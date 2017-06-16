Gitchegumee

Majestic seas, rise so high

And take me captive with your hypnotic tune.

With thunderous crash, or whispering sigh,

Bear witness to the gull and silent dune.

Release your truths for those in need,

but divulge not the mysteries you hold.

Sequester them so all may heed

The many secrets best left untold.

Breathe into me eternal peace

Lest task and obligation fill with dread.

I trust, no, plead you will not cease

To quench the fear of men misled.

Provide safe port through sun and gale

A harbour's light for stewards so true

A gentle wind by which to sail

With humble reverence pledged anew.