Dabinoo'Igan – A sheltered place

It goes without saying how hard it is for those experiencing physical and sexual violence to escape the abuse. It can be even more difficult to trust a safe haven when cultural traumas of the near and distant past create further uncertainty.

“It’s really difficult for anybody to come into shelter,” says Jennifer Davey, director of the Dabinoo'Igan Domestic Violence Shelter. With the generational trauma of forced boarding schools and dangerous encounters with law enforcement and even the social welfare system, Native Americans who might need help to escape violence, trafficking or stalking have added hesitations to seek a shelter, she adds.

“Is somebody going to come and take my kids?” Jennifer says women worry. “There are generations where this has happened, … You have that fear.”

That is why the culturally responsive Dabinoo'Igan has been such a welcome resource for the community.

“You are able to see as soon as you walk into the door the Native culture,” Jennifer says, from the art hanging on the wall to the staff who greet you. “We have very diverse staff … somebody who’s giving you those services who understands where you’re coming from. The care that you receive is genuine.”

Dabinoo'Igan Emergency Domestic Violence Shelter is operated by AICHO – the American Indian Community Housing Organization. The current 10-bed emergency shelter is available to any person or family who needs immediate shelter from physical and sexual violence, human trafficking or a stalking situation. During COVID lock downs, the shelter was only able to open five beds at a time, Jennifer said. The number of people who had to be directed elsewhere demonstrated the need for even more available space.

To answer that need, AICHO has been renovating one of its buildings into a 24-bed shelter that will include five suites to accommodate transitioning families. Just as in the current shelter, the new space will allow women and children to stay up to 30 days while receiving a variety of services including advocacy, information and referral, housing search assistance, financial assistance and culturally specific programming. Limited on-site legal services can aid in seeking protection orders, court advocacy, transporting to appointments, and transportation for court/legal appointments. “The court system can be intimidating,” Jennifer notes. “We make connections with the city and county prosectors.”

Not all those who use thes services stay at the shelter, Jennifer adds.

“We’re getting everybody hooked up to all the resources here in the community. Our advocates are excellent at making connections. I love that.”

“Dabinoo'Igan” in Ojibwemowin translates as “A place where you are safe, comforted and sheltered,” what is hoped for those seeking help there.

The shelter also is involved with promoting advocacy programs remembering and searching for missing Indigenous women and justice for murdered women.

AICHO has been fund raising to cover the increased costs of construction, including the One Community, Many Voices – Stop the Silence concert in April.

Raising awareness and action is part of the solution for domestic violence. “We just want to make people aware and grow sympathy and empathy,” Jennifer says. “Domestic violence impacts everyone, whether directly or indirectly, it is affecting our community.”