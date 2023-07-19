Famous Finns (of Our Region)

× Expand top row from left: Jessica Lange, Beatrice Ojakangas (photo by Thomas Strand Studio), Tanner Kero and Blake Pietila. Bottom row from left: Albert Pudas, Pentti Lund, David Salmela and Kevin Tapani.

Multiple Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe winning actress and Cloquet, Minnesota, native Jessica Lange is half Finnish. Both of her maternal grandparents emigrated from Finland, making her a second generation Finnish-American. Jessica’s first Golden Globe came for her debut role in “King Kong.” That big ape had no idea the sisu with which he was dealing.

Our own Finnish Julia Child, Beatrice Ojakangas grew up in Floodwood, Minnesota, and has made her home in Duluth. She has authored more than 30 cookbooks and was inducted into the James Beard Cookbook Hall of Fame. She was lauded for her culinary skills by Julia Child and Martha Stewart. Oh, and pizza rolls launched by Jeno’s? She invented those.

Those with Finnish heritage from this region have fared well within the National Hockey League. Two Houghton, Michigan, native Finnish pojat (boys) made their way to the NHL after playing for the hockey powerhouse Michigan Technological University. Tanner Kero currently plays for the AHL Texas Stars, but has enjoyed success with the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. Blake Pietila, whose grandfather was Finnish, played with the New Jersey Devils and then several other clubs as a free agent until 2021. Up in Thunder Bay, Albert Pudas, Finnish immigrant came to Port Arthur with his family when he was only 18 months old. He became the first Finnish-born Canadian in the NHL. He played for the Toronto St. Patricks (now the Maple Leafs) and also coached the 1936 Canadian Winter Olympic Hockey team, which brought home a silver medal. Another Finn who made a name for himself in the NHL is Pentti Lund from Thunder Bay. Born in Finland like Albert, his family also came to Ontario while he was a child. During his career he played with the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers. Following a high-sticking eye injury, he spent the rest of his career as a newspaper journalist for the Fort William Times-Journal and later the Thunder Bay Times-News.

Born in Minnesota to Finnish farmers, David Salmela is a self-trained architect based in Duluth whose home and furniture designs are easily recognized. He is known for the Finnish influence of serenity, simplicity and light and holds more than 70 architecture state, national and international awards, including eight National AIA Honor Awards for Architecture.

It seems Finns play more than just hockey! Kevin Tapani, born in Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a family with deep Finnish roots, found his place in baseball, pitching for the Cubs, White Sox, Dodgers and Twins – most notably for the 1991 World Series Championship Team.

FAKE FINNS OF NOTE

Heikki Lunta is the “Snow God” for whom the people of the Upper Peninsula dance and sing in the hope enough snow will fall. Originally “The Snow Dance of Heikki Lunta” was written by David Riutta for a snowmobile race in Atlantic Mine that was threatening cancellation due to lack of snow. Evidently it worked, and now the character, the song and dancing is most celebrated with the annual winter festival each February in Negaunee.

St. Urho is another Finnish-American icon whose origins may be from Minnesota, perhaps Virginia or Bemidji – both claim credit ... and others might, too. He arose as a

The Kitchen Nook & The Finnish Book Store St. Urho At The Kitchen Nook & The Finnish Book Store in Thunder Bay

hero in the 1950s as an answer to the holiday for that better known saint celebrated on March 17. Presumably, to get a jump before all the beer turns green, St. Urho’s Day was designated on March 16 with a silly poem and a tale of how the saint saved the grapes of Finland by driving out the grasshoppers, warning,“Heinäsirkka, heinäsirkka, mene täältä hiiteen!” or roughly, “Grasshopper, grasshopper, go to hell!” Events, festivals and any reason to get together and celebrate Finnish heritage happens on this day … be sure to wear purple and green! –Siiri Branstrom