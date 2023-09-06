Help to create Access for All

Twenty-one distant islands set against the cold blue of Lake Superior, the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore can seem the very definition of inaccessible.

Friends of the Apostle Islands would like to change that and are looking for partners to make that

Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

happen.

“We have proclaimed 2023 the Year of Accessibility,” says Jeff Rennicke, the group’s executive director. “And our Access for All initiative will work to support the National Park Service in making the Apostle Islands more accessible for all of us.”

Boardwalk projects are already underway on Sand Island to connect the accessible campgrounds and dock with the Sand Island Lighthouse and other historic island sites. Last year, Friends of the Apostle Islands cut the ribbon on a brand new all-accessible amphitheater for ranger talks on Stockton Island.

But, according to Jeff, much work remains to be done, including those 45 steps Janet Badura encountered at the Meyers Beach kayak launch.

“The keystone project of Access for All is to replace the Meyers Beach stairs with an all-accessible ramp,” Jeff says, a project that will require Friends to raise $325,000 to be matched dollar-for-dollar by the National Park Service.

“Together, we can do this,” he says, “make the park safer, more accessible, and keep the promise that our national parks belong to all of us.”

For information or to donate, contact Friends of the Apostle Islands, P.O. Box 1574, Bayfield, WI 54814, 715-449-6900 or go to Friendsoftheapostleislands.org.