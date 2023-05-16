Advertiser Links – June/ July 2023

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community, among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.
- AdventureUs - www.getadventureus.com
- Algoma Central Corporation - www.algonet.com
- American Forest Foundation - familyforestcarbon.org
- AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity
- AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte
- Arco Coffee - www.arcocoffee.com
- At Sara’s Table - Chester Creek Cafè - www.astccc.net
- Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar - www.bellisios.com
- Bender’s Shoes - www.bendersshoes.com
- Benoit Cheese Haus - www.BenoitCheese.com
- Best Western - The Hotel Chequamegon - www.hotelc.com
- Best Western Bridgeview - www.bestwesternbridgeview.com
- Bong Veterans Historical Center - www.bongcenter.org
- Burlington Bay Municipal Campground - www.TwoHarborsMN.gov
- Canal Park Brewing Company - www.canalparkbrewery.com
- Canal Park Lodge - www.canalparklodge.com
- Cascade Lodge & Restaurant - www.cascadelodgemn.com
- Chequamegon Grill - www.chequamegongrill.com
- City of Ironwood/Ironwood Tourism Council - travelironwood.com
- City of Washburn - www.CityOfWashburn.org
- Country Village Shops - www.countryvillageshops.com
- Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com
- Downtown Duluth - www.downtownduluth.com
- Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com
- EXP Realty - www.island-shores.com
- Fitger’s Inn - www.fitgers.com
- Grand Marais Art Colony - www.grandmaraisartcolony.org
- Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com
- Grandma’s Saloon & Grill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com
- Grandma’s Saloon & Grill - Miller Hill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com
- Grandpa’s Barn - www.GrandpasBarnBooks.com
- Hampton Inn Duluth Canal Park - www.duluthmn.hamptoninn.com
- Harbor House Sweets - harborhousesweets.com
- Hausers Superior View Farm - www.superiorviewfarm.com/
- Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce - www.haywardareachamber.com
- Heritage Window & Door - northlandrba.com
- Hiner Home Designs - HinerHomeDesigns.com
- Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org
- Hollow Rock Resort - www.hollowrockresort.com
- Lake Superior Magazine
- Lift Bridge Lodge - www.liftbridgelodge.com
- Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast Inn - www.lighthousebb.org
- Little Angie’s Cantina and Grill - www.littleangies.com
- Lovin Lake County - lovinlakecounty.com
- Maureen’s LLC - www.maureensllc.com
- Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Assoc. - www.OMSANorthland.com
- Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com
- Pifer Publications
- Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com
- Sleep Inn and Suites Plus Spirit Mountain - www.choicehotels.com
- Solbakken on Superior - www.SolbakkenOnSuperior.com
- Split Rock Lighthouse - www.mnhs.org/splitrock
- Steven McHugh Images - stevemchughart.com
- Superior Public Museums - www.superiorpublicmuseums.org
- The Suites Hotel at Waterfront Plaza - www.thesuitesduluth.com
- Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca
- Vango’s Pizza & Cocktail Lounge - www.vangospizza.com
- Washburn Chamber of Commerce - www.washburnchamber.com/
- Washburn Inn/Washburn Events Center - www.washburninn.com
Thanks for sharing such a useful and informative content. - Concrete Contractors of Raleigh, N.C.
Frank Sanders | Is a Maritime Career Waiting for You?
I hail from the area around Butte Montana where we call the pastry povitica. My grandmother and mot
Jenny Butorovich Given | Potica on the Plate (“po-teet-sah”)
Great article! Don't forget to keep Copper Peak in the U.P. in mind summer or winter--it is specta
Gary R Ilminen | You're Gonna Love Winter
I loved your tributes to both of these places. An ancestor of mine lived there for a time in about
donna Creamore | Lake Superior Journal: The Vanishing Act at Pebble Beach
In 1976, I married my wife and we took a camping honeymoon. We started out going to Canada, it wa
Mr. David Lovell | From Dishwasher to President: Brian Daugherty of Grandma’s Restaurants