Advertiser Links – October / November 2022

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.

Algoma Central Corporation - algonet.com

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay

AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte

Arco Coffee - www.arcocoffee.com

Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau - www.bayfield.org

Bella Rose Bridal - bellarosebridalmn.com

Bender's Shoes - www.bendersshoes.com

Blacklock Gallery - www.blacklockgallery.com

Bong Veterans Historical Center - www.bongcenter.org

Casa Latte LLC - casalatte.com

City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com

Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com

Downtown Duluth - www.downtownduluth.com

Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com

Enbridge - www.enbridge.com

Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com

Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum - www.shipwreckmuseum.com

Hiner Home Designs - HinerHomeDesigns.com

Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org

Inn on Lake Superior - www.innonlakesuperior.com

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge - www.KeweenawMountainLodge.com

Lake Superior Marine Museum - www.lsmma.com

Lift Bridge Lodge - www.liftbridgelodge.com

Lovin Lake County - lovinlakecounty.com

Mainstream Boutique - www.mainstreamboutique.com

Mariner North Resort - www.manorth.com

Maureen's LLC - www.maureensllc.com

Michigan Tech Recreation - www.michigantechrecreation.com

Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com

Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Assoc. - www.OMSANorthland.com

P & R Companies - prproperties.org

Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com

Pifer Publications

Plato's Closet - platosclosetduluth.com

Red Pine Realty - www.redpinerealty.com

Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com

Steven McHugh Images - stevemchughart.com

The Loft Duluth - www.theloftinduluth.com

Travel Marquette - www.travelmarquette.com

Travel Superior - TravelSuperior.org

Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association - www.uptravel.com

Valentini's - www.valentinisduluth.com

Washburn Chamber of Commerce - www.washburnchamber.com/

Washburn Inn/Washburn Events Center - www.washburninn.com

Woodmagic - www.woodmagic.org