June/July 2019

FEATURES
Fisherman’s Picnic by Joe Freidrichs
For 90 years, Grand Marais, Minnesota, has thrown fish, shot fireworks, paraded, rolled logs and eaten a boatload of fish burgers to celebrate.
Park It! A Photo Portfolio
This is the year you should saddle up and tour the state parks within Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to see a century worth of public wow.
You Can Get Here from There by Kitty Mayo
It’s Phase Two for the makeover – and makeunder – along Duluth’s storied main street and the businesses are still open and waiting for you.
THE GUIDE
Lodging: Rustic to Ritzy by Konnie LeMay
Cascade Vacation Rentals create a business out of renting seasonal homes along Minnesota’s North Shore – long before vrbo or airbnb.
Fine Arts: The Artist Is In by Claire Duquette
Kaps Kapzukiewicz got a rare inspiration last year as the Artist-in-Residence at first a national and then a state park in Michigan. Thunder Bay’s Red Lion Smokehouse delivers British pub fare with a flair provided by owner/chef John Murray, who shares a dressing recipe, too.
Artisan Crafts: Minnesota in a Box by Konnie LeMay
It’s the subscription service that delivers a surprise of Minnesota goods.
The Directory: Arts, events, restaurants, lodgings & destinations
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Lovely & Local: Showcasing Close-to-Home Décor by Konnie LeMay
Gina Jacobsen recently brought her newly minted design skills to Duluth and struts her interior makeover stuff in a winning sunroom redo.
Health & Wellness: A New Home for Health by Konnie LeMay
After three years of construction, Marquette’s new hospital opens.
Superior Catches: Lake Superior Charms
Catchy Lake-based creations from four regional jewelry artisans.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: The Other Season by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay & Bob Berg
Reviews: Summer Explorations by Donn Larson
Lake Superior Journal: Tie One On by Vince Deadmond
By the Shores: Madeline Island Summer by Susanne von Schroeder
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Pileated Polester by Kim Kosmatka
