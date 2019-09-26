October/November 2019

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

A Trio of Haunted Lights by Hugh Bishop

Dusting off oldies but spookies to celebrate the season, we dare you to visit the lighthouses at Ontonagon, Two Harbors and Raspberry Island.

Fall, For Shore

Blue or steely water, brilliant yellows and reds among the trees; when Nature does its plein air paintings by the Big Lake, watch for wonder.

RECREATION GUIDE

Blazing Trails: Setting an FKT on the SHT by Nik Wilson

Hundreds have probably done the full 310 miles of the Superior Hiking Trail since its completion, but this spring one fellow set out to log the Fastest Known Time, a record he holds … for now.

The Directory: Events, activities, lodging, restaurants, destinations

Rec Roundup: Trails, trails, trails by any mode.

2019 ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Keeping Their Communities Afloat

Madeline Island Ferry Line and Apostle Islands Cruises incorporate community support and service into their successful business models earned them our 2019 Lake Superior Magazine Achievement Award.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Homes: A Place by the Lake by Konnie LeMay

It’s a short hop to their dream getaway for this Duluth couple who gratefully divide time between the Minnesota and Wisconsin shores.

Recipe Box: Celebrating Our Root by Beth Dooley

The fall harvest of vegetables make recipes worth rooting for.

Health & Wellness: All Together Now

Three regional event experts give tips on making gatherings go smoothly.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Trailing a Little by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Reviews: A Boatload of Books

Lake Superior Journal: Tunnel to the Beach by Marina Lachecki

By the Shores: Lake Storm at Shovel Point by Bryan Hansel

Event: Welcoming Gales of November

Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: STEVE in the Sky by Shawn Malone