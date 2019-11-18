December/January 2020

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
Christmas Spirit Rides the Rails by Molly Hoeg
The CP Holiday Train marks a start to the holiday season across our Ontario shore … and jumpstarts the giving spirit.
December Days
The month of December brings some of the most varied weather in our ever-changing weather landscape.
THE GUIDE
Brews & Blessings by Paul Lundgren
The craft brewing culture has blossomed around the Lake, and the spirit of giving back to the community is a strong part of that special brew.
Destination Inland: Cable Area & Hayward Lakes by Zack Benz
We start a new special section that will take a look at the interesting locales to make a stop on your way to or from the Big Lake.
Roundup: News, Tips & Tidbits
Short takes on lodging, restaurant and entertainment happenings.
Lake Superior Directory: Lodgings, restaurants, events, activities and destinations to explore.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Homes: Many Like It Hot by Konnie LeMay
Some new products with regional businesses offer the chance to enjoy a sauna much easier to deliver with locally built options.
Recipe Box: Holiday Cheers by Beth Dooley
Expand your locavore thinking to those holiday cocktails for entertaining with flavors distilled with waters from Lake Superior.
Health & Wellness: Perk Up! by Holly Henry
New studies show that moderate coffee consumption may do more than just perk up your day
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: All Those Gifts by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay
Reviews: by Donn Larson, Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Journal: The Bear Out There by Joan Skelton
By the Shores: Silver Harbour Serenity by Jakub Sisak
Superior Catches: Buying Local at Gift Shops
Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Frozen Water Pipe by Jeff Goff
Thank you very much for this article. Being a Rockhound and with the many agates I have, I knew the
Kelly Watkins | Minerals of the Lake Superior Region
We live in Illinois. Tried Mike and Jen's last year and have been ordering it since. Best Hot Cocoa
John Heneghan | Around the Circle This Week: August 23, 2019
Does anybody know the name of a play about travelers stranded on a great lakes lighthouse? I rememb
C Yeo | Stannard Rock Lighthouse: The Loneliest Place on the Continent
When will you be publishing your Best of Lake 2019 online?
Tony | Best of the Lake: 2018
On page 11 of the April / May magazine the Duluth Seaway Port Authority has an ad. The ad has 6 pic
Bill Reinfeld | Contact Us