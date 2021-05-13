Advertiser Links – June / July 2021

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity

AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte

Apostle Islands Cruises - www.apostleisland.com

At Sara’s Table - Chester Creek Cafè - www.astccc.net

Bella Rose Bridal - bellarosebridalmn.com

Bella Vista Motel & Cottages - www.bellavistamotel.com

Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar - www.bellisios.com

Bender’s Shoes - www.bendersshoes.com

Benoit Cheese Haus - www.BenoitCheese.com

Best Western - The Hotel Chequamegon - www.hotelc.com

Best Western Bridgeview - www.bestwesternbridgeview.com

Best Western Plus - Spirit Mountain - BWSpiritMountainDuluth.com

Best Western Plus Superior Inn - www.SuperiorInnGrandMarais.com

Bethany House - www.bethanyhouse.com

Blue Water Realty - www.BlueWaterRealty.org

Bodin’s Fisheries - bodinfisheries.com

Bong Veterans Historical Center - www.bongheritagecenter.org

Bruckelmyer Brothers LLC - www.BruckelmyerBrothers.com

Burlington Bay Municipal Campground - www.TwoHarborsMN.gov

Calco Painting Inc - www.calcomn.com

Canal Park Brewing Company - www.canalparkbrewery.com

Canal Park Lodge - www.canalparklodge.com

Casa Latte LLC - casalatte.com

Cascade Lodge & Restaurant - www.cascadelodgemn.com

Chequamegon Book Company - www.chequamegonbooks.com

Chequamegon Grill - www.chequamegongrill.com

City of Ironwood/Ironwood Tourism Council - travelironwood.com

City of Washburn - www.cityofwashburn.org

Comfort Suites - Canal Park - www.ChoiceHotels.com/minnesota/duluth/comfort-suites-hotels/mn031

Copper Harbor Improvement Association - www.copperharbor.org

Country Village Shops - www.copperharbor.org

Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com

Delaware Underground Copper Mine Tours - www.delawarecopperminetours.com

Downtown Art Place - www.downtownartplace.com

Duluth Roofing - www.duluthroofing.com

Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com

Engwalls Florists - www.Engwalls.com

Fairfield Inn & Suites - Miller Hill Duluth - https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dlhfd-fairfield-inn-and-suites-duluth/

Fitger’s Inn - www.fitgers.com

Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com

Grandma’s Inc. - www.grandmasrestaurants.com

Grandma’s Saloon & Grill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com

Grandpa’s Barn - www.GrandpasBarnBooks.com

Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com

Hampton Inn Duluth Canal Park - www.duluthmn.hamptoninn.com

Harbor House Sweets - harborhousesweets.com

Harbor Mechanical - www.harbormechanical.com

Hausers Superior View Farm - www.superiorviewfarm.com/

Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce - www.haywardareachamber.com

Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org

Hollow Rock Resort - www.hollowrockresort.com

Infinity Massage & Wellness - www.infinitymassageduluth.com

Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com

J & R Sundberg Construction - jrsundberg.com

Jampot/Holy Transfiguration Skete - poorrockabbey.com

Jeweler of the North Shore - www.jewelerofthenorthshore.com

Keweenaw Power & Lite - keweenawpowerlite.com

King Copper Motel - www.kingcoppermotel.com

Kinniwabi International Cuisine

Lake County Chamber of Commerce - https://lakecounty-chamber.com

Little Angie’s Cantina and Grill - www.littleangies.com

Little Marais Lakeside Cabins - www.superiorlakesidecabins.com

Maureen’s LLC - www.maureensllc.com

Northland Plastic Surgery Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com

Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Assoc. - www.OMSANorthland.com

Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com

Pifer Publications

Plato’s Closet - platosclosetduluth.com

Rosenco Inc - www.rosencoinc.com

Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn - www.sandhillslighthouseinn.com

Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com

Silos Restaurant at Pier B - www.pierbresort.com/food-drink/the-silos

Solbakken on Superior - www.SolbakkenOnSuperior.com

Superior Public Museums - www.superiorpublicmuseums.org

The Loft Duluth - www.theloftinduluth.com

The Suites Hotel at Waterfront Plaza - www.thesuitesduluth.com

Three Lakes Motel - www.threelakesmotel.com

Valentini’s - www.valentinisduluth.com

Vango’s Pizza & Cocktail Lounge - www.vangospizza.com

Weeping Willow Heartfelt Gifts - www.weepingwillowduluth.com

Woodmagic - www.woodmagic.org