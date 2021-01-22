Advertiser Links – February / March 2021

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay

AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte

Benoit Cheese Haus - www.BenoitCheese.com

Best Western - The Hotel Chequamegon - www.hotelc.com

Blue Water Realty - www.BlueWaterRealty.org

Bruckelmyer Brothers LLC - www.BruckelmyerBrothers.com

Chequamegon Book Company - www.chequamegonbooks.com

Comfort Suites - Canal Park - www.ChoiceHotels.com/minnesota/duluth/comfort-suites-hotels/mn031

Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com

Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com

Enbridge -

Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com

Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet

Great Lakes Maritime Academy - www.nmc.edu/maritime

Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org

Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com

J & R Sundberg Construction - jrsundberg.com

Jeweler of the North Shore - www.jewelerofthenorthshore.com

Keppers Design Architecture - www.keppersdesign.com

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge - www.KeweenawMountainLodge.com

Keweenaw Power & Lite - keweenawpowerlite.com

Lake County Chamber of Commerce - https://lakecounty-chamber.com

Maureen’s LLC - www.maureensllc.com

New Scenic Café - www.newsceniccafe.com

Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com

Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Assoc. - www.OMSANorthland.com

Oreb Lram Fine Jewelry - https://www.oreblram.com

Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com

Pifer Publications

Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com

Silos Restaurant at Pier B - www.pierbresort.com/food-drink/the-silos

WLSSD - www.wlssd.com