota, primarily a field workshop. Cost $425. John also teaches several workshops. Check coldsnap.com.

Night Skies of the Gunflint Trail, July 1-15, led by pro photographer Bryan Hansel. Exploring some of the darkest locations in Minnesota’s Cook County for maximum night sky opportunities. Cost $699. Places fill quickly. Bryan also will be running a Magical Mystical Mushroom Macro Photo Workshop (Sept. 28-30) and a Fall Photography on Lake Superior workshop (Oct. 5-7). Find more at www.bryanhansel.com.

Photographing the Apostle Islands with Craig Blacklock, July 30-Aug. 8, for photographers with a working knowledge of their cameras and photo-finishing software. At Madeline Island School of the Arts. Cost $1,050, not including lodging.

Grand Marais & Beyond Nature Photography Workshops, July 25-29 & Oct. 3-7, led by national magazine photographer Layne Kennedy through the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minnesota. Exploring and learning around the Lake. Cost $425 for early bird rates. North House offers courses with various photographers throughout the year. See the full list at northhouse.org.

Upper Michigan Fall Color Field Workshop, Sept. 30-Oct. 6 & Oct. 7-13, led by outdoor photographers John Gerlach and Barbara Eddy. Sessions center at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Hiawatha National Forest. www.gerlachnaturephoto.com

Aurora Summit, Nov. 2-4, Two Harbors, Minnesota, hosted by Mike Shaw, who recently did a photo feature on shooting the night sky for this magazine (December/January 2018). Speakers, panels, excursions. Details at aurorasummit.wordpress.com.

Frozen Photographers 6th Annual Winter Gathering, Feb. 22-24, 2019, Beaver Bay, Minnesota. Speakers, excursions and discussions. Join the Frozen Photographers Facebook page for details (it is a closed group, but open to photographers).

Now that we’ve given a sampler, find your favorite photographer, shore and season for a grand experience.