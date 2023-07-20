Advertiser Links – August / September 2023

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community, among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.
- AdventureUs - www.getadventureus.com
- Algoma Central Corporation - www.algonet.com
- AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity
- AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte
- Arco Coffee - www.arcocoffee.com
- Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau - www.bayfield.org
- Bender’s Shoes - www.bendersshoes.com
- Blue Water Realty - www.BlueWaterRealty.org
- Bong Veterans Historical Center - www.bongcenter.org
- Burlington Bay Municipal Campground - www.TwoHarborsMN.gov
- Calco Painting Inc - www.calcomn.com
- Campbell’s Lumber & Supply Co - www.campbelllumber.com
- City of Washburn - www.CityOfWashburn.org
- Coldwell Banker Tommy Archer Team - tommyarcherteam.com
- Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com
- Downtown Art Place - www.downtownartplace.com
- Downtown Duluth - www.downtownduluth.com
- Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com
- EXP Realty - www.island-shores.com
- F.I. Salter - www.fisalter.com
- Fort William Historical Park - www.fwhp.ca
- Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com
- Great Lakes Maritime Academy - www.nmc.edu/maritime
- Harbor House Sweet - harborhousesweets.com
- Hausers Superior View Farm - www.superiorviewfarm.com
- Heritage Window & Door - northlandrba.com
- Hiner Home Designs - HinerHomeDesigns.com
- Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org
- Hollow Rock Resort - www.hollowrockresort.com
- Iron County Development Zone Council & Saxon Harbor - www.ironcountywi.com
- Keweenaw Mountain Lodge - www.KeweenawMountainLodge.com
- Lift Bridge Lodge - www.liftbridgelodge.com
- Lovin Lake County - lovinlakecounty.com
- Maureen’s LLC - www.maureensllc.com
- National Bank of Commerce - www.nbofc.com
- Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Assoc. - www.OMSANorthland.com
- P & R Companies - prproperties.org
- Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com
- Pifer Publications
- Red Pine Realty - www.redpinerealty.com
- Rosenco Inc - www.rosencoinc.com
- Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com
- Solbakken on Superior - www.SolbakkenOnSuperior.com
- Split Rock Lighthouse - www.mnhs.org/splitrock
- Steven McHugh Images - stevemchughart.com
- Superior Public Museums - www.superiorpublicmuseums.org
- The Suites Hotel at Waterfront Plaza - www.thesuitesduluth.com
- Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca
- Timber Wolff Realty - www.timberwolffrealty.com
- Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com
- Washburn Chamber of Commerce - www.washburnchamber.com
- Washburn Inn/Washburn Events Center - www.washburninn.com
Thanks for sharing such a useful and informative content. - Concrete Contractors of Raleigh, N.C.
Frank Sanders | Is a Maritime Career Waiting for You?
I hail from the area around Butte Montana where we call the pastry povitica. My grandmother and mot
Jenny Butorovich Given | Potica on the Plate (“po-teet-sah”)
Great article! Don't forget to keep Copper Peak in the U.P. in mind summer or winter--it is specta
Gary R Ilminen | You're Gonna Love Winter
I loved your tributes to both of these places. An ancestor of mine lived there for a time in about
donna Creamore | Lake Superior Journal: The Vanishing Act at Pebble Beach
In 1976, I married my wife and we took a camping honeymoon. We started out going to Canada, it wa
Mr. David Lovell | From Dishwasher to President: Brian Daugherty of Grandma’s Restaurants