Birthing a Marathon

My Journey to Grandma's Marathon History & Heroes – to record the history of the race, to honor those who helped it evolved and to tell his own story in the context of the event. We asked Scott a few questions about his book, which can be ordered at scottkeenanbooks.com.

LSM: What prompted you to do the book now – or were you simply working on it and it was finished now?

SCOTT: After my retirement in 2013, I was ask by a few friends why I have never written a book about Grandma's Marathon. The idea was in the back of my mind, but the thought of actually doing it was so overwhelming to me. Then COVID hit, and I decided to write the first chapter and I read it to a few friends to get their reaction. It was very positive. I then made the commitment to do so. One chapter at a time, hand-written on yellow legal tablets.

LSM: The book is definitely through your personal journey, but you mention many people who guided or encouraged you along the way. Is that how you see the blossoming of the running community in Duluth and along the North Shore?

SCOTT: It was important to me in my book to recognize and make a tribute to the people that were so supportive to me in getting Grandma's Marathon started. Many have passed and in a certain way by writing this book it gave me more closure and peace. I didn't care if I even sold a book. It made me feel good. I cried each day and I am crying now sending this email to you. I miss my friends. It is a personal book of my life and journey. Grandma's Marathon was the trigger for our local running boom in the late '70s and early '80s.

LSM: What's the most important thing to know about the seeds of Grandma's Marathon?

SCOTT: Pure determination was the most important thing about starting Grandma's Marathon. We had little support, no money and then we had to run on roads with cars. The challenges were immense. We never gave up with our vision. We needed to convince people one person at a time that Grandma's Marathon was a wonderful thing. It wasn't easy.

LSM: Did you imagine the event would be this large? What might you tell your younger self about launching a marathon that might have helped you to get through the tough times?

SCOTT: After the first year with our 150 runners, it was my goal to build Grandma's Marathon to a 1,000 runners. That would make us one of largest Marathon's in the country at that time. We accomplished that in our third year. Launching a marathon today is a different ball game. We did it organically and I wouldn't change a thing.

LSM: Although you're no longer at the helm of the event, does running still call to you?

SCOTT: As I indicated in my book, my love for running is now with my coaching. I am a retired runner.

LSM: At the end of the book, you include 10 tidbits about your life. What made you think to include those?

SCOTT: Some people thought I shouldn't put the tidbits in. After a very short thought process, I decided to keep them. I guess I wanted to tell the readers a little more about me and my family. My process was … it's my book and typically as I normally do … I did it my way!