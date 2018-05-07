June/July 2018

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
Rescuing The Rock by Deborah J. Mann
One man, with a lot of volunteer friends, is stepping up to save aremote Isle Royale lighthouse from the ravages of water and time.
Lightning and the Lake by Konnie LeMay
We are entering the peak season for thunderstorms over Lake Superior, a time of crackling majesty as regional photographers capture so well.
One Room for a Whole Town by Lesley DuTemple
The village of Copper Harbor at the far tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula has a lot going for it, especially its beloved one-room schoolhouse.
The GUIDE
Lodging: Welcoming the World by Mike Creger
Two new hostels are changing the lodging landscape on the Big Lake’s northeast corner as budget-friendly, community-building options.
Local Food: Sweet Pickin’s by Claire Duquette
Apple Hill Orchard near Bayfield, Wisconsin, has new young owners tackling the typical apple harvest plus a July crop of sweet cherries.
Entertainment: Pine Mountain Music Fest by Konnie LeMay
The 28-year-old festival seeks new ways to attract the next generation.
The Directory: Attractions, Restaurants, Lodgings, Events
Roundup: Duluth Boat Club, Yoga at Mt. Bohemia & more.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Homes: A Peek Inside the Pump House by Konnie LeMay
The Washburn, Wisconsin, tour of homes will feature a historic site.
Recipe Box: Salad Savvy by Beth Dooley
Celebrate summer’s bounty with fresh salads and special dressings.
Health: A Healthy Circle by Felicia Scheiderhan
Doctors and travelers give touring tips for staying healthy on the road.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Summer’s Fun & Games by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay
Reviews: by Donn Larson
Lake Superior Journal: To the Extreme by Jim Baird
By the Shores: At Spray Falls in Michigan by John McCormick
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Leaping into Lupine by Mike Mikulich
Wonderful article - felt like I was there!
Cynthia Scanlon | Lake Superior Journal: Clicking on the Lynx
I have to wonder what marine forecast Micheal DeWitt listened to on September 3. I was on the lake
Brian Kerr | Riding an Angry Lake
L.oved seeing what they could create in the U.P. Carol is very creative with her gardening and ever
Bev Corbiel | Five Favorite Keweenaw Gardens
July 13th falls on a Thursday and pow wow ends on Saturday? Are these dates accurate?
Selena | LCO Honor the Earth Pow Wow
Thanks Frederick Stonehouse for a good read! Our family fishes Stannard Rock each year, and it was
Susan Oeming | Stannard Rock Lighthouse: The Loneliest Place on the Continent