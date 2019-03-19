April/May 2019

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
Season Opener by Konnie LeMay
Two international maritime experts summarize the challenges and cheers for the coming shipping season and the industry overall.
Wild Things, I Think I Love You A Photo Portfolio
Chris Artist traveled far from his Thunder Bay roots before returning home with a fresh photographic eye for his beloved home region.
A Charming Trip by Fred Stonehouse
The Great Lakes once floated a robust traffic of leisure cruising, and Fred gives us the scuttlebutt on freshwater cruising’s past, present and future.
A RECREATION GUIDE
Paddling: Four the Water by Konnie LeMay
When four Marquette kayakers paddled Lake Superior last year, they discovered friendly people, unexpected trash and a bit about themselves.
Profile: Hansi Johnson by Molly Hoeg
This avid outdoor sports enthusiast has become a promotional phenom.
Superior Catches: Gear from Here Editor’s Choice
Locally made products to aid your outdoor activity of choice.
Health: Tick, Tick, Tick by Konnie LeMay
Medical School prof builds a strategy in the battle against Lyme disease.
Hiking: Finding the Fifth Falls by Bob Berg
Think you know Gooseberry Falls State Park? You better hike on it.
Roundup: Ideas for Outside by Konnie LeMay & Bob Berg
Park perks for kids, the 906 Adventure Team and more outdoors.
The Directory: Events, activities, lodging, restaurants, destinations.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: U.P. Green Acres by Lesley DuTemple
Duffy Lepisto’s expansive perennial gardens are a lifetime endeavor.
Recipe Box: Naturally Sweet by Beth Dooley
Tips and recipes from Beth’s new book about maple syrup and honey.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Spring in March & Other Fictions by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay & Bob Berg
Reviews: Local Fiction by Donn Larson
Profile: Lee Radzak: Split Rock Light Keeper Retires
Lake Superior Journal: Celebrating the Small by Emily Stone
By the Shores: Grand Marais, Minnesota by Bryan Hansel
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Spring Gush by Paul Sundberg
RV camping
Coming to your area in May. Interested in RV campgrounds.
Leonard Chandler | Great Lake Destinations
I was a Lake Superior student living in the Sault, but will never forget that storm and that night.
Brenda Thom | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
Mojakka is a fish soup originating in the region of Kalajoki, Finland and dating back to the days w
Randy Karpinen | Recipe Box: Making Mojakka
Big Lake storm – why not put in buffer strips in Duluth? All the farm land ditches have them.
Joyce Lobitz | Around the Circle This Week: October 12, 2018
Is there a schedule or list of speakers/topics available for this year's McDougall's Dream?
Ray Horton | McDougall’s Dream