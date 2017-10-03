2017 Plein Air Grand Marais

× 1 of 9 Expand Jury and Invite Winners × 2 of 9 Expand Mike Rada, Sense of Place Winner × 3 of 9 Expand Dan Mondloch, 1st Place and Peoples Choice Winner × 4 of 9 Expand Carl Bretzke, 3rd Place and Red Suspender Invitational Winner × 5 of 9 Expand James Turner, Quick Paint Winner × 6 of 9 Expand Angie Malin, Open Class Winner × 7 of 9 Expand Larry Seiler, 2nd Place Winner × 8 of 9 Expand Kathie Wheeler, Night Paint Winner × 9 of 9 Expand Neil Sherman Painting during Quick-Paint Prev Next

Each year the Grand Marais Art Colony hosts the Plein Air Grand Marais competition. About 60 to 80 artists join the weeklong outdoor painting event, spreading out around Cook County to ply their art and attending discussions, classes and activities. It all culminates with two exhibits, at the art colony and the Johnson Heritage Post Art Gallery. This is a sample of winning paintings (and painters) after the 2017 competition.