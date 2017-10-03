2017 Plein Air Grand Marais

Jury and Invite Winners

Jury and Invite Winners

Mike Rada, Sense of Place Winner

Dan Mondloch, 1st Place and Peoples Choice Winner

Carl Bretzke, 3rd Place and Red Suspender Invitational Winner

James Turner, Quick Paint Winner

Angie Malin, Open Class Winner

Larry Seiler, 2nd Place Winner

Kathie Wheeler, Night Paint Winner

Neil Sherman Painting during Quick-Paint

Each year the Grand Marais Art Colony hosts the Plein Air Grand Marais competition. About 60 to 80 artists join the weeklong outdoor painting event, spreading out around Cook County to ply their art and attending discussions, classes and activities. It all culminates with two exhibits, at the art colony and the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery. This is a sample of winning paintings (and painters) after the 2017 competition.

