Advertiser Links – December / January 2024

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community, among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.

Algoma Central Corporation - www.algonet.com

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity

AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte

Anderson’s North Shore Resort - www.andersonscabins.com

Arco Coffee - www.arcocoffee.com

Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar - www.bellisios.com

Bender’s Shoes - www.bendersshoes.com

Best Western - The Hotel Chequamegon - www.hotelc.com

Best Western Bridgeview - www.bestwesternbridgeview.com

Black Beach Inn by GrandStay - www.grandstayhospitality.com/find-a-hotel

Bruckelmyer Brothers LLC - www.BruckelmyerBrothers.com

BusinessNorth Inc. - www.businessnorth.com

Canal Park Brewing Company - www.canalparkbrewery.com

Canal Park Lodge - www.canalparklodge.com

Cascade Lodge & Restaurant - www.cascadelodgemn.com

Cedar Tree Institute - www.CedarTreeInstitute.org

Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com

Days Inn Duluth Lakewalk - www.daysinnduluth.com

Downtown Duluth - www.downtownduluth.com

Edgewater Hotel & Waterpark - www.duluthwaterpark.com

Fitger’s Inn - www.fitgers.com

Glitterati - www.GlitteratiEvents.com

Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com

Grandma’s Saloon & Grill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com

Grandma’s Saloon & Grill - Miller Hill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com

Hampton Inn Duluth Canal Park - www.duluthmn.hamptoninn.com

Harbor Table Restaurant - www.harbortablewashburn.com

Hemma Living - hemmaliving.com

Heritage Window & Door - northlandrba.com

Hiner Home Designs - HinerHomeDesigns.com

Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org

Lift Bridge Lodge - www.liftbridgelodge.com

Little Angie’s Cantina and Grill - www.littleangies.com

Lovin Lake County - lovinlakecounty.com

Maureen’s LLC - www.maureensllc.com

Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com

Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Assoc. - www.OMSANorthland.com

Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com

RT Lund Book - Who Are You?

Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com

Sleep Inn and Suites Plus Spirit Mountain - www.choicehotels.com

Solbakken on Superior - www.SolbakkenOnSuperior.com

Split Rock Lighthouse - www.mnhs.org/splitrock

The Inn on Lake Superior - www.innonlakesuperior.com

Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca

Travel Marquette - www.travelmarquette.com

Vango’s Pizza & Cocktail Lounge - www.vangospizza.com

Washburn Chamber of Commerce - www.washburnchamber.com

Washburn Inn/Washburn Events Center - www.washburninn.com