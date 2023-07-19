× Expand The Finnish American Reporter

Hometown news from a hometown that spans the continent … that might be how you could summarize the mission and the feel of The Finnish American Reporter.

The newspaper started in 1986 as an English-language insert of Työmies-Eteenpäin (Workers Forward) begun in 1903 as the Finnish language voice of the Socialist labor movement. A similar paper, Työkansas, (The Working People) sprouted in Thunder Bay.

Eventually the non-political Reporter separated from Työmies and moved from Superior, Wisconsin, to Hancock, Michigan, in 2002 under the auspices of Finlandia University. Word of the university’s closing brought concerns about other Finnish cultural activities on that campus, including the Reporter, but the editor – and sole employee – of the newspaper believes it will survive through the Finlandia Foundation.

“It has really become the cliché of something for everyone,” Managing Editor David Maki says of the monthly paper. “Finnish America is really a large extended family; it’s a way to keep connected in their own voices.”

Besides history, current events and celebrity reporting you may expect of any publication, the Reporter also features regional round-ups from volunteers bringing news of Finns in Minnesota, Michigan, Massachusetts, Florida, North Dakota, Ohio, Connecticut, Illinois … basically anywhere a community with Finnish descent landed. David says subscribers represent all 50 states, most of the Canadian provinces and four countries – Finland (guessed that one), Sweden, Australia and France.

Subscribers, and the foundation, have been very supportive, David says. “They don’t want The Finnish American Reporter to go away, and they’re doing all they can to make sure it doesn’t happen on their watch.”

Subscribe, support or learn more at finlandia.edu/far.