Photos: Lightning by the Lake

Lightning is a powerful subject, as these photographers showed in their winning entries from past Lake Superior Photo Contests. When those summer thunderstorms brew, the open expanses and photogenic shorelines combine for hair-raising images.

+ How to photograph lightning (safely).

+ Enter the annual Lake Superior Photo Contest.

Tags

LSM Newsletters
Keep up with the magazine and happenings around the Big Lake. Enter your email address and select which newsletters you'd like to receive.

Email: 
LSM on Twitter
Events Search Header

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

Thursday

July 20, 2017

Friday

July 21, 2017

Saturday

July 22, 2017

Sunday

July 23, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours