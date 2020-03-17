April/May 2020

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
Golden Treasure by Neil J. Howk
It was 50 years ago that the United States created the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. It was a treasure before and remains so today.
Many Happy Returns
In the natural world, signs of the season often come on wings, wake up from long winter’s naps or arrive into the world as newborn babes. Some regional photographer/naturalists share their season in images.
A Portrait of Service
Military veteran turned Bayfield, Wisconsin, ferry and tug captain Michael Parsons earned a portrait place in a book of 50 vets honored nationally by a watercolor artist and a chance to meet some heroes.
RECREATION GUIDE
Diving: Next Gen Divers by Konnie LeMay
Through a Boy Scouts of America venturing program, youngsters get the chance to learn diving from veterans on Lake Superior.
Marketplace: A one-stop shop for events, destinations, lodgings, restaurants, attractions and other Big Lake opportunities.
Roundup: A banner year for bald eagles on Hawk Ridge; Ontario waterfall ratings; a bike ride like no other around Wisconsin’s shores and kayak lessons and guided tours in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Wellness: Healing at LightSpeed by Felicia Schneiderhan
An improvised apparatus to aid patients turned a Duluth physical therapist into an entrepreneur with a product he hopes hits light speed.
Homes: Spring Things by Konnie LeMay
We tap local contractors, remodelers and restorers for tips on what home projects to undertake as winter recedes.
Recipe Box: Thinking Inside the Box by Beth Dooley
The season of Community Supported Agriculture – with its regular produce boxes – is upon us, and we’ve got a locally grown recipe.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Waking Up to Spring by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay
Reviews: by Donn Larson
Lake Superior Journal: Celia’s Journey by Mercedes Kelly
By the Shores: Pebble Beach at Marathon by Karen Ramsdale
Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Jumping Fish by Chris Artist
