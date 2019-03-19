April/May 2019

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Season Opener by Konnie LeMay

Two international maritime experts summarize the challenges and cheers for the coming shipping season and the industry overall.

Wild Things, I Think I Love You A Photo Portfolio

Chris Artist traveled far from his Thunder Bay roots before returning home with a fresh photographic eye for his beloved home region.

A Charming Trip by Fred Stonehouse

The Great Lakes once floated a robust traffic of leisure cruising, and Fred gives us the scuttlebutt on freshwater cruising’s past, present and future.

A RECREATION GUIDE

Paddling: Four the Water by Konnie LeMay

When four Marquette kayakers paddled Lake Superior last year, they discovered friendly people, unexpected trash and a bit about themselves.

Profile: Hansi Johnson by Molly Hoeg

This avid outdoor sports enthusiast has become a promotional phenom.

Superior Catches: Gear from Here Editor’s Choice

Locally made products to aid your outdoor activity of choice.

Health: Tick, Tick, Tick by Konnie LeMay

Medical School prof builds a strategy in the battle against Lyme disease.

Hiking: Finding the Fifth Falls by Bob Berg

Think you know Gooseberry Falls State Park? You better hike on it.

Roundup: Ideas for Outside by Konnie LeMay & Bob Berg

Park perks for kids, the 906 Adventure Team and more outdoors.

The Directory: Events, activities, lodging, restaurants, destinations.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: U.P. Green Acres by Lesley DuTemple

Duffy Lepisto’s expansive perennial gardens are a lifetime endeavor.

Recipe Box: Naturally Sweet by Beth Dooley

Tips and recipes from Beth’s new book about maple syrup and honey.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Spring in March & Other Fictions by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay & Bob Berg

Reviews: Local Fiction by Donn Larson

Profile: Lee Radzak: Split Rock Light Keeper Retires

Lake Superior Journal: Celebrating the Small by Emily Stone

By the Shores: Grand Marais, Minnesota by Bryan Hansel

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Spring Gush by Paul Sundberg