USS Duluth Flag Raising

Under clear, sunny blue skies with, thankfully, only gentle breezes, about a dozen USSDuluth crewmembers unfolded and raised the giant U.S. flag into place beside Duluth’s City Hall on June 13, 2019, the day before Flag Day.

The seasoned crew had no problem working together to maneuver the 20-by-38-foot “battle ensign” flag intended to fly during battles to easily identify friends and foes.

These veterans and others had traveled from far and wide for the USS Duluth Crewmembers Association reunion week in the namesake city of their vessel.

Nik Wilson USS Duluth Flag

Thursday’s flag-raising ceremony, attended by about 40 people, was just part of the week’s activities that would include a ride out on the former U.S. Coast Guard cutter Sundew Friday afternoon. The USS Duluth (LPD-6), an Austin-class amphibious transport dock, was commissioned in 1965 and decommissioned almost 40 years later. It was the second U.S. Naval vessel named for Duluth, the first being the USS Duluth (CL-37), a Cleveland-class light cruiser built during World War II.

Second-class signalman James Barrett drove 13 hours from Kalamazoo, Michigan, for the reunion. The strong friendships James built with his crewmembers brightened up his time at sea.

"We all suffered together, and it kind of made it easier on all of us if we had our support group," James says.

Radioman John Adams, one of James’ friends on board, remembers his ship’s service.

"It was challenging. It was a lot of work. We did a lot of things that a lot of ships don't do. We weren't just a warship. We were an amphibious warship, so we would have to practice both sides of surface combat, and have practices, very intricate, landing helicopters. … It was very intense," John says.

As these veterans chatted together, laughed and shared stories in front of City Hall, the flag ceremony reflected the strength of their friendships and compassion for one another.

"For me, it was the camaraderie that you can see here. A lot of ships don't have this kind of camaraderie,” John says. “Many of these guys, even before we started having reunions, I kept in touch with, so it's a bond that you develop.”

The men grew accustomed to being together during their years of service and their unity strengthened through their shared experiences at sea, he adds. "You're constantly together. You eat together. You sleep together. You work together and you know that's something that develops the camaraderie, so it was a bonding experience.”

All of these memories and friendships reunite in the vessel's namesake city. Beside the name, the USS Duluth has other ties here now. Its 14-ton anchor is installed on the Lakewalk near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The crewmembers association is working to have another LPD-6 named for the city and for their former vessel and has garnered support from Duluth’s mayor and Minnesota Congressional representatives.

USS Duluth Electronics technician Steve Smeltzer thinks Duluth is the perfect place for these veterans to relish in their past Navy adventures.

"The people here are really nice towards us. … We've been thinking about going to another place for a reunion, but I prefer here because it's convenient. The people like us here, and we have the memorial here.”

"That the city of Duluth does this for us is just incredible,” James adds. “I love this place. I really do. Great place to visit."