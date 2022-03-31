USCG cutter Spar Arrives to Its New Home Port

× 1 of 5 Expand The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar arrives in its new home port of Duluth for the first time on March 30, 2022. (photo by Bob Berg) × 2 of 5 Expand Lt. Cmdr. Joel Wright on the bridge of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar (photo by Bob Berg) × 3 of 5 Expand The families of the Spar crew members greet the cutter and the crew after almost three months away from home. × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

After almost three months away from their families, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Spar (WLB-206) arrived in Duluth mid-morning on March 30 during substantial wet snowfall to welcoming signs and a host of media coverage.

The 225-foot Juniper class buoy tender will now be homeported in Duluth and already did some ice breaking on its

Crossing under the icon Aerial Lift Bridge for the first time is the USCG cutter Spar (WLB-206). Photo by Charles Howard Smith Photography.

two-week journey up from Baltimore, through the St. Lawrence Seaway system and the Soo Locks and across Lake Superior.

“For us to get through Whitefish Bay, we needed to get the other vessels through Whitefish Bay,” Lt. Cmdr. Joel Wright said of exiting the Soo Locks. There are at least a half dozen other vessels breaking through the ice there, some of which will arrived in Duluth on the same day.

Wright said it’s appropriate this Spar, once stationed in Alaska, is now home in Duluth were the first Spar, a 180-foot

The original U.S. Coast guard cutter Spar was built in Duluth in the early 1940s. (photo courtesy USCG)

sea-going buoy tender, was built during World War II. It was built at the Marine Iron and Shipbuilding Company in Duluth, launched on Nov. 2, 1943, commissioned in June 12, 1944, and decommissioned in 1997. Both were named for the original Coast Guard Women's Reserve or SPARs, itself named for the USCG motto “Semper Paratus, Always Ready.”

Today’s Spar, launched in 2000, was built in the Marinette (Wis.) Marine Corporation like the USCG cutter Alder that it replaced. The Alder left Duluth in July 2021 for Baltimore, where it will remain until this July for maintenance and repair work before being reassigned to San Francisco. The crew of the Alder, however, is now the crew of the Spar.

The crew is slightly under its usual 48 members, but most of them served last summer on the Alder, many sailing with it to Baltimore. Most of the crew returned to Baltimore in January to work and train on the new vessel, which means they had not visited family stationed in Duluth since then.

Getting all of the mechanical parts on the Spar operating again after almost a year out of service was a challenge, Wright said. “The … equipment does not like to sit still for a year.”

During that year, the cutter was repaired on upgraded including with a new crane for its major task of buoy tending.

The journey from Baltimore to Duluth started on March 10 and the crew and cutter went through the St. Lawrence Seaway on a relatively uneventful voyage, although Wright said that crossing Lake Huron they encountered below freezing temperatures and freezing spray coating the vessel.

Wright, who said the cutter’s duties will be the same as the Alder’s, added that buoy placing operations will get under way as soon as conditions allow, probably sometime in April.

In addition to the Spar crew, the U.S. Coast Guard has Station Duluth and Marine Safety Unit Duluth, all with responsibilities for search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, homeland security, ice rescue, recreational boating safety, military readiness and environmental response.