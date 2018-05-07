June/July 2018

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Rescuing The Rock by Deborah J. Mann

One man, with a lot of volunteer friends, is stepping up to save aremote Isle Royale lighthouse from the ravages of water and time.

Lightning and the Lake by Konnie LeMay

We are entering the peak season for thunderstorms over Lake Superior, a time of crackling majesty as regional photographers capture so well.

One Room for a Whole Town by Lesley DuTemple

The village of Copper Harbor at the far tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula has a lot going for it, especially its beloved one-room schoolhouse.

The GUIDE

Lodging: Welcoming the World by Mike Creger

Two new hostels are changing the lodging landscape on the Big Lake’s northeast corner as budget-friendly, community-building options.

Local Food: Sweet Pickin’s by Claire Duquette

Apple Hill Orchard near Bayfield, Wisconsin, has new young owners tackling the typical apple harvest plus a July crop of sweet cherries.

Entertainment: Pine Mountain Music Fest by Konnie LeMay

The 28-year-old festival seeks new ways to attract the next generation.

The Directory: Attractions, Restaurants, Lodgings, Events

Roundup: Duluth Boat Club, Yoga at Mt. Bohemia & more.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Homes: A Peek Inside the Pump House by Konnie LeMay

The Washburn, Wisconsin, tour of homes will feature a historic site.

Recipe Box: Salad Savvy by Beth Dooley

Celebrate summer’s bounty with fresh salads and special dressings.

Health: A Healthy Circle by Felicia Scheiderhan

Doctors and travelers give touring tips for staying healthy on the road.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Summer’s Fun & Games by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Reviews: by Donn Larson

Lake Superior Journal: To the Extreme by Jim Baird

By the Shores: At Spray Falls in Michigan by John McCormick

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Leaping into Lupine by Mike Mikulich