The Creator of Dock 5 Meet Natalija Walbridge

This issue we meet Natalija Walbridge, the owner and operate of Dock 5, her home-based studio on Duluth’s Park Point at 2311 Minnesota Ave. It’s open Saturdays and Sundays, 11-4, or weekdays by appointment (www.dock-5.com).

LSM: Are you from Duluth originally? If so, what keeps you here? If not, what drew you here?

NW: I grew up in Duluth and moved to San Francisco in my early 20s to pursue a degree in fashion design. Before starting school, I got a job sewing leather handbags for a local designer with a small studio. This sewing work allowed me to support myself through school, and it later became part of my inspiration to start my own business making bags. After graduating I worked as a designer for Margaret O’Leary (sweaters), Levi Strauss (denim) and San Francisco City Lights (yoga apparel). I also taught fashion design for four years at my alma mater.

In 2008, I moved back to Duluth with the goal of launching my own business making canvas bags with handprinted art. I was hoping that the lower cost of living in Duluth would make it possible to live as an artist. I also knew that living closer to nature would feed my soul. I’m lucky to live on the bayside of Park Point, tucked behind Hearding Island. My house is a small cottage built in 1989. It’s not fancy, but it has become the perfect studio space. Being surrounded by nature keeps me inspired. Park Point is a favorite destination for locals and tourists, so I enjoy sharing the beautiful backyard view of the island with visitors..

LSM: How did you become involved in creating your art and what inspires you?

NW: In this age of disposable, fast fashion, many people are seeking alternatives that are both more sustainable for the environment and support their local economies. While the quality of a Dock 5 bag is noticeable at first glance, it’s the unique art, inspired by the natural beauty of northern Minnesota, that makes people fall in love. Many people enjoy outdoor adventures and want to carry treasured memories back to their busy lives. Dock 5 creations are a functional memento of these experiences and a conversation piece that keeps nature as part of our dialog.

LSM: What’s the most memorable reaction you’ve gotten about your work?

NW: Recently a customer asked me to autograph her bag. That was quite an honor!

New among Natalija’s offerings are wondrous cell phone carriers.

LSM: Tell us a little about how you do your work.

NW: I start by creating illustrations that are sized for the proportions of each bag shape. The art is hand printed onto heavy weight canvas panels, and then cut and sewn into finished bags. Quality craftsmanship is built into every detail, from sourcing durable materials, to innovative pattern making and detailed sewing construction.

LSM: When you’re not creating, what do you like to do?

NW: The thing that sustains my creative energy the most is connecting with nature. Any time I want to take a break, I just walk over to the beach, or borrow a neighbors kayak for a paddle around Hearding Island. Even when I’m sewing, I can look out my kitchen window to see all the wildlife and dramatic weather changes.

LSM: If you could tell visitors just one thing about Duluth, what might it be?

NW: I recommend taking a hike through the pine forest at the end of Park Point, just past the airport. Many of the trees are 120 to 200 years old and are over 100 feeet tall. This old growth forest is a serene setting, especially in the early morning or late afternoon light. This forest is also an Audubon Important Bird Area since it’s a summer breeding habitat for 16 species of northern forest birds.