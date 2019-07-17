Lake Superior Day 2019 - Be the Big Lake's BFF

It’s a multiple whammy of Big Lake wonderful this weekend with many groups celebrating Lake Superior Day/s, Friday-Sunday, on all four shores – including a premier gathering at the Large Lakes Observatory to mark its 25 years at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Lake Superior is the only Great Lake celebrated annually with its own day – the third Sunday in July. The tradition was started in the 1990s by Lake lovers in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and revived a decade later by the late Bob Browne of Superior, who had served on the Lake Superior Binational Forum. With 10 percent of all the world’s fresh surface water as our backyard, that’s truly cause of celebration – and for learning how to preserve and respect our Big Lake.

Sampled here are events for 2019

Minnesota

Duluth

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Friday & Saturday (July 19 & 20), Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center

A variety of groups set up information tables outside the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center near Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge. Minnesota Sea Grant, Jay Cooke State Park, the St.

Lake Superior Day

Louis River Alliance, Minnesota DNR’s Lake Superior Coastal Program, the Duluth Experience, the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association, Save Lake Superior Alliance and Lake Superior Magazine all will have representatives there. You can view the truly “eeeewwwwie” specimen of invasive species displayed by Minnesota Sea Grant, try your hand at the Life Ring Toss with Lake Superior Magazineor play the St. Louis River Trivia game and learn about aquatic critter from a Jay Cooke State Park naturalist. The Maritime Visitor Center also does free half-hour tours at the Duluth Ship Canal at 1:15 and 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The center’s newly renovated exhibit on the Edmund Fitzgeraldplus a new rip current kiosk with live monitor showing current conditions on Park Point’s beach can be viewed; there is no admission for entry.

4-7 p.m. Sunday (July 21), UMD Old Main, 2205 E. 5th St.

It's a 25thanniversary celebration at the Large Lakes Observatory’sOld Main research laboratory. LLO does research around the globe, but its freshwater mission focuses on Lake Superior, and this Sunday the public gets a chance to tour its laboratories, discuss the research with the scientists plus grab a great barbecue supper with the researchers. The celebration runs 4-7 p.m. – a great way to end Lake Superior Day and gain more bragging knowledge about our Big Lake.

Grand Marais

Friday-Sunday (July 19-21) Stone Harbor Wildernes Supply

Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply hosts the North Shore Water Festival, starting with a Paddling Film Festival with dinner and beverage at 5:30 followed by the films plus a beach bonfire and paddling in East Bay. There will also be SUP Yoga, a book signing of Gunflint Burning with author Cary Griffith - find dates and details online.

Wisconsin

Ashland/Bayfield Area

Friday-Sunday (July 19-21) Bayview Park, Ashland, Washburn et al.

Friday afternoon through Sunday join a great small town festival most appropriately called "Bay Days'. Think food and fun, arts and crafts, cardboard boat races, and a Little Minnow triathlon. Go to www.ashlandbaydays.com for details. Among the events of note: Dedication of Bayview Pier 4 p.m. Saturday with the new ADA compliant pier is built on the footprint of an old oredock, Dock, #3 that uses the pilings as a base. On Sunday, the following Bay Area churches will hold services focused on the water, concluding with a noon blessing of the water in Ashland at 6th Avenue Park, on the waterfront down from City Hall. Chequamegon Bay Area participating churches are: Ashland and Washburn Methodist churches, Presbyterian-Congregational in Ashland, Messiah Lutheran in Washburn, and St. John's UCC on Madeine Island. Following a Blessing of the Water on Sunday in Ashland. people are invited to walk along the Lakeshore trail to Kreher Beach (about 1/2 miles) for a garbage clean-up.

Port Wing

9:30 a.m.-afternoon Saturday (July 20) Port Wing Town Hall

Come to the Port Wing Town Hall in Port Wing, Wisconsin for fun activities in celebration of Lake Superior Day 2019. Thom Holden from the US Corps of Engineers will present at 9:30 a.m. on shipwrecks of Lake Superior. Brittany Merlot of Fox 21 News will give a weather seminar at 11:30 a.m. and the “all you can eat” fish broil starts afterwards at 12:30. After lunch, enjoy an afternoon of beach sculpting and live music from Brown & White at the Marina. The festivities end with stargazing at night.

Superior

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday (July 21) Barker's Island

Celebrate Lake Superior Day beside the Lake Superior Estuarium. The event will include free family fun, live music, boat tours, kids’ activities, stand-up paddleboarding, informational booths, and food vendors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all focused on celebrating and appreciating our Great Lake. Prior to the main event, North Shore Stand Up Paddleboarding hosts the second-annual Paddle for the People recreational paddle race around Barker’s Island. The race is free and begins at 10 a.m. with mandatory check in from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Participants may register for the race on the day of the event. Free stand-up paddleboarding demonstrations are available from noon to 3 p.m. At 11 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and City of Superior celebrate the completed Barker’s Island Beach Restoration project with Mayor Jim Paine and representatives from the DNR and St. Louis River Alliance. Additional project information and guided tours of the site will be offered at 12:30, 1:30, and 2:30 p.m. Music performances start at 11:15 a.m. with a show for kids with Dan the Monkeyman. Musician John Sonofmel will perform at 12:45 p.m. Sonofmel plays music with working man sensibilities in song and spoken word. Reserve staff and the Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve will take passengers on restoration-focused boat tours at 1 and 2 p.m. Earth Rider Brewery will be pouring samples of their Lake Superior inspired beer from 1 to 3 p.m. Micro-Science Talks related to the lake will be held in the Estuarium from 2 to 3 p.m. Additionally, organizations from throughout the region will help visitors dive into Lake Superior learning. A children’s fun tent will feature decorate-your-own kites. The Duluth Folks School will be providing demonstrations on how to portage and load a canoe. A free raffle features prizes donated by Northwest Outlet, the Cedar Lounge, Epicurean, Trailfitters, Whole Foods Co-op and Waters of Superior.

Ontario

Terrace Bay

Sunday (July 21) Terrace Bay Beach

This free festival at the Terrace Bay Beach includes a tasty barbecue at 11 a.m., sponsored by the Terrace Bay Navy League. Enjoy a guided hike at 10 a.m. on the Lyda BaySegment of the Casque Isles Trail. This 6k hike will lead you to an ancient Pukaskwa Pit, as well as a ladder for a view at the Lyda Bay Lookout. Along with the hike, this festival also includes free demonstrations on kayaks, canoes and stand up paddle boards. The demonstrations start at 2 p.m. and you’ll need to register at the Kayak Area. This festival also offers free boat tours from noon to 4. Register at the Terrace Bay Beach Docks.