Superior Catches: Cool Outdoor Gadgets

Pathfinder Hatchet Haversack

Special order, 15-ounce canvas with riveted hatchet loop on back and plenty of places for wallets and other gear. 11H x 9W x 4D. 12 colors. $150. Duluth Pack. duluthpack.com

BIG Larry

A compact flashlight with high, low and flashing red beams, magnetic base. Lasts up to 15 hours on low setting. Water/impact resistant. 7.4 inches. Camo or black. $24.99. Northwest Outlet, Superior. northwestoutlet.com

Hydro Flask

12-ounce, stainless steel for hot or cold food. $29.95. Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply, Grand Marais, Minnesota. stoneharborws.com

The Original Bug Shirt

Lightweight, densely woven microfiber and no-see-um mesh on the hood and side panels. Folds into its own front pocket. $74.95 (Can.) Joe’s Sports & Surplus, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. joesportsandsurplus.com