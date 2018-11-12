The Big Fat Deal, In Duluth, Big Tires Pedal by Winter

× Expand DAYTRIPPER OF DULUTH Riders on a Day Tripper of Duluth tour enjoy beautiful woodlands along the city trails.

The bicyclist came toward me on a bright summer day along Superior Street in Duluth, pedaling as if in slow-motion. I couldn’t figure out how he floated along the pavement, almost comically moving his feet not quite in time with the bicycle wheels and then the answer came into focus … in the form of some very squishy, wide tires.

This young fellow was using his fat-tire bike – with those trendy snow-chomping wheels – in summer.

Should that even be possible?

Sure, says Cory Oseland of Ski Hut in Duluth. “You see them in all corners of the town.”

Cory should know. The Ski Hut has been selling fat-tire, or “fat” bikes, with names like Mukluk and Beargease almost since Salsa of Bloomington first came out with them around 2006, when Cory first got his own. “I think I had one of the three first in town,” he says. “It’s a more comfortable way to enjoy all terrains, all season.”

Cory says the bikes have become an all-season commuter choice in cities across Minnesota, whether Rochester, Minneapolis-St. Paul or Duluth.

The modern versions of the bikes get credited to Alaska, though balloon-tire bikes were known back to the early 1900s, with traversing sand as a catalyst before navigating snow on the bikes became popular. Many feel like the Upper Peninsula invited the recreation – and goodness knows it has the snow for it – but these snow-conquering bicycles really are making the scene and taking in the scenery on all four shores. There are great competitions or social events, like the Fat Bike Birkie in Hayward/Cable, Wisconsin, the Copper Harbor Fat Tire Festival and the Bike Across the Bay in Washburn, Wisconsin, to name just a few. In Duluth, there has been an extra push to get all ages involved through tours and rental options.

KONNIE LeMAY / LAKE SUPERIOR MAGAZINE Cory Oseland of Ski Hut in Duluth poses by one of the fat bikes sold there. Users should match both the bikes and specific tires to their touring needs, he says.

While the bikes do seem to handle most surfaces, as a bike expert, Cory can’t recommend the wear-and-tear of summer roadway on the super wide, low-pressure tires, but he knows folks do use their fat bikes all year round. The bikes hit their peak of trending a few years ago, but there remains a steady interest in these bicycles that let you “float” on snow, mud and sand, even beside the Big Lake.

The tires are key. Fat tires run 4 to 5 inches wide, compared to a standard street bike’s 2-inch tires and a mountain bike’s 3-inch or so ones. At that fatter width, the tires also can work with a lower air pressure, giving them more surface contact when the surface (snow and sand) challenges bike riding.

Some riders find they enjoy using their fat bikes on dirt trails in lieu of buying a mountain bike just for one season. As fat bikes have gained popularity, so have races – competitive and for fun. Book Across the Bay in Ashland, once a walk or ski on ice event, now includes fat bikes.

As mentioned earlier, one interesting new option for fat bikes sprouted in Duluth. Guided tours give a chance to sample the sport and get any needed instruction, such as how to adjust tire pressure for conditions, without a large initial investment. Plus they make for a fun way to get outside for a few hours in a winter.

Jake Boyce of Day Tripper of Duluth has offered fat bike tours for seven winters. “The fat bikes have allowed us to extend our touring options into the fringe seasons, where normally playing outside is a bit tough.”

Day Tripper keeps their tours small, often one couple and a guide, but has taken out groups as large as 15.

“Most of our tours are done in the Lester River area,” Jake says, “from super, super easy beginner stuff to much more advanced riding on the rivers.” Customers can choose the trail.

He gets all skill levels taking the tour. “I do think it’s great to see people who haven’t been on a bike in 20 years pedaling down the snowy trails with a huge smile.”

A big draw of the fat bikes, he adds, is that “anyone can do it.”

Those interested in fat bikes can benefit from taking a tour with a group like Day Tripper or The Duluth Experience, where you can try out the equipment and sample the experience to see if it’­s worth a $1,500 to $2,000 investment for a good bike. Day Tripper’s bikes, the 2019 Specialized Fat Boy, run $2,000 with $400 studded tires added

DAYTRIPPER OF DULUTH Fat-tire bikes create new winter rec options.

Cory, naturally, agrees. He also likes the fat bikes for several reasons, including that they don’t leave much of a footprint – or cut a deep trail – when visiting more untrammeled woods. Plus, he says, “you can still hear all the things around you” like the birds and other wildlife.

Because of that reputation for being gentle on the terrain, fat bikes have garnered invitations to share snowmobile and cross-country ski trails – though one should always inquire and be prepared to yield to faster travelers.

In Duluth, there are 30 to 40 miles of winter track for fat bikes, while Marquette County boasts 60 miles of trails. Fat biking, in every season, is popular on the 100+ kilometres of Sleeping Giant Provincial Park’s bikeable trails near Thunder Bay.

If a tour isn’t the way you’d like to test a bike, you can rent a bike through many outfitters and bike shops. Some local universities rent fat bikes to students and the general public, such as the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.

Whether individual rental or guided tour, this may be the winter to try out a bike you’ll use all year.

A Ticket to Ride

Want to sample a fat bike in Duluth? Try a tour.

Day Tripper of Duluth

Two 2-hour daily tours and night tours on Friday and Saturday. Booking starts at $49 and includes a quality bike, a knowledgeable tour guide,

plus nature and history tour. Meals and other items can be added on for a fee. www.daytripperofduluth.com

The Duluth Experience

A 3-hour tour starts at $75 and includes a quality bike, a tour guide with information on trails and about winter ecology, snacks and cocoa for the ride. www.theduluthexperience.com