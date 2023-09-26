Advertiser Links – October / November 2023

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community, among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.

Algoma Central Corporation - www.algonet.com

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity

AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte

Arco Coffee - www.arcocoffee.com

At Sara’s Table - Chester Creek Cafè - www.astccc.net

Bella Rose Bridal - bellarosebridalmn.com

Bender’s Shoes - www.bendersshoes.com

Benoit Cheese Haus - www.BenoitCheese.com

Black Beach Inn by GrandStay - www.grandstayhospitality.com/find-a-hotel/locations/silver-bay/overview

Bong Veterans Historical Center - www.bongcenter.org

Bruckelmyer Brothers LLC - www.BruckelmyerBrothers.com

Casa Latte LLC - casalatte.com

Cedar Tree Institute - www.CedarTreeInstitute.org

City of Ironwood/Ironwood Tourism Council - travelironwood.com

City of Proctor - VisitProctor.com

Coldwell Banker Tommy Archer Team - www.tommyarcherteam.com

Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com

Downtown Art Place - www.downtownartplace.com

Downtown Duluth - www.downtownduluth.com

Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com

Enbridge - www.enbridge.com

Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com

Harbor Table Restaurant - www.harbortablewashburn.com

Hemma Living - hemmaliving.com

Heritage Window & Door - northlandrba.com

Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org

Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau - www.keweenaw.info

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge - www.KeweenawMountainLodge.com

Lake Superior Marine Museum Association - www.lsmma.com

Lift Bridge Lodge - www.liftbridgelodge.com

Lovin Lake County - lovinlakecounty.com

Mainstream Boutique - www.mainstreamboutique.com

Maureen’s LLC - www.maureensllc.com

Michigan Tech Recreation - www.michigantechrecreation.com

Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com

Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Assoc. - www.OMSANorthland.com

P & R Companies - prproperties.org

Pedro’s Grill & Cantina Event Center - www.pedrosgrillandcantina.com

Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com

Pifer Publications

Plato’s Closet - platosclosetduluth.com

Proctor Builders Supply - www.marvin.com/find-a-dealer/proctor-builders-supply-duluth-mn-0279-profile

Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com

Split Rock Lighthouse - www.mnhs.org/splitrock

The Loft Duluth - www.theloftinduluth.com

The Suites Hotel at Waterfront Plaza - www.thesuitesduluth.com

Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca

Timber Wolff Realty - www.timberwolffrealty.com

Travel Marquette - www.travelmarquette.com

Valentini’s - www.valentinisduluth.com

Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com

Washburn Chamber of Commerce - www.washburnchamber.com

Washburn Inn/Washburn Events Center - www.washburninn.com

z’Up North Realty - www.zupnorth.com