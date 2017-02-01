× Expand Superior Catches: Local Outfitters’ Ideas for Winter Aid

Warm Skin

Insulation in a lotion developed in Minneapolis. $10 to $12. Available in Wisconsin at Chequamegon Food Co-op, Ashland, and Outdoor Ventures, Hayward, or in a number of Duluth locations: Ski Hut, Austin Jarrow, Whole Foods Co-op and Marine General. warmskin.com

Sven Can See

Anti-fogging gel in a spray. Biodegradable. In store at Duluth Trading, Duluth. $22.95 for a two-pack. svencansee.com

Lungplus

Mouth-worn humidifier/heater invented in Sweden. Dishwasher safe. $50. Available at Tortoise & Hare Footwear, Duluth. lungplususa.com