Johnny’s Pheasant

In word, this children’s book is a hoot. Actually a “Hoot, Hoot.”

This is the second book by Cheryl Minnema, Waabaanakwadookwe, a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, that features a young Ojibwe lad, Johnny, and his grandmother. The first was Hungry Johnny (done by the Minnesota Historical Society Press) teaching the youngster about respect and tradition while at a pow wow and the feast.

In this book, Johnny and grandmother find a pheasant by the side of the road. Grandmother gently informs her grandson this bird seemed to have died, perhaps hit by a car, but they will take it home and its feathers can be used in her craftwork. What happens at home surprises everyone – Grandmother, Johnny … and the bird.

Occasionally teasing, but always respectful, the interaction between Johnny and his Grandma creates the true charm of the story while the gentle teaching of Ojibwe culture provides the longest lasting value.

I’m am so looking forward to the next adventures for these two, who feel like family.

– Reviewed by Konnie LeMay