December/January 2020

FEATURES

Christmas Spirit Rides the Rails by Molly Hoeg

The CP Holiday Train marks a start to the holiday season across our Ontario shore … and jumpstarts the giving spirit.

December Days

The month of December brings some of the most varied weather in our ever-changing weather landscape.

THE GUIDE

Brews & Blessings by Paul Lundgren

The craft brewing culture has blossomed around the Lake, and the spirit of giving back to the community is a strong part of that special brew.

Destination Inland: Cable Area & Hayward Lakes by Zack Benz

We start a new special section that will take a look at the interesting locales to make a stop on your way to or from the Big Lake.

Roundup: News, Tips & Tidbits

Short takes on lodging, restaurant and entertainment happenings.

Lake Superior Directory: Lodgings, restaurants, events, activities and destinations to explore.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Homes: Many Like It Hot by Konnie LeMay

Some new products with regional businesses offer the chance to enjoy a sauna much easier to deliver with locally built options.

Recipe Box: Holiday Cheers by Beth Dooley

Expand your locavore thinking to those holiday cocktails for entertaining with flavors distilled with waters from Lake Superior.

Health & Wellness: Perk Up! by Holly Henry

New studies show that moderate coffee consumption may do more than just perk up your day

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: All Those Gifts by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Reviews: by Donn Larson, Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Journal: The Bear Out There by Joan Skelton

By the Shores: Silver Harbour Serenity by Jakub Sisak

Superior Catches: Buying Local at Gift Shops

Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Frozen Water Pipe by Jeff Goff