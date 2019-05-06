June/July 2019

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Fisherman’s Picnic by Joe Freidrichs

For 90 years, Grand Marais, Minnesota, has thrown fish, shot fireworks, paraded, rolled logs and eaten a boatload of fish burgers to celebrate.

Park It! A Photo Portfolio

This is the year you should saddle up and tour the state parks within Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to see a century worth of public wow.

You Can Get Here from There by Kitty Mayo

It’s Phase Two for the makeover – and makeunder – along Duluth’s storied main street and the businesses are still open and waiting for you.

THE GUIDE

Lodging: Rustic to Ritzy by Konnie LeMay

Cascade Vacation Rentals create a business out of renting seasonal homes along Minnesota’s North Shore – long before vrbo or airbnb.

Fine Arts: The Artist Is In by Claire Duquette

Kaps Kapzukiewicz got a rare inspiration last year as the Artist-in-Residence at first a national and then a state park in Michigan. Thunder Bay’s Red Lion Smokehouse delivers British pub fare with a flair provided by owner/chef John Murray, who shares a dressing recipe, too.

Artisan Crafts: Minnesota in a Box by Konnie LeMay

It’s the subscription service that delivers a surprise of Minnesota goods.

The Directory: Arts, events, restaurants, lodgings & destinations

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Lovely & Local: Showcasing Close-to-Home Décor by Konnie LeMay

Gina Jacobsen recently brought her newly minted design skills to Duluth and struts her interior makeover stuff in a winning sunroom redo.

Health & Wellness: A New Home for Health by Konnie LeMay

After three years of construction, Marquette’s new hospital opens.

Superior Catches: Lake Superior Charms

Catchy Lake-based creations from four regional jewelry artisans.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: The Other Season by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay & Bob Berg

Reviews: Summer Explorations by Donn Larson

Lake Superior Journal: Tie One On by Vince Deadmond

By the Shores: Madeline Island Summer by Susanne von Schroeder

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Pileated Polester by Kim Kosmatka